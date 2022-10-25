ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

protocol.com

The U.S. cripples China’s chips

Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
electrek.co

The world’s largest oil exporting nation targets 150,000 EV exports in 2026

One of the last nations you would expect to join the electric vehicle revolution, Saudi Arabia, has announced its intentions to build and export EVs. The world’s largest oil-exporting nation, Saudi Arabia, aims to export over 150,000 EVs in 2026. Saudi Arabia released its “vision 2030” strategy to reduce...
PV Tech

Australia reveals federal budget containing US$16 billion in clean energy investments

Australia’s recently elected Labor government has revealed the country’s federal budget for the next four years, which includes roughly AU$25 billion (US$16.02 billion) in clean energy investments and has been designed to alleviate cost of living pressures by boosting clean energy deployment. That was the verdict of the...
The Independent

Saudi oil giant Aramco unveils $1.5B sustainability fund

Saudi oil and gas company Aramco unveiled a $1.5 billion fund on Wednesday for sustainable investments, part of efforts to burnish the state-owned company's green credentials in an announcement ahead of the U.N. climate conference next month in Egypt. Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said at an investment conference in Saudi Arabia that the fund will focus on “breakthrough technologies that are important and startups that will help us to address climate change."Nasser billed the fund as one of the world's biggest sustainability-focused venture capital funds and said it would invest globally and launch immediately. He spoke at Saudi Arabia's Future...
The Independent

UN: World faces 2.5C of warming as climate action ‘nowhere near’ levels needed

Pledges by countries to cut greenhouse gases will see the world warming by around 2.5C – well above agreed targets to limit dangerous climate change, a United Nations report shows.UN climate chief Simon Stiell warned that while there has been some progress this year, countries were “still nowhere near the scale and pace of emissions reductions” needed to limit temperature rises to 1.5C over this century.Under the global Paris Agreement climate treaty, countries agreed to take action to limit global warming to 2C and pursue efforts to curb them to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels to avoid the worst impacts of...
BBC

World facing 'first truly global energy crisis', report says

Russia's invasion of Ukraine will have long-lasting effects on energy supply and markets, a new report suggests. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said the world faces its first "truly global energy crisis" as a result. It added that unaffordable energy bills remain a huge problem, driven up as the exports...
Jalopnik

This Is Why Nobody Speeds in Norway

Norway has some of the best roads in the world. Pick any metric you like and you’ll be hard pressed to find anywhere better. Twists and turns? Everywhere you go. Scenery? Absolutely unmatched. Even the raw asphalt is great. Somehow, despite Norway’s dire winters, the country’s roads are impeccably smooth and well-maintained. And, with bike lanes aplenty, you don’t even need to worry about cyclists hogging the road ahead — just the odd sheep here and there.
The Independent

World heading for ‘climate catastrophe’ as countries’ plans fail to deliver – UN

The world is heading for “climate catastrophe”, the UN has warned as a report showed how far off track nations are on cutting global warming pollution.A UN Environment Programme (UNEP) report reveals a huge gap between the action needed to limit global temperature rises to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, and what countries are doing and have pledged to do.Current climate policies put the world on track for warming of 2.8C and plans countries have set out for action in the next decade would lead to long-term temperature rises of 2.4-2.6C, which UN secretary general Antonio Guterres labelled...
kitco.com

Chile's mining industry dissatisfied with mining royalty adjustments

SANTIAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chile's mining industry said on Wednesday the sector is still dissatisfied with a proposed mining royalty bill, because despite recent adjustments the increased rates would hurt the country's competitiveness. The government had on Tuesday announced modifications to a proposed mining royalty bill, lowering a variable...
Phys.org

Study provides comprehensive review of devastating fall armyworm pest

A CABI-led study involving 57 scientists from 46 different institutions has provided a comprehensive review of the devastating fall armyworm (Spodoptera frugiperda) including details on its invasiveness, biology, ecology and management. The research, published in the journal Entomologia Generalis, highlights how fall armyworm (FAW) is serious pest of several crops—particularly...
seafoodsource.com

Southeast Asia becoming a hub of insect-based feed sector

The founders of Entobel and Protenga, two of the world’s leaders in developing insect-based aquafeed, are often asked why they decided to base their companies in Southeast Asia. Insect protein companies have clustered in the region because local governments, focused on food security, jobs, and innovation, are keen to...

