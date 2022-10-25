ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Rome Christmas Parade scheduled for Nov. 29, seeking entries until Nov. 15

By File, Adam Carey
Rome News-Tribune
 2 days ago
In this 2021 photo, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus greet everyone as they make their way down Eighth Avenue to get in line for the Rome Christmas Parade. File

Rome’s annual Christmas Parade, themed “The Joys of Christmas,” will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 29. The holiday season kickoff, which draws thousands of spectators downtown, will run along Broad Street to City Hall.

Parade organizers are still seeking entries through Nov. 15, after which a $50 late fee will apply. Entry forms can be found online at RomeChristmasParade.com.

“We’re very excited about this year’s grand marshal,” organizer Janet Byington said. “We have a good one every year, but this year it’s someone very special.”

The grand marshal of the parade is announced the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, which will be Nov. 22, during a breakfast at Coosa Country Club.

The parade entry fee is $100, but on Nov. 15 it goes to $150. All funds collected through entry fees are earmarked for Christmas decorations in Rome. Each entry can only have two motor vehicles; however, motorcycle entries can have up to 10. There are typically around 100 entries per year.

Organizers ask that no candy or materials are handed out along the parade route by any unit or walkers — and also that no one dresses as Santa Claus.

“This is very important. There is only one Santa and he is in the sleigh at the end of the parade,” an announcement stated.

The parade route is on Broad Street from First to Fifth avenues, ending at City Hall. Entrants should line up on First Avenue via Glenn Milner Boulevard in order by the number assigned.

Rain date is Dec. 1, and entry forms are available at RomeChristmasParade.com .

Rome, GA
