South Portland, ME

lpgasmagazine.com

Dead River expands operations in Maine

Dead River Co. of South Portland, Maine, purchased the propane and heating oil delivery business and HVAC business of Charlie Burnham Energy & Heating Service, based in Freeport, Maine. HVAC industry experts Charlie Burnham and George Gyorgy founded Charlie Burnham Heating Service in 1991. In 2009, Jim Enrico joined the...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Maine’s future tallest building has topping off ceremony

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A milestone was reached Thursday for what will become Maine’s tallest building. The apartment building at 201 Federal Street, in downtown Portland a block from City Hall, had its “topping off” ceremony – the last steel beam placed on roof 201 feet and six inches high.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Early heating assistance on the way for thousands of Mainers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Ahead of the winter season, many vulnerable Mainers need help filling their oil tanks. MaineHousing Thursday announced it has released $11 million in Home Energy Assistance Program benefits. The funding is being released nearly a month ahead of the typical HEAP schedule, allowing fuel vendors across...
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine's tallest building is taking shape

PORTLAND, Maine — Thursday's windy conditions almost put a pause on a day for celebration at the corner of Federal and Temple Streets in downtown Portland. “It’s pretty amazing, and it was actually a little emotional for me, I will say," Catherine Culley of Redfern Properties said. Redfern...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Program to help older Mainers with home improvements

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For the past seven years, the South Portland Housing Authority has been helping senior citizens within the community in need of home improvement. Older Mainers can apply for help through the Senior Home Modification Program which consists of an annual grant of 50 thousand dollars to help fix approximately 25 homes this year.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Portland rents are among the highest in the United States

PORTLAND (BDN) -- Portland ranked among the top 20 U.S. cities with the most expensive rents at a time when one- and two-bedroom apartment rents are decreasing nationally for the first time in two years. With median one-bedroom apartment rents at $1,777, Portland ranked 18th, just behind Honolulu, Hawaii, in...
PORTLAND, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

These Tiny Modular Shelters for the Homeless in Maine are Awesome

Two communities in Androscoggin County may soon share a community of tiny modular homes, in order to house 48 people experiencing homelessness. A proposal advancing through channels in Lewiston and Auburn would develop a community of tiny homes during the winter, that would give privacy, warmth, and shelter to people experiencing homelessness. Each shelter would provide these folks one or two beds, as well as shelving for their things, and keep them out of the cold and wind. The community of pallet boxes would include shared bathrooms and staff members to keep the residents secure.
AUBURN, ME
WMTW

Fire destroys building in South Berwick

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — The state Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after flames destroyed a building in South Berwick early Friday. The fire at the commercial building on Ogunquit Road was reported just before 2:30 a.m. Officials say the no one was injured. It is unknown how the fire...
SOUTH BERWICK, ME
high-profile.com

Landry/French Hires Lyons

Scarborough, ME – Landry/French Construction recently announced the hiring of Justin Lyons as project executive. Lyons has 25 years of experience in commercial construction that includes a variety of roles throughout his career including preconstruction, estimating, project management, and operations. He brings significant industry experience in large-scale healthcare, higher education, and commercial construction projects.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
gorhamtimes.com

What We Should Know About Recycling

What happens to the stuff Gorham residents put into their purple bins and watch being thrown into the big, grey truck? Does most of it end up in a landfill? “No,” says Matt Grondin, Ecomaine’s Communication Director, “only about 11% is not recycled.” It is delivered to Ecomaine’s facility off Outer Congress St. where it is sorted, squashed, baled, and sent off to be turned into something new.
GORHAM, ME

