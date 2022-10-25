Read full article on original website
bravotv.com
Garcelle Beauvais Just Landed a Major Acting Gig
Fans can catch the RHOBH cast member on a brand-new comedy series. Garcelle Beauvais just landed a role in a project sure to serve as a major addition to her acting resume. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member is set to star in Survival of the Thickest, a new Netflix comedy series that also features FBI's Anissa Felix, Pose's Peppermint, P-Valley's Taylor Selé, and I May Destroy You's Marouane Zott.
TV Fanatic
Jack Ryan Is Hunted in Thrilling Season 3 Trailer
The penultimate season of Jack Ryan is poised to be the most dramatic. Prime Video released the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated return of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. The series stars John Krasinski in the titular role, with Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly reprising their...
Bustle
Jesse Williams Is Among 3 Former Grey’s Anatomy Stars Returning In Season 19
Just days before Kate Walsh scrubbed back in as Addison Montgomery for the third episode of Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, fans got an extra dose of excitement. Also scheduled to walk back through Grey Sloan’s revolving doors in November: Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery and Greg Germann as Tom Koracick. Even better, you won’t have to wait for long — both characters are slated to return as guest stars in Season 19’s Episode 5, airing on Nov. 3, according to Deadline and TVLine.
TV Fanatic
Doctor Who: David Tennant Reacts to Return as 14th Doctor
Doctor Who said goodbye to Jodie Whittaker's 13th doctor during Sunday's third and final special. In one of the most shocking moments in Doctor Who's history, Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor regenerated with a very familiar face. That's right, folks. David Tennant returned to the series as the Fourteenth Doctor. Obviously, we...
digitalspy.com
John Krasinski's Jack Ryan season 3 first-look trailer confirms nuclear war storyline
Jack Ryan season 3 spoilers follow. Jack Ryan, Prime Video's political thriller, has released a first trailer for season 3. Charged with scintillating action and real-world concerns, the footage finds John Krasinski's titular CIA financial analyst gone AWOL, with his superior James Greer (played by Wendell Pierce) warning him: "Every day you're on the run, you're digging a hole that you may not be able to get out of..."
Blue Bloods cast: Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods?
For over a decade, fans have been inviting the Reagan family into their households every Friday night with new episodes of Blue Bloods. The Reagan family might be fictional, but they feel like old friends at this point as we’ve been alongside the family through all the ups and downs life has brought their way over the last 12 years as they’ve protected and served the citizens of New York.
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Star Lucas Black Reveals Why He Left the Show Behind
NCIS: New Orleans star Lucas Black is opening up on why he exited the series back in 2019 and how he knew “it couldn’t last forever.” An original cast members of NCIS: New Orleans, the actor played Christopher LaSalle from 2014 until his character was killed off in Season 6. He also appeared on NCIS from 2014 to 2017.
TechRadar
Netflix cancels a promising big-name show before it's even finished
Netflix, once infamous for its tendency to green-light almost anything, has canned a sizable comedy property before it had the chance to see the light of day. Titled Bad Crimes, the show is described by Variety (opens in new tab) as a "dark comedy procedural following Kara (Nicole Byer) and Jennie (Lauren Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible."
Is Hana Leaving 'FBI: Most Wanted’? Keisha Castle-Hughes Talks Season 4 Storylines (EXCLUSIVE)
Since Season 1 of FBI: Most Wanted, fans have gotten to know the Fugitive Task Force’s Special Agents. As the series progresses, viewers discover more of the agents’ backstories to understand what led them to the force. In Season 4, Special Agent Hana Gibson (Keisha Castle-Hughes) shared personal...
‘NCIS’ Season 20: Is Show Setting Up a Goodbye to Major Character?
The most recent NCIS episode gave us a lot of Director Leon Vance. We know he’s got a nasty left hook, so he’d still be great as a field agent. And he has a (secret) romance with a German woman and admits he’d be happy in a more permanent relationship.
‘NCIS’ Will Likely Bring Back Mark Harmon — But Not in Season 20
'NCIS' Season 20 removed Mark Harmon from the opening credits. Does this mean fans will never see him again? Here's what we suspect.
Young Sheldon season 6: next episode, teaser and everything we know
The lovable child prodigy Sheldon Cooper continues his collegiate career in Young Sheldon season 6. Here's everything we know about the new season.
Is Director Vance Leaving 'NCIS'? Fans Think Rocky Carroll Is Exiting in Season 20
It's not classified to say that NCIS is going through some personnel changes. The hit CBS drama said goodbye to its leading man Mark Harmon during Season 19 (though Harmon remains as an executive producer off-screen), and viewers have also been freaking out about the status of Wilmer Valderrama's character, Nick Torres.
Big Bang EPs Debunk Popular Internet Theory That Penny's Last Name Was Revealed in This Season 2 Scene
No, The Big Bang Theory was not hiding Penny’s last name in plain sight. In the Season 2 episode “The Work Song Nanocluster,” Kaley Cuoco’s Penny places a package on her kitchen counter — and if you zoom in close enough (at the three-minute mark), you can make out a first and last name on the shipping label: Penny Teller. But as producers reveal in the new oral history The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series by Jessica Radloff (order it here), the label was supposed to be illegible. “Props had to put a label...
‘Love Is Blind’ Alum Lauren Speed-Hamilton Calls Out Show for ‘Cutting All The Black Women’
Love Is Blind alum Lauren Speed-Hamilton is calling out the show that helped her find her husband for its failure to feature more Black women. Amid the premiere of season 3, Lauren took to Twitter to question the lack of Black women in the new season. The season 1 star noted how Black women are shown in the trailer but somehow disappear once the full-length episodes air on Netflix.
TV Fanatic
Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 11 Review: Asylum
One can be forgiven for wondering if Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 11 would be able to bring the series back at the same level of excellence it established with its inaugural ten episodes. After all, it's been nearly a full year (to the day!) that Star Trek: Prodigy...
Fire Country's Billy Burke On Working With TV Son Max Thieriot, And Why He Thinks The CBS Drama Is Already A Hit
Billy Burke is opening up about working on Fire Country and the show's success.
As SEAL Team Hits 100 Episodes, David Boreanaz Shares His Take On The Key To Reaching Such A TV Milestone
David Boreanaz is sharing his take on the key to reaching 100 episodes on TV, as SEAL Team hits the achievement.
TV Fanatic
Watch Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 5 Online
A Resident Advisor and the Word "Sketchy" Watch Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 5 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Young Sheldon S6E5 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 5, At college, Sheldon...
How many episodes are in East New York Season 1?
East New York is already impressing viewers. The show has landed a full-season order. How many episodes will we get in the first season?. Is it really that surprising to see a TV crime drama on CBS succeeding? That’s especially the case when the scheduling is well-planned. East New York follows new episodes of the No. 1 drama on the network The Equalizer. Of course, the series was going to perform well.
