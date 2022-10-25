Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
IEA Says it Can Tap Huge Oil Reserves If Supply Is Disrupted
The head of the International Energy Agency said its members have oil reserves available to conduct another round of releases if needed. “We still have huge amount of stocks to be released in case we see supply disruptions,” Fatih Birol, the executive director of the Paris-based adviser, said in a group interview at the Singapore International Energy Week Conference. “Currently it is not on the agenda, but it can come anytime.”
Builder
Survey: 48% of U.S. Contractors Say Training the Next Generation of Workers Is the Industry’s Most Critical Need
Polling 1,001 full-time home and building contractors, the new DeWalt Powering the Future survey has found that 55% of U.S. contractors feel a lack of skilled workers is a barrier to growing their businesses. Among businesses with $10 million plus in revenue, that percentage is 69%, and those with 20 or more years’ experience, 64%. To address the concern, 48% believe that training the next generation of skilled workers is one of the industry’s most critical needs to have growth and future success in 2023.
