bravotv.com

Garcelle Beauvais Just Landed a Major Acting Gig

Fans can catch the RHOBH cast member on a brand-new comedy series. Garcelle Beauvais just landed a role in a project sure to serve as a major addition to her acting resume. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member is set to star in Survival of the Thickest, a new Netflix comedy series that also features FBI's Anissa Felix, Pose's Peppermint, P-Valley's Taylor Selé, and I May Destroy You's Marouane Zott.
TV Fanatic

Jack Ryan Is Hunted in Thrilling Season 3 Trailer

The penultimate season of Jack Ryan is poised to be the most dramatic. Prime Video released the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated return of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. The series stars John Krasinski in the titular role, with Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly reprising their...
Bustle

Jesse Williams Is Among 3 Former Grey’s Anatomy Stars Returning In Season 19

Just days before Kate Walsh scrubbed back in as Addison Montgomery for the third episode of Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, fans got an extra dose of excitement. Also scheduled to walk back through Grey Sloan’s revolving doors in November: Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery and Greg Germann as Tom Koracick. Even better, you won’t have to wait for long — both characters are slated to return as guest stars in Season 19’s Episode 5, airing on Nov. 3, according to Deadline and TVLine.
TV Fanatic

Doctor Who: David Tennant Reacts to Return as 14th Doctor

Doctor Who said goodbye to Jodie Whittaker's 13th doctor during Sunday's third and final special. In one of the most shocking moments in Doctor Who's history, Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor regenerated with a very familiar face. That's right, folks. David Tennant returned to the series as the Fourteenth Doctor. Obviously, we...
digitalspy.com

John Krasinski's Jack Ryan season 3 first-look trailer confirms nuclear war storyline

Jack Ryan season 3 spoilers follow. Jack Ryan, Prime Video's political thriller, has released a first trailer for season 3. Charged with scintillating action and real-world concerns, the footage finds John Krasinski's titular CIA financial analyst gone AWOL, with his superior James Greer (played by Wendell Pierce) warning him: "Every day you're on the run, you're digging a hole that you may not be able to get out of..."
FanSided

Blue Bloods cast: Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods?

For over a decade, fans have been inviting the Reagan family into their households every Friday night with new episodes of Blue Bloods. The Reagan family might be fictional, but they feel like old friends at this point as we’ve been alongside the family through all the ups and downs life has brought their way over the last 12 years as they’ve protected and served the citizens of New York.
TechRadar

Netflix cancels a promising big-name show before it's even finished

Netflix, once infamous for its tendency to green-light almost anything, has canned a sizable comedy property before it had the chance to see the light of day. Titled Bad Crimes, the show is described by Variety (opens in new tab) as a "dark comedy procedural following Kara (Nicole Byer) and Jennie (Lauren Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible."
TVLine

Big Bang EPs Debunk Popular Internet Theory That Penny's Last Name Was Revealed in This Season 2 Scene

No, The Big Bang Theory was not hiding Penny’s last name in plain sight. In the Season 2 episode “The Work Song Nanocluster,” Kaley Cuoco’s Penny places a package on her kitchen counter — and if you zoom in close enough (at the three-minute mark), you can make out a first and last name on the shipping label: Penny Teller. But as producers reveal in the new oral history The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series by Jessica Radloff (order it here), the label was supposed to be illegible. “Props had to put a label...
Black Enterprise

‘Love Is Blind’ Alum Lauren Speed-Hamilton Calls Out Show for ‘Cutting All The Black Women’

Love Is Blind alum Lauren Speed-Hamilton is calling out the show that helped her find her husband for its failure to feature more Black women. Amid the premiere of season 3, Lauren took to Twitter to question the lack of Black women in the new season. The season 1 star noted how Black women are shown in the trailer but somehow disappear once the full-length episodes air on Netflix.
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 11 Review: Asylum

One can be forgiven for wondering if Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 11 would be able to bring the series back at the same level of excellence it established with its inaugural ten episodes. After all, it's been nearly a full year (to the day!) that Star Trek: Prodigy...
TV Fanatic

Watch Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 5 Online

A Resident Advisor and the Word "Sketchy" Watch Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 5 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Young Sheldon S6E5 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 5, At college, Sheldon...
FanSided

How many episodes are in East New York Season 1?

East New York is already impressing viewers. The show has landed a full-season order. How many episodes will we get in the first season?. Is it really that surprising to see a TV crime drama on CBS succeeding? That’s especially the case when the scheduling is well-planned. East New York follows new episodes of the No. 1 drama on the network The Equalizer. Of course, the series was going to perform well.
