Read full article on original website
Related
buckrail.com
Two men involved in hunting assault now in custody
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wyo. — Officials say that the two men who were charged for allegedly beating a local man were taken into custody yesterday, Oct. 26. Shea Patrice Sanchez, 30 of Green River, Wyo. is in custody in Lincoln County while Jared Michael Olguin, 35 of Elizabeth, Colo. was arrested in Colorado and will likely be extradited to Lincoln County.
svinews.com
Evanston man identified in fatal ATV accident in Star Valley
An Evanston, Wyoming man lost his life in a four-wheeler accident on Monday, October 24. Lincoln County Sheriff Shane Johnson said the accident occurred in the Cole Canyon area of Star Valley. Sheriff Johnson stated that both the Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln County Search & Rescue responded to the scene...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunter Has 5-Minute Stand-Off With Black Bear: “If He Pounces, I’m Done”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Standing in thick timber locked in a stare-down with a huge, irritated black bear perched above him in a tree, Preston Stryker was having the longest five minutes of his life. “For me, it felt like an eternity,” said Stryker, of...
svinews.com
One suspect in Greys River Assault turns himself in. Arrest Warrant is active for additional suspect.
One of the suspects involved in a fight that put a Jackson man in the hospital has turned himself into police. The second suspect remains at-large. Lincoln County Attorney Spencer Allred told SVI News that Shea Sanchez, 30, of Green River, Wyoming turned himself in Wednesday morning. He has been booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and battery as well as theft. According to Attorney Allred, an active arrest warrant has been issued for the second suspect, identified as Jared Olquin, 35, of Elizabeth, Colorado. Olquin faces the same charges as Sanchez.
kslnewsradio.com
Smithfield man arrested in connection to Idaho hit-and-run incident
SMITHFIELD, Utah — A 33-year-old Smithfield man is in the Cache County Jail awaiting extradition to Idaho for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident earlier this month. According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, Christopher James Ward was taken into custody Wednesday morning by Smithfield...
cowboystatedaily.com
Two Men Charged With Beating, Robbing Wyoming Hunters
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two men – one from Colorado and another from Wyoming – have been charged with aggravated assault and battery in connection with the beating of two Wyoming hunters in Lincoln County on Oct. 15. Jared Michael Olguin, 35, of...
cowboystatedaily.com
With Musket That Fired First Shot At Bunker Hill, Wyoming Military Museum Is More Than Vehicles
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. People often told Dan Starks he should start a museum, but he always told them his collection of military vehicles was “just a hobby.”. They’re still a big hobby, but now they are part of the $100 million National Museum...
kjzz.com
Residents terrified as more than dozen shots ring out in northern Utah neighborhood
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after more than a dozen gunshots rang out in a Hooper neighborhood early Sunday morning. Deputies said it happened around 2:45 a.m. and when they got to the scene, people were seen fleeing the area. Some people were detained according to deputies.
3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare some really amazing burgers.
cowboystatedaily.com
Fresher Food, Direct From The Farm: Locally Sourced Food Stores In Wyoming Are Growing
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Boba drinks and baked goods. Meat from seven Wyoming producers. Raw milk, cheeses and butter. Lettuces, blue cheese dressing and pickles. Unpaper towels, candles and chocolates. These are just a few of the locally sourced Wyoming products available at a new,...
Utah man sentenced to prison for pouring gasoline on woman, lighting her on fire
A Utah man was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison Wednesday for pouring gasoline on a woman, lighting her on fire then hiding in a hole, according to court documents.
One of the Most Guarded Places in the World is Just 4 Hours from Boise
There are many heavily guarded and protected areas throughout the world, such as The White House, Area 51, and Fort Knox... but did you know one of the most heavily guarded places in the world is actually less than 5 hours away from Boise?. A recent article from MoneyWise shares...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming May Be Home For Up To Five More Nuclear Reactors
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. PacifiCorp and TerraPower are initiating a joint study to evaluate the feasibility of building five more Natrium reactors by 2035, in addition to a planned reactor in progress in Kemmerer. This is only a study, and the companies are still determining...
svinews.com
Allred resignation formally accepted by LCSD No. 2 School Board
◆ Selected applicants to receive interview for Allred’s seat can expect to be notified today. Lincoln County School District No. 2 School Board has accepted the resignation of Board Member Lane Allred, who is expected to win the election in November for House District Representative 21, as he runs unopposed.
Comments / 0