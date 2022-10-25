ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clog speculates: A Cal student’s search history

The ultimate secret: Your search history. Don’t pretend it isn’t, I can see the flicker of panic in your eyes just from mentioning it. If it wasn’t such a secret, you wouldn’t get so nervous when your friends threaten to grab your phone to take a quick sneak peek. It would be utterly humiliating to have them know you’ve recently searched up “One Direction fanfiction” and “Doja Cat TikTok song” (why don’t you say so?).
Whitney Bradshaw talks Outcry Project, reproductive justice

“I have had some experiences where I’ve actually used my voice and screamed, and it has actually saved me,” Whitney Bradshaw said in an interview with The Daily Californian. Screaming may often be viewed as a negative thing, but for Bradshaw, it is an act of reclamation. In...
UCPD reports robbery at Strawberry Canyon Pool parking lot

A robbery occurred at the Strawberry Canyon Pool parking lot Thursday at 8:50 a.m., according to a 9:31 a.m. Berkeley WarnMe alert. The alert noted that two suspects fled the lot in a “newer” light Nissan Altima with unidentified license plates. UCPD asks anyone with information about this...
Magneto Mavin: Wideout Mavin Anderson is a charismatic force

It’s a fall evening in Berkeley and it’s rather warm out. Cal football practice has just ended. Some players have stayed behind to get a few more reps in. Everyone is drenched in sweat; after all, it’s still about 70 degrees out after an early afternoon high of 88. Mavin Anderson, Cal’s stud redshirt freshman receiver, had been asked to stick around after practice for a photoshoot.
