Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Snow Sports-Themed Lounge and Bar Coming to Burlington
J Levinthal, 50, has been a trailblazer in ski design since he started LINE Skis in 1995. He founded the online ski company J Skis in 2013. "Our customers constantly ask us if they can visit when they come into town," Levinthal said. Now they can visit — and have...
WCAX
Meet the woman behind Route 7′s ‘leaf people’
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The leaf people are a tradition in Shelburne on and off since 1997. Gracie Pinney, the keeper of the leaf people, has run the one-woman show for nearly two decades. Just like magic, they appear each September throughout Shelburne and Route 7, a welcome sight for...
Medisca to Open New Plattsburgh, NY Facility Exceeding Rigorous Quality and Employee Safety Standards
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Medisca, a global company offering pharmaceutical compounding products and services, mixing technology, manufacturing, education services and more, announces plans to lease a standalone 60,000 square foot building to consolidate repackaging and distribution operations in Plattsburgh, NY under one roof. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005136/en/ Architectural visualization of the new facility being built for Medisca in Plattsburgh, New York. (Photo: Business Wire)
U.S. Coffee Championships Preliminary Competition Comes to Vermont
Coffee pros from around the country converge on Chittenden County this weekend to test their tasting, barista and latte art skills in the first stage of qualification for a prestigious national coffee competition. From Friday, October 28, through Sunday, October 30, Brio Coffeeworks in Burlington and Uncommon Coffee in Essex...
mynbc5.com
New St. Albans salon saving students thousands of dollars
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — A new salon is opening in Franklin County, Vermont that gives clients a discount on haircuts and facials while also making it easier for students to get their cosmetology license. Prior to the school receiving its official cosmetology school license on Monday, students have...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh company cleans cancer patients' homes for free
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a Plattsburgh company is giving cancer patients a clean start. X-Treme Clean is giving free home cleanings to cancer patients. The cleaning company has been a partner with Cleaning for a Reason for more than a decade, and has been offering...
basementmedicine.org
Where there’s death, there’s Hope
Upon a bed of stone, two lovers lie, eternally conversing, unbeknownst to human eyes. What a slab of granite once was is now a memory cemented in time. For decades, these two lovers have been admiring one another, while the locals and leaf peepers alike take notice to the craftsmanship of our Barre granite stonecutters. The biblical verse, “Set me as a seal upon thine heart for love is strong as death,” is carved between the stone replica of William and Gwendolyn Halvosa.
montpelierbridge.org
Wheels for Warmth Tire Sale Set for This Weekend
Because heating costs have risen dramatically, central Vermont’s annual tire recycle and resale program, Wheels for Warmth, is gearing up for a busy weekend raising funds to help heat Vermonters’ homes. The Wheels for Warmth tire sale raises money for emergency heating assistance for distribution to individuals and...
Jr’s Original in Winooski Brings Back Its Italian Menu
After three months of offering Cantonese-style dishes as Jr's Original Peking Duck House, Bogdan Andreescu's Winooski restaurant has returned to its Italian roots and old name, Jr's Original. The eatery, which first opened at 348 Main Street in November 2018, closed last week for a reset. It reopened on Monday with its original menu of pasta, pizza and Italian American classics, which is also offered at chef-owner Andreescu's second location, Jr's Williston, at 32 Cottonwood Drive.
Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter
Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
Youths Get Hands-On Experience With Death at Shelburne’s New Village Farm
Chicken slaughter features vividly among Michaela Ryan's earliest memories. The founder-owner of New Village Farm in Shelburne grew up on a farm in southern Québec. She was 3 years old when her father killed a meat bird, and it escaped his grasp to become the proverbial chicken running around with its head cut off.
willistonobserver.com
Williston office building demolished
The former office building on a hill overlooking the intersection of Talcott Drive and Route 2 — which had been for sale — is coming down this week as the parcel will be offered as a “build to suit” vacant lot. The building is the former home of a variety of nonprofits and small businesses but had been vacant since the start of the pandemic in 2020.
Burlington's Battery Street Jeans a Lifeline for Those Who Need Free Clothes
Every week at Burlington thrift shop Battery Street Jeans, owner Stu Sporko gives away more than 1,000 articles of clothing. The items are placed outside the College Street store in a big wooden bin, new on the sidewalk this week. The container replaces a set of plastic receptacles. "Everything I...
mynbc5.com
Downtown Garage open in Burlington as Marketplace Garage undergoes renovation
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Visitors to Burlington's Church Street Marketplace and waterfront district are being encouraged to use the Downtown Garage as renovations to the Marketplace Garage are underway. Marketplace Garage renovations began on Monday, with city officials working to repair beams, the deck and the garage's brick facade. Meanwhile,...
pallspera.com
163 Allen Road Morristown, VT
This 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on October 24th 2022 with a list price $1,000,000. This property is located on a country road, but not far from Stowe and Morristown. This home has a lot of natural light, with an Apartment on the upper level, for added income.There is also a barn on the property for perhaps animals or storage? And there is a space for a mobile home, Hookups are still there, So many possibilities , Lots of Garden space and plenty of woods to walk through. Looking for space and quiet, this home maybe the one you have been looking with 10.10 acres!!
WCAX
Burlington beautician named Born This Way Foundation’s Ultimate Stylist 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation named a Burlington beautician their Ultimate Stylist 2022. Christina DeMag owns Jubilance Salon in downtown Burlington. She applied for the competition in April, and was chosen in July to win the award out of 15,000 applicants in North America.
montpelierbridge.org
Montpelier’s First Recreational Cannabis Store Opens
MONTPELIER — During a laid-back grand opening, retail recreational cannabis store Gram Central opened its doors to customers Oct. 21. Located at 120 River Street, the store claims to be “Montpelier’s first cannabis dispensary.” That does not include Vermont Patients Alliance, which has been operating in Montpelier as a medical marijuana dispensary since around 2014. Vermont Patients Alliance has a sign on its door indicating the store, too, will be selling cannabis to adult recreational customers on an as-yet unknown date in the future.
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
mynbc5.com
Missing Tupper Lake man found dead
HARRIETSTOWN, N.Y. — A Tupper Lake man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Tupper Lake Police Department reported that the body of 32-year-old Jordan Beaulieu was found by Forest Rangers on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a wooded area off of Corey's Road in Harrietstown.
vermontbiz.com
VSP: TT Unit in Smuggler's Notch / Arrest on Warrant
Vermont State Police On October 25th, 2022 at approximately 1442 hours, Troopers from Williston Barracks responded responded to a call of a tractor trailer unit stuck at Smugglers’ Notch on route 108 in the town of Cambridge. The operator of vehicle, Kevin Foster, passed several clearly posted signs advising that tractor trailer units are not permitted before stopping near the peak.
Comments / 0