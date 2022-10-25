Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 fans furious at Sojourn being balanced around “lower ranks”
Sojourn has been dominating the DPS role as one of strongest characters in Overwatch 2. It’s been revealed that Soujourn isn’t receiving nerfs because she’s underperforming in lower skill brackets. Three new heroes were released alongside the launch of Overwatch 2. Kiriko and Junker Queen haven’t stirred...
dexerto.com
Doublelift reportedly eyes LCS return for 2023 after two-year break
LCS veteran and NA’s most-heralded AD carry of all time, Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng, is reportedly eyeing a return to professional League of Legends in 2023. It comes after the former TSM, CLG, and Team Liquid star retired from pro play at the end of 2020. Doublelift’s retirement...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 weapon charm costs more in-game than it does in real life
Overwatch 2 players have found yet another reason to be furious at the cosmetic prices after discovering a Pachimari charm is cheaper to buy in real life than it is in-game. By now, everyone playing Overwatch 2 has had concerns to voice about the cost of skins in the shop, with a Halloween bundle of old cosmetics even costing more than the first game did.
dexerto.com
Scump confirms plans to retire from professional CoD after MW2 CDL season
OpTic Scump has been at the top of professional Call of Duty for more than a decade but he’s decided that the Modern Warfare 2 season will be his last. Seth ‘Scump’ Abner is the biggest name in professional Call of Duty. From winning his first tournament in Black Ops 1 to capturing an elusive World Championship in 2017, his run has been practically unparalleled.
dexerto.com
Valorant Secretlab Titan Evo (2022) review: Gun Buddy included
The Valorant Secretlab gaming chair has finally arrived. We’ve gone over all of the new juicy details of this brand-new design of Secretlab’s Titan Evo 2022. After various collabs with League of Legends, Overwatch, Fortnite, and even world-class esports organizations, Secretlab and Riot have worked together to bring fans a ton of Valorant-themed gaming furniture.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends Wraith trick makes armories a death trap
A Wraith trick solves the difficulty of ambushing enemy Apex Legends teams when they emerge from the armories. Armories have been a somewhat controversial addition to Apex Legends. They only exist on Storm Point, and allow teams to safely loot at any point in the game without the risk of being killed by other squads.
dexerto.com
Riot Mortdog reveals Bel’Veth for TFT Set 8
TFT’s lead designer, Riot Mortdog, revealed that Bel’Veth will be coming in set 8. Her announcement hasn’t stopped fans from asking for Rammus, though. With TFT Set 7 well underway, fans have been speculating about which League of Legends champions we’ll be seeing next in the auto-chess style LoL spinoff.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go fans “genuinely” impressed and surprised by Zorua encounters
Despite a rocky launch, Pokemon Go players have been enjoying Zorua’s surprise debut, with many impressed at the Pokemon’s implementation. Pokemon Go players were ready to snag Zorua during its debut in the recent Shuppet Spotlight Hour event. However, some frustrating bugs led to a cancellation of the Pokemon’s appearance in most time zones. While fans worried it wouldn’t make it back in time for the Halloween 2022 event, a recent update has fixed Zorua’s initial introduction – and fans are loving it.
dexerto.com
When does FIFA 23 World Cup mode start? Full FUT schedule leaked
The 2023 FIFA World Cup is just around the corner and a leak revealed FIFA 23’s World Cup content schedule. Here’s everything we know so far, from the leaked start date to what to expect. EA has delivered a lot of FIFA 23 promo content so far. Out...
dexerto.com
TimTheTatman explains how MW2 gameplay has changed for TikTok, Twitch & YouTube
Longtime Call of Duty streamer TimTheTatman expressed his feelings on how the series has changed over the years, saying that changes in direction might be the fault of content creators. Modern Warfare 2’s launch has been met with some mixed reviews from both content creators and fans. Some players have...
dexerto.com
Valorant pro gets free Magnum ice cream because of in-game name
In a Twitter exchange, pro Valorant player Martin ‘Magnum’ Peňkov scored himself free ice cream after Magnum ice cream learned that the Czech competitor based his in-game name off of the brand of sweat treats. Magnum, and the many other Valorant players, are in the midst of...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players infuriated by “wallhacks” ping system bug
Modern Warfare 2 players are criticizing the game’s multiplayer already, with an absurd ping system bug enabling players to track their enemies continuously, even through walls. Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer brings players a wealth of modes and maps to battle within. Classic maps like Rust are already been discovered...
dexerto.com
Does MW2 have hardcore? How to play new Tier 1 playlist
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 boasts over 10 different game modes for players to enjoy upon release, but one many have been anticipating is Hardcore. So, is it in Modern Warfare 2 and how can you play it?. With Modern Warfare 2 now officially rolled out among all countries...
dexerto.com
How the Baka Bros’ love of Call of Duty and Warzone paid off
The Baka Bros’ story proves sometimes a helping hand, hard work, and passion are enough to make it big. Dexerto Originals partners with Totino’s™ Pizza Rolls™ for an exclusive episode featuring the up-and-coming Warzone squad. Becoming a successful battle royale content creator differs from other genres....
dexerto.com
Iconic Rust map is already in Modern Warfare 2 – but there’s a catch
Iconic multiplayer map Rust is alive and well in Modern Warfare 2, but players hoping to drop in there for a match might be disappointed. Modern Warfare 2 arrives with 16 multiplayer maps at launch, taking players to a variety of locations as they compete in the shooter’s many modes. These are all brand-new maps made specifically for the MW2 2022, but many fans are hoping to see some classics make a comeback as well.
dexerto.com
Summit1g gets emotional return to GTA RP NoPixel server with touching moment
Twitch star Jaryd ‘summit1g’ Lazar has finally made his return to GTA RP’s NoPixel server and it was emotional. The variety streamer is behind one of the most well-known criminals in all of Los Santos, Charles Johnson, with the character making his mark over the years on NoPixel with various heists and police chases.
dexerto.com
Minecraft YouTuber Sapnap joins NRG as content creator & co-owner
Massive Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer Sapnap has taken a huge step in his gaming career after joining NRG as a co-owner and content creator. Sapnap is known best for his role as one of the most dominant hunters in Dream’s Minecraft Manhunt series, but he’s also grown a huge fanbase of his own. With over 4.6 million subscribers on YouTube and 3.1 million followers on Twitch, his popularity has skyrocketed since his first Manhunt appearance in 2020.
dexerto.com
How to fix Modern Warfare 2 ‘Scan and Repair’ error: Game crashing solution
The ‘Scan and Repair’ error is back with a vengeance in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, crashing games worldwide for no clear reason and blemishing the launch of the game for players on PC. Fortunately, there are solutions. Scan and Repair has been an ongoing issue for...
dexerto.com
How to watch $30k Modern Warfare 2 Baktober Bash tournament: Streams, schedule, teams
The Baka Bros — popular Warzone streamers Repullze, LuckyChamu, and DiazBiffle — are hosting a $30,000 launch tournament in Modern Warfare 2 featuring a mix of top CDL pros alongside Warzone competitors and content creators. Here’s what you need to know about the tournament including when it takes place and who’s competing.
dexerto.com
How much are Pokemon TCG Charizard Ultra Premium Collection promo cards worth
The Pokemon TCG Charizard Ultra Premium Collection box has finally released, and fans are eager to know how much the three prized Charizard promos inside may be worth. The Pokemon TCG has released many expansions and premium collections for the Sword & Shield era of the card game over the past several years. While some of these, like the Zamazenta and Zacian Ultra Premium Collection or Shining Fates Elite Trainer Boxes, have been particularly sought after, the new Charizard UPC may be one of the most anticipated.
Comments / 0