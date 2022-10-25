ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Jamestown Man Arrested in Forest Avenue Drug Bust

A narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of a Jamestown man early Friday afternoon on the city's south side. The Jamestown Police Department reports that the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators executed a search warrant in the upper apartment at 341 Forest Avenue shortly after 12:45 PM. The Jamestown Police SWAT Team made entry into the residence and found 19-year-old Simeon Leeper inside. A search revealed a quantity of crack cocaine, three large-capacity ammunition feeding devices, scales, packaging materials, and $4,080 in cash. Leeper was charged with 3rd- and 4th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and three counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, then was taken to the Jamestown City Jail. Police add that Leeper also had an outstanding warrant out of the City of Jamestown for fishing without a license. He will be held pending arraignment.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Jamestown man arrested on drug, weapon charges

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is facing multiple drug and gun charges following a search on Friday. Jamestown police and Chautauqua County Sheriffs started the search at approximately 12:50 p.m. Friday at an apartment on Forest Avenue. Inside, they located 19-year-old Simeon Leeper as well as a quantity of crack cocaine, three large […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
Police Recover Meth, Cocaine, Fentanyl During Jamestown Traffic Stop

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Jamestown man was allegedly busted with meth, cocaine and fentanyl during a traffic stop overnight. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested Brandon Anderson following a traffic stop in the area of North Main and West 5th Streets just before 1 a.m. Friday.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Accused Jamestown Drug Dealer Arrested

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An accused drug dealer has been arrested by police in Jamestown. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 341 Forest Avenue, the upper apartment, just before 1 p.m. on Friday. 19-year-old Simeon Leeper was allegedly found in possession of...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Six Arrested In Simultaneous Drug Raids

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Six Jamestown residents face a slew of charges following two drug raids on the city’s southside. Investigators with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executived a search warrants simultaneously at 57 Colfax and 34 Sampson Streets on Tuesday. The SWAT Team arrested...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Oct. 27, 2022 Police Blotter

Joseph Wees, 41, Warren was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking, Receiving Stolen Property, & Deceptive Business Practice on 10/10/2022 following an investigation from August. Brian Johnson, 48, Warren was cited for Accident Damage to an unattended vehicle, following a Hit and Run Accident on 10/09/2022. Crystal Yeskey, 29, Warren...
WARREN, PA
West Seneca man sentenced for defrauding scheme

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old West Seneca man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge for his involvement in a defrauding scheme, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday. Between Oct. 1, 2021 and April 26, 2022, Dylan J. Biddeman, working with a 34-year-old co-defendant, stole merchandise from a home improvement retailer in […]
WEST SENECA, NY
Buffalo man arrested on gun charge following search

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a gun charge following a search at an apartment on Fargo Street. Following an anonymous tip, police say they initiated an investigation into the activities of 33-year-old Gerard Gisendaner and conducted a search Wednesday. During the search, a loaded pistol was recovered. He was charged with […]
BUFFALO, NY
Man Taking Out Trash Struck and Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 61-year-old Oil City man has died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, 61-year-old Michael McSparren, of Oil City, died at 11:01 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
OIL CITY, PA
Arrest made in Bailey-Kermit Ave. shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Bailey and Kermit Avenues, the Buffalo Police Department announced Thursday. Following an investigation by the Gun Violence Unit, Andrew Bostic, 59, was identified as a suspect in the Oct. 23 shooting where a 52-year-old woman […]
BUFFALO, NY
Three arrested after internet crimes against children investigation

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were arrested following an internet crimes against children investigation, New York State Police announced Friday. 25-year-old Samuel P. Lipsius of Amherst, 74-year-old John B. Merow of Amherst and 65-year-old Gene T. Smith of Depew were all arrested on charges of possession of obscene sexual performance by a child. Lipsius […]
AMHERST, NY
Benefit For Three Teenagers From Deadly Drunk Driver Crash

Come on out to the benefit being held at the VILLAGE GREEN PUB located at 311 North Union Street in Olean, NY from 12-5 to help support all 3 victims of the horrific crash that happened in Portville, NY on September 3rd. “The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office said Skyler J....
OLEAN, NY
BREAKING NEWS: Police Searching for Missing Oil City Man

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public’s help in the search for a missing 56-year-old man who was last seen on October 24. According to a release issued on Friday afternoon (October 28), Oil City Police are searching for Guy T. Goodwill, 56, of Oil City.
OIL CITY, PA

