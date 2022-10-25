When you look around your home, do you see gaps between the baseboards and the walls or floors? If you find these spaces in the kitchen, bathroom, or any other room where spills can occur or humidity can pose an issue, then it could be due to moisture. If left unchecked it can warp the wood and maybe even get into the sheetrock. Similarly, you may find gaps around the edges of the baseboards on account of foundation settling, which is a common occurrence as a house ages.

