Newest venue Tyler Palace Event Center now open in Tyler, Texas
East Texas mourns the loss of actor Leslie Allen Jordan April 29, 1955 - October 24, 2022
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East Texas
Thriving Daily Media gives two thumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown Tyler
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022
Clarence Edmond Shackelford a publicist and local historian is the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and Texas African American Museum both are flagstaff programs under the auspices of the nonprofit Empowerment Community Development Corporation based in Tyler, Texas with a high focus on East Texas.
Yep, You Were Right About This Pizza Place in Tyler, Texas
OK, y'all. After hearing so many people go on and on about this pizza place in Tyler, TX, I finally tried it. As aforementioned in previous posts, I'm slightly skeptical in nature when it comes to recommendations from people. It's not that I don't trust their experience. But I am very aware that so much of what forms our opinions about what makes something good is based on subjective notions. We all have them. And that goes for movies, music, and yeah--pizza.
inforney.com
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Chicago to perform in Tyler this weekend; band talks journey after COVID
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Chicago will be performing in Tyler this weekend at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the UT Tyler Cowan Center. Tickets range from $64 to $129 and can be purchased at www.cowancenter.org/buy-tickets. Ahead of the show, read this contributed feature with Chicago keyboardist/singer and founding...
Halloween Events Tops The List Of East Texas Fun This Weekend
Halloween weekend has finally arrived in East Texas. Kids of all ages will be wondering how they can get their hands on the most candy this weekend. Not to worry in addition to traditional trick-or-treating on Halloween, kids will have plenty of chances to add to their haul of candy thanks to the numerous trunk-or-treating events around East Texas.
Finally! Coming Soon to the Old LJS Spot in Tyler, TX? Now We Know
We now know what will be coming to the old Long John Silver's location at 205 W Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas. Obviously for those of us who are sad to have lost a hot spot for picking up those Fish n' More platters with those yummy little crunchy bits in the bottom of the package, losing the Long John Silver's location on Loop 323 in Tyler is a big loss. Granted, there's still the hybrid Long John Silver's/Taco Bell location on South Broadway, but still...
countylinemagazine.com
Henderson Pours Out For 33rd Syrup Festival
Henderson’s annual flagship festival celebrating the heritage arts and syrup making draws thousands to the Rusk County seat each November. This year’s 33rd festival occurs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 12. The festival is held at two locations. Heritage arts are displayed at the Depot...
Best Places to Trick-or-Treat Near Tyler, TX? Locals Share Their Favorites
We are getting close to trick-or-treating time in East Texas. Where are some of the best places to do so near Tyler, TX according to locals?. East Texas is filled with Halloween-friendly neighborhoods that are ready and likely looking forward to seeing adorable goblins and lovely Disney princesses at their doors this evening.
You’ve Gotta See Inside This $1 Million Country Home in Henderson
It's one of the most charming towns you'll find anywhere, and it's located at the crossroads of East Texas. Henderson, TX is known for their their annual Syrup Festival and of course a wonderful downtown historic district. Did you know that many buildings making up the historic downtown area pre-date the American Civil War?
Great News as a Delicious Chick-fil-A in Longview is Reopening!
So you may've found out they were closed while you were trying to grab a Spicy Chicken Sandwich while shopping for jeans, or maybe you didn't even hear about. Regardless we've got some good news to pass along concerning the Chick-fil-A in the Longview, TX Mall. You won't have to...
SMALL TOWN LIVE: KETK makes a stop in Troup
TROUP, Texas (KETK) – KETK spotlighted Troup on Wednesday during Small Town Live. The town celebrated their 150th anniversary on Oct. 8. “It’s changed a lot, but some things never change and that’s the friendly people,” said Suzanne Loudamy, a Troup resident. Their Holiday in the Country event is also coming up on Nov. 14 […]
People Share 23 of Their Favorite Spots to Host Holiday Parties in Tyler, TX
The question is: "What are some of the best places in Tyler for hosting holiday parties--particularly for larger groups of people?" Believe it or not, it's time to start booking places for your holiday parties--they fill up fast. Whether you're planning a small gathering for a dozen friends or you've...
Golden Chick coming to Tyler, moving into former Long John Silver's
TYLER, Texas — Golden Chick will be making its way to Tyler spring next year and will fill the spot that used to house Long John Silver's in Tyler. The popular fried chicken chain restaurant will be located at 205 W Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler, according to the city of Tyler permit website.
Bring Your Pole to Tyler State Park! The Catfish are Here!
Heads up all of you lovers of fishing! The catfish have arrived and are waiting for you at the Tyler State Park Lake!. Thanks to the Inland Fisheries Division, the Tyler State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife has announced on their Facebook page that the catfish are ready and waiting for you now in Tyler, Texas!
Photo Gallery: Tyler vs. Longview Football
Originally published on tylerpaper.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
New Longview recreation center to open its doors in November
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The City of Longview is giving a sneak peek of its new recreation center. The new Broughton Recreation Center will open its doors to the public on November 7. This project started as a comprehensive plan in 2015. A bond proposal was passed by the public in 2018, and construction began […]
KLTV
Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport crawfish restaurant
LAKEPORT, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler cab crashed into a Gregg County restaurant Friday afternoon. It happened at Crawfish Cove at the intersection of Highways 149 and 322. The restaurant was closed at the time. According to DPS, the truck was northbound on Highway 149. The truck hydroplaned and went...
Hundreds flock to East Texas gas station ahead of one of the largest Powerball jackpots in history
UPDATE — Time to check your tickets! The winning Powerball jackpot numbers are 19 36 37 46 56 24. TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Powerball jackpot has grown to be the fifth largest in history! $700 million are up for grabs tonight. Angel Perry, the manager of a Valero gas station in Tyler, said they […]
inforney.com
Southside Bank opens new drive-thru bank in Tyler
Team members from Southside Bank gathered on Thursday for a ribbon cutting and celebration of its newly constructed drive-thru bank at 1010 East 1st Street in Tyler. The new drive-thru bank, which replaced its existing drive-thru bank next door (built in 1979), is equipped with seven drive-thru lanes (two commercial, five teller, and 2 ATM/ITM lanes), a new pneumatic tube system, and a modern design to match the Bank’s rebranding efforts that began in 2017.
Why One Tyler, TX Woman Rejects the Claim that: ‘People Just Don’t Want to Work!”
Some of us in East Texas feel a little baffled by the ongoing labor shortage in East Texas. However, one Tyler, TX woman rejects the claim that it's just because "people don't wanna work." There's a strong chance that by this juncture you've become familiar with the "Great Resignation." Wikipedia...
KLTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure at W. Grande, Hollytree
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A crash at W. Grande Blvd. and Hollytree Dr. is slowing traffic. Tyler police are responding and the outside lane has been closed heading towards US Hwy 69.
