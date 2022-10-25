The ultimate secret: Your search history. Don’t pretend it isn’t, I can see the flicker of panic in your eyes just from mentioning it. If it wasn’t such a secret, you wouldn’t get so nervous when your friends threaten to grab your phone to take a quick sneak peek. It would be utterly humiliating to have them know you’ve recently searched up “One Direction fanfiction” and “Doja Cat TikTok song” (why don’t you say so?).

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO