Bay News 9
FEMA gives update on response 30 days after Hurricane Ian
WASHINGTON — It's been thirty days since Hurricane Ian caused catastrophic devastation across southwest Florida. Thousands of federal responders remain on the ground helping communities pick up the pieces after the Category 4 storm. What You Need To Know. It's been a month since Hurricane Ian struck Florida. FEMA...
Bay News 9
Arrest in office burglary at Ariz. governor candidate Hobbs' campaign HQ
Phoenix police have made an arrest in connection with a burglary at the campaign headquarters for Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. Phoenix police have made an arrest in connection with a burglary at the campaign headquarters for Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. Police said Thursday than...
Bay News 9
Land O' Lakes Little League says golf cart stolen, graffiti sprayed on shed
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — It’s not the first break-in for a Bay Area little league, but adding agony to heartache, Land O’ Lakes Little League says the thieves came back after stealing its golf cart and sprayed graffiti on the shed they broke in to. What...
Bay News 9
Polk Schools: Student taken into custody after gun found at Tenoroc High
LAKELAND, Fla. — A student was taken into custody Wednesday after Polk County school authorities say a gun was discovered on the Tenoroc High School campus. The school district released a statement that a student was taken into custody after a firearm was brought to school. The incident was...
Bay News 9
Just like Southwest, Hawaiian Airlines offers $39 interisland Hawaii flights for the rest of the year
HONOLULU — Hawaii residents and visitors get ready for cheap interisland fares for the rest of the year. On the heels of Southwest Airlines' $39 discounted fares to fly within neighboring islands, Hawaiian Airlines CEO said they are "going to stand our ground and compete" against their rival on their home island turf.
Bay News 9
Micron community fund worth $500M to spearhead workforce and education projects
Semiconductor manufacturer Micron will invest $250 million into a community investment fund to support workforce development, education, local community groups and affordable housing in Central New York, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said Thursday at Onondaga Community College. The community fund investment from Micron, who is investing $100 billion over 20...
Bay News 9
Meta fined $24.7M for campaign finance disclosure violations
A Washington state judge on Wednesday fined Facebook parent company Meta nearly $25 million for repeatedly and intentionally violating campaign finance disclosure law, in what is believed to be the largest campaign finance penalty in U.S. history. What You Need To Know. A Washington state judge has fined Facebook parent...
Bay News 9
No winners means next Powerball jackpot at $800 million, new mega-apartment complex planned for Lakewood Ranch and the Bucs look to bounce back vs. Ravens
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. The weak cold front is slowing down and will stall as expected. Conditions will be slightly drier north of Hernando and Citrus County but most of the Tampa Bay area won't see a difference. Thursday will again feature partly...
Bay News 9
Clearwater Greek Fest returns after 4-year hiatus
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area’s largest annual Greek festival, Clearwater Greek Fest, is back this weekend after a four-year hiatus. The festival at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Clearwater was put on hold for a couple of years because the church was rebuilding after a 2015 fire. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.
Bay News 9
In Syracuse, Biden will mark how CHIPS Act paved way for $100B chip plant
President Joe Biden is expected to visit Micron Technology in Central New York this afternoon for the approval of the company's first steps to invest $100 billion over the next 20-plus years to build a leading-edge memory megafab. It's part of Micron's announcement to invest $100 billion over the next...
