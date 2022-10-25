Read full article on original website
Real-world study adds support for osimertinib for uncommon EGFR mutations
MedwireNews: Osimertinib elicits high rates of systemic and intracranial response in people with advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring uncommon EGFR mutations, say the authors of the real-world UNICORN study. The study represents the “largest set” of NSCLC cases with uncommon mutations treated with osimertinib as the first EGFR–tyrosine kinase...
Exercise type may determine size of glucose reductions
MedwireNews: Blood glucose falls further when people with type 1 diabetes run than when they cycle, show the findings of a systematic review and meta-analysis. “When preparing for exercise, regularly physically active individuals with type 1 diabetes must be aware of what type of endurance exercise, intensity and duration will be conducted to avoid [exercise-induced hypoglycemia] and to safely conduct physical exercise,” say the researchers.
