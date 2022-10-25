ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police highlight safety ahead of Halloween season

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Victory Outreach, a local church in North Las Vegas has only been open for seven weeks but rushed to host this Halloween gathering for the community. Police warn about drugs disguised as candy. “There’s fentanyl that they’re putting in candy and we gotta combat that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WATCH: Funeral for fallen Las Vegas Officer Truong Thai

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The public procession and funeral will be held for the fallen Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai on Friday. Friday's procession is scheduled to begin at about 8:30 a.m. at Palm Mortuary near downtown Las Vegas. The route will take I-15 south and exit at Sahara Avenue, then head south down Las Vegas Boulevard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Police investigate gunshots in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating gunshots heard in the southwest valley. Officers reported to the 4000 block of Arville Street near W. Flamingo Road and W. Twain Avenue around 11 p.m. No injuries have been reported. The investigation is ongoing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Suspect arrested for fatal stabbing in east valley

Police have arrested a suspect connected to the east valley stabbing on Wednesday. Officers reported to the 5700 block of East Charleston Boulevard around 6 p.m while investigating a separate case. The victim was found suffering multiple stab wounds and died on scene. 37-year-old Armando Padron was arrested on Thursday,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Man found dead during welfare check in north valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was found dead after a welfare check in a north valley apartment. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the 1100 block of Blankenship Avenue near W. Carey Ave. around noon on Friday. A property maintenance worker notified the police after discovering a dead...
LAS VEGAS, NV

