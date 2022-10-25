ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, WY

Comments / 0

Related
buckrail.com

Two men involved in hunting assault now in custody

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wyo. — Officials say that the two men who were charged for allegedly beating a local man were taken into custody yesterday, Oct. 26. Shea Patrice Sanchez, 30 of Green River, Wyo. is in custody in Lincoln County while Jared Michael Olguin, 35 of Elizabeth, Colo. was arrested in Colorado and will likely be extradited to Lincoln County.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
svinews.com

Evanston man identified in fatal ATV accident in Star Valley

An Evanston, Wyoming man lost his life in a four-wheeler accident on Monday, October 24. Lincoln County Sheriff Shane Johnson said the accident occurred in the Cole Canyon area of Star Valley. Sheriff Johnson stated that both the Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln County Search & Rescue responded to the scene...
EVANSTON, WY
svinews.com

One suspect in Greys River Assault turns himself in. Arrest Warrant is active for additional suspect.

One of the suspects involved in a fight that put a Jackson man in the hospital has turned himself into police. The second suspect remains at-large. Lincoln County Attorney Spencer Allred told SVI News that Shea Sanchez, 30, of Green River, Wyoming turned himself in Wednesday morning. He has been booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and battery as well as theft. According to Attorney Allred, an active arrest warrant has been issued for the second suspect, identified as Jared Olquin, 35, of Elizabeth, Colorado. Olquin faces the same charges as Sanchez.
GREEN RIVER, WY
kslnewsradio.com

Smithfield man arrested in connection to Idaho hit-and-run incident

SMITHFIELD, Utah — A 33-year-old Smithfield man is in the Cache County Jail awaiting extradition to Idaho for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident earlier this month. According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, Christopher James Ward was taken into custody Wednesday morning by Smithfield...
SMITHFIELD, UT
cowboystatedaily.com

Two Men Charged With Beating, Robbing Wyoming Hunters

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two men – one from Colorado and another from Wyoming – have been charged with aggravated assault and battery in connection with the beating of two Wyoming hunters in Lincoln County on Oct. 15. Jared Michael Olguin, 35, of...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare some really amazing burgers.
UTAH STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming May Be Home For Up To Five More Nuclear Reactors

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. PacifiCorp and TerraPower are initiating a joint study to evaluate the feasibility of building five more Natrium reactors by 2035, in addition to a planned reactor in progress in Kemmerer. This is only a study, and the companies are still determining...
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

Allred resignation formally accepted by LCSD No. 2 School Board

◆ Selected applicants to receive interview for Allred’s seat can expect to be notified today. Lincoln County School District No. 2 School Board has accepted the resignation of Board Member Lane Allred, who is expected to win the election in November for House District Representative 21, as he runs unopposed.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy