Tyler, TX

Classic Rock 96.1

Yep, You Were Right About This Pizza Place in Tyler, Texas

OK, y'all. After hearing so many people go on and on about this pizza place in Tyler, TX, I finally tried it. As aforementioned in previous posts, I'm slightly skeptical in nature when it comes to recommendations from people. It's not that I don't trust their experience. But I am very aware that so much of what forms our opinions about what makes something good is based on subjective notions. We all have them. And that goes for movies, music, and yeah--pizza.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Halloween Events Tops The List Of East Texas Fun This Weekend

Halloween weekend has finally arrived in East Texas. Kids of all ages will be wondering how they can get their hands on the most candy this weekend. Not to worry in addition to traditional trick-or-treating on Halloween, kids will have plenty of chances to add to their haul of candy thanks to the numerous trunk-or-treating events around East Texas.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Finally! Coming Soon to the Old LJS Spot in Tyler, TX? Now We Know

We now know what will be coming to the old Long John Silver's location at 205 W Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas. Obviously for those of us who are sad to have lost a hot spot for picking up those Fish n' More platters with those yummy little crunchy bits in the bottom of the package, losing the Long John Silver's location on Loop 323 in Tyler is a big loss. Granted, there's still the hybrid Long John Silver's/Taco Bell location on South Broadway, but still...
TYLER, TX
countylinemagazine.com

Henderson Pours Out For 33rd Syrup Festival

Henderson’s annual flagship festival celebrating the heritage arts and syrup making draws thousands to the Rusk County seat each November. This year’s 33rd festival occurs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 12. The festival is held at two locations. Heritage arts are displayed at the Depot...
HENDERSON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SMALL TOWN LIVE: KETK makes a stop in Troup

TROUP, Texas (KETK) – KETK spotlighted Troup on Wednesday during Small Town Live. The town celebrated their 150th anniversary on Oct. 8. “It’s changed a lot, but some things never change and that’s the friendly people,” said Suzanne Loudamy, a Troup resident. Their Holiday in the Country event is also coming up on Nov. 14 […]
TROUP, TX
101.5 KNUE

Bring Your Pole to Tyler State Park! The Catfish are Here!

Heads up all of you lovers of fishing! The catfish have arrived and are waiting for you at the Tyler State Park Lake!. Thanks to the Inland Fisheries Division, the Tyler State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife has announced on their Facebook page that the catfish are ready and waiting for you now in Tyler, Texas!
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport crawfish restaurant

LAKEPORT, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler cab crashed into a Gregg County restaurant Friday afternoon. It happened at Crawfish Cove at the intersection of Highways 149 and 322. The restaurant was closed at the time. According to DPS, the truck was northbound on Highway 149. The truck hydroplaned and went...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Southside Bank opens new drive-thru bank in Tyler

Team members from Southside Bank gathered on Thursday for a ribbon cutting and celebration of its newly constructed drive-thru bank at 1010 East 1st Street in Tyler. The new drive-thru bank, which replaced its existing drive-thru bank next door (built in 1979), is equipped with seven drive-thru lanes (two commercial, five teller, and 2 ATM/ITM lanes), a new pneumatic tube system, and a modern design to match the Bank’s rebranding efforts that began in 2017.
TYLER, TX
Community Policy