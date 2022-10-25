ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Georgetown Public Works Program Wins Texas Municipal League Award

The City of Georgetown’s Public Works Department received a 2022 Municipal Excellence Award for its Downtown Ambassador Program from the Texas Municipal League in early October. The program, initiated in November 2020 with the help of contractor Texas Disposal System, helps keep the Square clean by removing litter, emptying...
Thee Vibrancy Luxury Experiences Open in Georgetown, TX

Thee Vibrancy Luxury Experiences is open in Georgetown, TX!. Owned and operated by Purity Kimani, the business specializes in luxurious bubble picnics for special occasions such as date nights, anniversaries, birthdays, engagements or just for fun!. “I really enjoy decorating and making beautiful spaces as well as having a good...
K&M Steam Cleaning

K&M Steam Cleaning has been a leading Georgetown carpet cleaning company since 1996. Owner Ken Moncebaiz says that treating every customer’s home like he would his own mother’s, and training his entire team to do likewise, has been the “secret” to the company’s continual growth. We specialize in residential disinfecting, carpet cleaning, carpet stretching and repair, air duct cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, stone counter cleaning & restoration, stone floor & surface cleaning, Saltillo tile restoration, furniture & upholstery cleaning, dryer vent cleaning, pressure washing, and rug cleaning.
Cen-Tex Mini Golf Celebrates 2nd Anniversary in Georgetown, TX

Cen-Tex Mini Golf is celebrating their 2nd anniversary in Georgetown, TX!. Owned and operated by Ted Hindes and Audrey Anderson, the business is Georgetown’s only miniature golf course and the only course of it’s kind in the world. “Cen-Tex Mini Golf is Georgetown’s biggest little secret,” Audrey Anderson,...
