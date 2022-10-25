Read full article on original website
The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise YouVince MartellacciClayton, CA
Elon Musk Now 'Rules' Five Companies After Twitter Purchase - And He Even Brings a Sink to Twitter HQZack Love
Twitter Gets Quick Changes Under Elon Musk OwnershipMark Hake
Paul Pelosi, Husband of Nancy Pelosi, Attacked at HomeTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Choose these food trucks in San Francisco, California, the “City by the Bay”Stephen L DaltonSan Francisco, CA
Daily Californian
Clog speculates: A Cal student’s search history
The ultimate secret: Your search history. Don’t pretend it isn’t, I can see the flicker of panic in your eyes just from mentioning it. If it wasn’t such a secret, you wouldn’t get so nervous when your friends threaten to grab your phone to take a quick sneak peek. It would be utterly humiliating to have them know you’ve recently searched up “One Direction fanfiction” and “Doja Cat TikTok song” (why don’t you say so?).
Daily Californian
Berkeley school district sees mixed results as students struggle across nation amid pandemic
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona issued a statement Monday calling the literacy and math results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress “unacceptable,” noting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students. The assessment is a demonstration of the Biden administration’s continued efforts to get schools to...
Daily Californian
Whitney Bradshaw talks Outcry Project, reproductive justice
“I have had some experiences where I’ve actually used my voice and screamed, and it has actually saved me,” Whitney Bradshaw said in an interview with The Daily Californian. Screaming may often be viewed as a negative thing, but for Bradshaw, it is an act of reclamation. In...
Daily Californian
‘His humility was a superpower’: Haas professor emeritus John Myers dies at 89
John Myers, a professor emeritus at UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, died Oct. 14 in Oakland, California, at the age of 89. Myers first arrived at UC Berkeley in 1964 with his wife Arlyn Myers, campus lecturer emeritus of chemistry. Both felt strongly connected to campus and were proud to call it home.
Daily Californian
'A big loss': 99 Cents Only Store on San Pablo Avenue to close permanently
At 11 a.m. on a Thursday, the 99 Cents Only Stores on San Pablo Avenue is crowded. The shelves are emptying and sale signs are tacked up, but customers line up to check out with baskets filled to the brim. The company announced the store will be closing its doors...
Daily Californian
UCPD reports robbery at Strawberry Canyon Pool parking lot
A robbery occurred at the Strawberry Canyon Pool parking lot Thursday at 8:50 a.m., according to a 9:31 a.m. Berkeley WarnMe alert. The alert noted that two suspects fled the lot in a “newer” light Nissan Altima with unidentified license plates. UCPD asks anyone with information about this...
Daily Californian
Magneto Mavin: Wideout Mavin Anderson is a charismatic force
It’s a fall evening in Berkeley and it’s rather warm out. Cal football practice has just ended. Some players have stayed behind to get a few more reps in. Everyone is drenched in sweat; after all, it’s still about 70 degrees out after an early afternoon high of 88. Mavin Anderson, Cal’s stud redshirt freshman receiver, had been asked to stick around after practice for a photoshoot.
