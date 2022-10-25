Read full article on original website
Jack Ryan Is Hunted in Thrilling Season 3 Trailer
The penultimate season of Jack Ryan is poised to be the most dramatic. Prime Video released the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated return of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. The series stars John Krasinski in the titular role, with Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly reprising their...
1923: Premiere Date Set for Yellowstone Origin Story
Are you ready to delve back into the world of the Duttons?. Paramount+ today announced the premiere date for the highly anticipated new original drama series 1923, which will debut on Sunday, December 18th, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. The series will premiere the following day on...
Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 2 Episode 5
On CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 5, the team geared up to get all the answers when everyone came down with a mysterious illness. Meanwhile, Catherine turned to Grace's roommate to help her find the clues after her daughter disappeared. What did Catherine learn about her daughter throughout the mission?
Girls5eva Moves to Netflix With Season 3 Renewal
Girls5eva's days at Peacock are numbered. Netflix announced Thursday that it had picked up a third season of the musical comedy series, from creator/showrunner/executive producer Meredith Scardino, executive producer Tina Fey, and Universal Television. What's more, Netflix will be the exclusive home to the third season, and it also acquired...
Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 11 Review: Asylum
One can be forgiven for wondering if Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 11 would be able to bring the series back at the same level of excellence it established with its inaugural ten episodes. After all, it's been nearly a full year (to the day!) that Star Trek: Prodigy...
Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas Musical Gets NBC Premiere Date
NBC is the latest broadcast network to firm up its plans for the Holiday season. Starring the global superstar and 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas will air Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Musical guests Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson,...
Fanatic Feed: City on a Hill Canceled, Alex Cross Series a Go, & More!
Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Thursday, October 27, 2022. Showtime is closing the book on City on a Hill after three seasons. The premium cabler has decided against ordering a fourth season of the Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge drama. “City on...
Station 19 Season 6 Episode 4 Review: Demons
One breakthrough is down, and now we have another one to go. The good news is that thanks to a ghostly appearance by a particularly entertaining and effective Rigo Vaquez on Station 19 Season 6 Episode 4, Jack may finally be on the path toward getting his shit together. Some...
What to Watch: Ghosts of Christmas Always, The Suspect, Blockbuster
There is still so much good content coming to a TV or mobile device near you!. I cannot recommend Ghosts of Christmas Always on Hallmark enough, and for non-Christmas fare, The Capture Season 2 is terrifying, and The Suspect is edge-of-your-seat stuff. Titans returns to HBO Max, and you get...
S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 4 Review: Maniak
What happens when 20-Squad is sent on a wild goose chase courtesy of a convicted murderer?. On S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 4, the team tries to find diamonds that a convicted killer is searching for as he goes through his hit list of people that may have them. Meanwhile, as...
Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Reunion 3 (Season 12)
Kathy showed up at the reunion on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 24 in an attemot to clear her name. However, Erika and Lisa went on the offensive, telling her they know what she did and she should own it. In true Kathy fashion, she went...
Law & Order Season 22 Episode 5 Review: 12 Seconds
Cancel culture was on trial, along with other social ills. Law & Order Season 22 Episode 5 told a tale in which a professor's negative comment about gay people led to blackmail, fear of being 'canceled,' and murder. It was an interesting, fresh take on several tropes and made its...
Interview with the Vampire Exclusive Clip: Claudia Meets A Fellow Vampire
There's a big bad world out there, and Claudia may be about to find that out. As the years passed, the dynamic between Claudia, Louis, and Lestat became more untenable. And in Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 5, Claudia sets off on a little college visit which will set her up to meet another vampire.
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 4 Review: Life During Wartime
There's a reason Frank says the mayor should stay out of NYPD business. On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 4, Mayor Chase tried to put his nose into two cases, causing trouble without being on-screen for a second. He wasn't the only one playing politics, but his pressure on both...
The Santa Clauses: Disney+ Unwraps Full-Length Trailer for Sequel Series
Disney+ unwrapped an early Christmas present on Thursday, premiering the full-length trailer for its Santa Clauses sequel series. The series is set to premiere Wednesday, November 16, with two episodes before unspooling an episode a week until the season finale on Dec.16. "Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus...
TCM Announces New Musical Matinee Series Hosted by Dave Karger!
TCM will Launch New Franchise Musical Matinee Hosted by Dave Karger. The Weekly Series will Premiere on November 5th, 2022. The series will begin with An American in Paris (1951). Turner Classic Movies has been showing classic movies to audiences since 1994. Turner Classic Movies (TCM) announced today a new...
Leslie Jordan: Call Me Kat Pays Tribute With Emotional Video
Call Me Kat paid tribute to Leslie Jordan on Thursday. The FOX comedy shared a video tribute with scenes from the late actor's time on the show, as his work on other FOX shows, Fantasy Island, The Masked Singer, The Cool Kids, and Lego Masters. “I’m a big believer in...
House of the Dragon: HBO Boss Rules Out 2023 Return
Fans of HBO's House of the Dragon should prepare for a lengthy hiatus before Season 2 debuts. HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys revealed in an interview with Vulture that the series will likely return "sometime in '24." “We’re just starting to put the plan together, and...
