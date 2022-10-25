ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

thevalleyledger.com

PA REPRESENTATIVE STEVE SAMUELSON ANNOUNCES $500,000 IN STATE FUNDING FOR NMIH

BETHLEHEM, PA – Pennsylvania State Representative Steve Samuelson this week announced $500,000 in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funding to the National Museum of Industrial History (NMIH) for its Second Floor Expansion project. “The National Museum of Industrial History is a gem with a track record of preserving, interpreting...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lafayette.edu

Student-produced PBS program on midterms and political discourse starts Friday

Four-segment 'Shifting Democracy' series on PBS39 explores political discourse and other key issues surrounding midterm elections Twitter. Composed, confident and conversational, Travis King ’24, his news anchor persona enhanced by a resonant baritone voice, sat before bright studio lights and cameras and easily moderated a divisive partisan topic with experts well-versed in local, state, and national politics.
EASTON, PA
sauconsource.com

Sheetz Proposed on Rt. 378 in Lower Saucon Township

Just a day after Bethlehem zoning hearing board members approved a plan by Sheetz to build a combination convenience store-gas station on the city’s South Side, it was Lower Saucon Township officials’ turn to hear about a proposal for a Sheetz in the Saucon Valley Square shopping center on Rt. 378.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Acting superintendent hired in Allentown after predecessor’s controversial departure

School board members on Thursday night shored up, at least in the interim, the top leadership role in the Allentown School District. The board in a special meeting voted 8-0 to appoint Carol D. Birks, who holds a doctorate degree, as acting superintendent. She succeeds outgoing Superintendent John D. Stanford, whose release the board approved a week ago — one year into his five-year contract.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

ASD school board to vote on appointing acting superintendent

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District Board of Directors will pick a temporary new leader for the district Thursday night. The board is holding a special meeting at 7 p.m. to appoint an acting superintendent. Current Superintendent John Stanford's last day on the job is Friday. The school board...
ALLENTOWN, PA
lafayette.edu

In the media: How much do endorsements in political campaigns matter?

Prof. John Kincaid interviewed by WFMZ-69 News about the power of endorsements Twitter. John Kincaid, Robert B. and Helen S. Meyner Professor of Government and Public Service, was interviewed along with other political scientists by WFMZ-69 News about how endorsements influence political campaigns. “At best, they only make a marginal...
wdiy.org

IronPigs Extend Stadium Lease to 2052, Say They Will Stay ‘for Decades and Generations to Come’ | WDIY Local News

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs say they don’t plan on leaving their home, despite not receiving funding for needed renovations. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. In a joint statement with Lehigh County released on Thursday, the IronPigs said they are committed to working together to closing the existing funding gap on construction underway at Coca-Cola Park.
ALLENTOWN, PA
FOX 43

Biden and Harris to visit Philly on Friday

PHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Philadelphia this week. On Friday, Oct. 28, Biden and Harris will participate in a reception for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party. Harris will also participate in a moderated conversation on protecting reproductive rights with Congresswoman Mary Gay...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Northampton County seeks to add staff member to Veteran Affairs office

EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County plans to add a staff member in its Veteran Affairs office, Director of Human Services Sue Wandalowski said. "There are just over 17,000 veterans in Northampton County," Wandalowski told County Council during a budget hearing Wednesday, and there is a staff of only two to help them. She wants to add a third.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
lafayette.edu

Unprecedented Bergh gift to impact 200 students every year

Bergh Family Fellows program and mentoring award will support students and faculty through $5.25 million gift Twitter. (October 27, 2022) Initiating an opportunity for students unlike any other in the College’s history, Chip ’79 H’22 and Juliet Bergh have donated $5.25 million to Lafayette to support the internships, global engagement, and research experiences of 1,000 students across the next five years.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State Theatre to add security measure in front of building

EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night approved a certificate of appropriateness for the State Theatre to alter the front of its business. The plan involves the installation of seven black bollards, or short vertical posts, under the State Theatre marquee at 453 Northampton St. The bollards will be installed and evenly spaced 5 feet apart and 2 feet from the curb along Northampton Street.
EASTON, PA

