Florida State

Bay News 9

FEMA gives update on response 30 days after Hurricane Ian

WASHINGTON — It's been thirty days since Hurricane Ian caused catastrophic devastation across southwest Florida. Thousands of federal responders remain on the ground helping communities pick up the pieces after the Category 4 storm. What You Need To Know. It's been a month since Hurricane Ian struck Florida. FEMA...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Arrest in office burglary at Ariz. governor candidate Hobbs' campaign HQ

Phoenix police have made an arrest in connection with a burglary at the campaign headquarters for Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. Phoenix police have made an arrest in connection with a burglary at the campaign headquarters for Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. Police said Thursday than...
PHOENIX, AZ
Bay News 9

Micron community fund worth $500M to spearhead workforce and education projects

Semiconductor manufacturer Micron will invest $250 million into a community investment fund to support workforce development, education, local community groups and affordable housing in Central New York, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said Thursday at Onondaga Community College. The community fund investment from Micron, who is investing $100 billion over 20...
CLAY, NY
Bay News 9

Meta fined $24.7M for campaign finance disclosure violations

A Washington state judge on Wednesday fined Facebook parent company Meta nearly $25 million for repeatedly and intentionally violating campaign finance disclosure law, in what is believed to be the largest campaign finance penalty in U.S. history. What You Need To Know. A Washington state judge has fined Facebook parent...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bay News 9

Clearwater Greek Fest returns after 4-year hiatus

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area’s largest annual Greek festival, Clearwater Greek Fest, is back this weekend after a four-year hiatus. The festival at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Clearwater was put on hold for a couple of years because the church was rebuilding after a 2015 fire. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.
CLEARWATER, FL
Bay News 9

In Syracuse, Biden will mark how CHIPS Act paved way for $100B chip plant

President Joe Biden is expected to visit Micron Technology in Central New York this afternoon for the approval of the company's first steps to invest $100 billion over the next 20-plus years to build a leading-edge memory megafab. It's part of Micron's announcement to invest $100 billion over the next...
SYRACUSE, NY

