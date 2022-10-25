Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Inside the only lithium producer in the U.S., which provides the critical mineral used in batteries by Tesla, EV makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
protocol.com
The U.S. cripples China’s chips
Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
Copper supplies are dangerously low and can only cover less than 5 days of global demand, top commodities trader says
Global inventories of copper could shrink further, covering 2.7 days of demand by year-end from 4.9 days now, according to Trafigura.
electrek.co
The world’s largest oil exporting nation targets 150,000 EV exports in 2026
One of the last nations you would expect to join the electric vehicle revolution, Saudi Arabia, has announced its intentions to build and export EVs. The world’s largest oil-exporting nation, Saudi Arabia, aims to export over 150,000 EVs in 2026. Saudi Arabia released its “vision 2030” strategy to reduce...
‘Monstrous’ east African oil project will emit vast amounts of carbon, data shows
An oil pipeline under construction in east Africa will produce vast amounts of carbon dioxide, according to new analysis. The project will result in 379m tonnes of climate-heating pollution, according to an expert assessment, more than 25 times the combined annual emissions of Uganda and Tanzania, the host nations. The...
PV Tech
Australia reveals federal budget containing US$16 billion in clean energy investments
Australia’s recently elected Labor government has revealed the country’s federal budget for the next four years, which includes roughly AU$25 billion (US$16.02 billion) in clean energy investments and has been designed to alleviate cost of living pressures by boosting clean energy deployment. That was the verdict of the...
Saudi oil giant Aramco unveils $1.5B sustainability fund
Saudi oil and gas company Aramco unveiled a $1.5 billion fund on Wednesday for sustainable investments, part of efforts to burnish the state-owned company's green credentials in an announcement ahead of the U.N. climate conference next month in Egypt. Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said at an investment conference in Saudi Arabia that the fund will focus on “breakthrough technologies that are important and startups that will help us to address climate change."Nasser billed the fund as one of the world's biggest sustainability-focused venture capital funds and said it would invest globally and launch immediately. He spoke at Saudi Arabia's Future...
UN: World faces 2.5C of warming as climate action ‘nowhere near’ levels needed
Pledges by countries to cut greenhouse gases will see the world warming by around 2.5C – well above agreed targets to limit dangerous climate change, a United Nations report shows.UN climate chief Simon Stiell warned that while there has been some progress this year, countries were “still nowhere near the scale and pace of emissions reductions” needed to limit temperature rises to 1.5C over this century.Under the global Paris Agreement climate treaty, countries agreed to take action to limit global warming to 2C and pursue efforts to curb them to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels to avoid the worst impacts of...
Emissions from China-invested overseas coal plants equal to whole of Spain - research
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Carbon dioxide emissions from China-invested power plants overseas now stand at an estimated 245 million tonnes per year, about the same as the annual energy-related CO2 emissions from Spain or Thailand, new research showed on Tuesday.
Carbon emissions from energy to peak in 2025 in ‘historic turning point’, says IEA
Global carbon emissions from energy will peak in 2025 thanks to massively increased government spending on clean fuels in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to analysis by the world’s leading energy organisation. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said that government spending on clean energy in response...
Levi’s Joins Other Walmart Vendors in Renewable Wind-Energy Investment
Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is throwing money to the wind. The jeans goliath has joined Walmart Inc., other key Walmart suppliers and Schneider Electric in the Gigaton Power Purchasing Agreement, a buy-in-advance renewable energy purchase that will aid the long-term viability of Ørsted’s new Sunflower Wind Farm in Marion County, Kan.
BBC
World facing 'first truly global energy crisis', report says
Russia's invasion of Ukraine will have long-lasting effects on energy supply and markets, a new report suggests. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said the world faces its first "truly global energy crisis" as a result. It added that unaffordable energy bills remain a huge problem, driven up as the exports...
Jalopnik
This Is Why Nobody Speeds in Norway
Norway has some of the best roads in the world. Pick any metric you like and you’ll be hard pressed to find anywhere better. Twists and turns? Everywhere you go. Scenery? Absolutely unmatched. Even the raw asphalt is great. Somehow, despite Norway’s dire winters, the country’s roads are impeccably smooth and well-maintained. And, with bike lanes aplenty, you don’t even need to worry about cyclists hogging the road ahead — just the odd sheep here and there.
Coal mine demolishes neighboring wind farm to boost country's energy supply, drawing ire of climate activists
The Garzweiler coal mine in Germany is expanding its operations into a neighboring wind farm, forcing the company to demolish wind turbines, amid efforts to expand energy supplies.
World heading for ‘climate catastrophe’ as countries’ plans fail to deliver – UN
The world is heading for “climate catastrophe”, the UN has warned as a report showed how far off track nations are on cutting global warming pollution.A UN Environment Programme (UNEP) report reveals a huge gap between the action needed to limit global temperature rises to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, and what countries are doing and have pledged to do.Current climate policies put the world on track for warming of 2.8C and plans countries have set out for action in the next decade would lead to long-term temperature rises of 2.4-2.6C, which UN secretary general Antonio Guterres labelled...
World close to ‘irreversible’ climate breakdown, warn major studies
The climate crisis has reached a “really bleak moment”, one of the world’s leading climate scientists has said, after a slew of major reports laid bare how close the planet is to catastrophe. Collective action is needed by the world’s nations more now than at any point...
Here's How to Actually Make Rich Countries Pay For Their Climate Impact
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has a proposal for how to fix the climate gap between the Global North and South.
kitco.com
Chile's mining industry dissatisfied with mining royalty adjustments
SANTIAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chile's mining industry said on Wednesday the sector is still dissatisfied with a proposed mining royalty bill, because despite recent adjustments the increased rates would hurt the country's competitiveness. The government had on Tuesday announced modifications to a proposed mining royalty bill, lowering a variable...
Phys.org
Study provides comprehensive review of devastating fall armyworm pest
A CABI-led study involving 57 scientists from 46 different institutions has provided a comprehensive review of the devastating fall armyworm (Spodoptera frugiperda) including details on its invasiveness, biology, ecology and management. The research, published in the journal Entomologia Generalis, highlights how fall armyworm (FAW) is serious pest of several crops—particularly...
seafoodsource.com
Southeast Asia becoming a hub of insect-based feed sector
The founders of Entobel and Protenga, two of the world’s leaders in developing insect-based aquafeed, are often asked why they decided to base their companies in Southeast Asia. Insect protein companies have clustered in the region because local governments, focused on food security, jobs, and innovation, are keen to...
Comments / 1