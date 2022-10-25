Read full article on original website
Apple Truck Rollover Blocks SR 24 South of Othello
Update: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. SR 24 was reopened around 6:13 a.m. Original: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:24 p.m. A semi truck transporting apples rolled over and blocked SR 24 south of Othello for several hours Wednesday. Around 10:45 a.m., a semi truck carrying a load of apples...
Oil Leaks from Little Goose Lock & Dam into the Snake River
The Main Unit Turbine at Little Goose Lock & Dam near Starbuck has been leaking between 300 to 600 gallons of oil into the Snake River over the last three months, the Walla Walla District Corp of Engineers estimates. The turbine is part of the hydropower generating system at the...
Laptops, Tablets, and More at Government Surplus Auction in Richland
If you’ve never explored the Government Surplus Auction site, then you’re in for a real treat. You’ll find everything from tools, toys, cars, trucks, boats, and even retired Blackhawk helicopters. All could be yours…if you’re the highest bidder. How does the Government Surplus Auction site...
This Washington Town Disappeared and Was “Eaten” By Pasco
This is the story of how Pasco "ate" another town. Now, I'm not sure if this is being taught in Washington State History classes in Tri-Cities or if it's something that has to be passed down from generations of Tri-Citians to the next. Ainsworth was a small town that would...
Wanted Wednesday-Richland Cops Seeking Trio of Suspects
Richland Police are hoping for a few tips from the public to crack a couple of cases. The couple wanted for dine-and-dash, man for bar assault. Police did not say when the couple bailed from Fujiyama Restaurant on Queensgate without paying, but there's a pretty clear image of them. The...
Explore the Universe in Pasco on the Most Advanced Projection System in the PNW
A combination of high-definition imagery and sound on the most high-tech projection system in the Pacific Northwest presents a 36-foot panoramic view of the universe in 3D at Bechtel’s National Planetarium at Columbia Basin College in Pasco. And, it’s open to the public. What’s the Bechtel Planetarium All...
Could Clowning Around Land You in Tri-Cities Legal Trouble?
If you're thinking about dressing up as a clown to give the unsuspecting citizens of the Tri-Cities a good scare for Halloween, you might want to reconsider. There are many ways "clowning around" this holiday could land you in trouble with the law. Is Dressing as a Clown Around Town...
Kennewick Car Theft Suspect Caught on Video [VIDEO]
Kennewick Police say a stolen car has been recovered, but still seeking the suspect. Kennewick Police believe this is likely the culprit. A partial surveillance video of a suspected car thief has been released by KPD, they believe this guy was involved in a car theft on Monday, October 24th. The car was stolen from the 4300 block of West 9th Place.
What Really Happened at the Horrifying Whitman Massacre in Walla Walla?
The Whitman Massacre took place on November 29th, 1847. The killings of Marcus Whitman, his wife, and eleven others is also referred to as the Tragedy at Waiilatpu by the National Park Service. The attack lasted several days, with most of the killings taking place on the first day. What...
Tri City Rush Indoor Football Team ‘Forced Out’ at HAPO-TRAC
Fresh off winning the AWFC (American West Football Conference) championship, the Tri-City Rush Indoor football team received a stunning piece of news on Thursday, Oct. 27th. Rush is squeezed out of their home at HAPO Center at TRAC. In a message on their Facebook page from Owner-Head Coach Brandon Tate,...
