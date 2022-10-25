Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New Jersey is TerrifyingTravel MavenHackettstown, NJ
Philadelphia’s suburbs will be key for Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman. What do voters think about the candidates?
Service at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Yeadon went as planned on a recent Sunday. With the lively atmosphere and spirited singing, it was an ordinary service for the congregation. However, there was a brief intermission as a member of the church passed around flyers. They were letter templates....
thevalleyledger.com
PA REPRESENTATIVE STEVE SAMUELSON ANNOUNCES $500,000 IN STATE FUNDING FOR NMIH
BETHLEHEM, PA – Pennsylvania State Representative Steve Samuelson this week announced $500,000 in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funding to the National Museum of Industrial History (NMIH) for its Second Floor Expansion project. “The National Museum of Industrial History is a gem with a track record of preserving, interpreting...
thedp.com
Mehmet Oz’s former Penn classmates discuss the Senate candidate's career trajectory, campaign platform
On a Thursday afternoon this past September, Mehmet Oz was campaigning in the suburbs of Philadelphia in Springfield, Pa. During a town hall on Sept. 8, while criticizing his opponent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on his approach to crime policy, Oz recalled his time as a medical student at Penn.
lafayette.edu
Student-produced PBS program on midterms and political discourse starts Friday
Four-segment 'Shifting Democracy' series on PBS39 explores political discourse and other key issues surrounding midterm elections Twitter. Composed, confident and conversational, Travis King ’24, his news anchor persona enhanced by a resonant baritone voice, sat before bright studio lights and cameras and easily moderated a divisive partisan topic with experts well-versed in local, state, and national politics.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Within hours, Republicans make impeachment drive against Philly DA Larry Krasner a midterm issue
HARRISBURG — When Pennsylvania Republicans announced they were introducing articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Wednesday, they said the crime situation in the city had gotten so dire, they couldn’t wait any longer to act. Asked if the unprecedented move had anything to do...
sauconsource.com
Sheetz Proposed on Rt. 378 in Lower Saucon Township
Just a day after Bethlehem zoning hearing board members approved a plan by Sheetz to build a combination convenience store-gas station on the city’s South Side, it was Lower Saucon Township officials’ turn to hear about a proposal for a Sheetz in the Saucon Valley Square shopping center on Rt. 378.
Philadelphia Inquirer staff shredded for saying Fetterman won debate with Oz: ‘Clown world in action'
Conservatives on Twitter ripped the The Philadelphia Inquirer's opinion section for declaring Democratic candidate John Fetterman the winner of Tuesday's Senate debate.
Probst vs. Ertle | Pocono candidates running for 189th District
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Democrat Tarah Probst and Republican Steve Ertle are going head-to-head for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives 189th District seat, which includes parts of Monroe and Pike Counties. Probst is the first female mayor of Stroudsburg and has been for almost eight years. She got her...
Acting superintendent hired in Allentown after predecessor’s controversial departure
School board members on Thursday night shored up, at least in the interim, the top leadership role in the Allentown School District. The board in a special meeting voted 8-0 to appoint Carol D. Birks, who holds a doctorate degree, as acting superintendent. She succeeds outgoing Superintendent John D. Stanford, whose release the board approved a week ago — one year into his five-year contract.
WFMZ-TV Online
ASD school board to vote on appointing acting superintendent
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District Board of Directors will pick a temporary new leader for the district Thursday night. The board is holding a special meeting at 7 p.m. to appoint an acting superintendent. Current Superintendent John Stanford's last day on the job is Friday. The school board...
lafayette.edu
In the media: How much do endorsements in political campaigns matter?
Prof. John Kincaid interviewed by WFMZ-69 News about the power of endorsements Twitter. John Kincaid, Robert B. and Helen S. Meyner Professor of Government and Public Service, was interviewed along with other political scientists by WFMZ-69 News about how endorsements influence political campaigns. “At best, they only make a marginal...
wdiy.org
IronPigs Extend Stadium Lease to 2052, Say They Will Stay ‘for Decades and Generations to Come’ | WDIY Local News
The Lehigh Valley IronPigs say they don’t plan on leaving their home, despite not receiving funding for needed renovations. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. In a joint statement with Lehigh County released on Thursday, the IronPigs said they are committed to working together to closing the existing funding gap on construction underway at Coca-Cola Park.
Lehigh Valley IronPigs to stay in Allentown; city will help fund stadium upgrades
Allentown City Council abruptly reversed a plan to help fund renovations at Coca-Cola Park, the home of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Phillies
Biden and Harris to visit Philly on Friday
PHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Philadelphia this week. On Friday, Oct. 28, Biden and Harris will participate in a reception for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party. Harris will also participate in a moderated conversation on protecting reproductive rights with Congresswoman Mary Gay...
Lehigh County’s technical school shut after it receives threat
Lehigh Career & Technical Institute closed for the day on Friday morning after a threat, the North Whitehall Township school posted on its website. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating. The closure was “out of an abundance of caution,” the school said. A Lehigh County emergency dispatch supervisor said...
morethanthecurve.com
Union has the inflatable rat outside The Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting to protest Best Buy
Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 is out in front of The Metroplex shopping center in Plymouth Meeting today with the inflatable rat. Based on the signage, the union is targeting Best Buy, which is undergoing renovations. The sign states, “Shame on Best Buy for hiring contractors that don’t recognize area wages and standards.”
Allentown schools superintendent gets $172K severance with contract ending ‘amicably’
Allentown schools Superintendent John Stanford’s separation agreement approved last week by the school board includes a statement describing “no professional misconduct or impropriety” related to his premature departure. The mutual agreement approved 6-3 by the board at its meeting last Thursday, Oct. 20, also outlines a severance...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County seeks to add staff member to Veteran Affairs office
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County plans to add a staff member in its Veteran Affairs office, Director of Human Services Sue Wandalowski said. "There are just over 17,000 veterans in Northampton County," Wandalowski told County Council during a budget hearing Wednesday, and there is a staff of only two to help them. She wants to add a third.
lafayette.edu
Unprecedented Bergh gift to impact 200 students every year
Bergh Family Fellows program and mentoring award will support students and faculty through $5.25 million gift Twitter. (October 27, 2022) Initiating an opportunity for students unlike any other in the College’s history, Chip ’79 H’22 and Juliet Bergh have donated $5.25 million to Lafayette to support the internships, global engagement, and research experiences of 1,000 students across the next five years.
WFMZ-TV Online
State Theatre to add security measure in front of building
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night approved a certificate of appropriateness for the State Theatre to alter the front of its business. The plan involves the installation of seven black bollards, or short vertical posts, under the State Theatre marquee at 453 Northampton St. The bollards will be installed and evenly spaced 5 feet apart and 2 feet from the curb along Northampton Street.
