HometownLife.com
Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets odds, tips and betting trends | October 27
The Dallas Mavericks (1-2) face the Brooklyn Nets (1-3) at 4:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The matchup airs on NBA TV, YES, and BSSW. The Mavericks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Nets. The game features a point total of 227. Mavericks vs. Nets Betting Odds.
HometownLife.com
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets odds, tips and betting trends | October 28
The Houston Rockets (1-4) will aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Portland Trail Blazers (4-1) on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Moda Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet SW. The Trail Blazers are a 5-point favorite against the Rockets...
HometownLife.com
Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons odds, picks and predictions
The Atlanta Hawks (3-1) will take on the Detroit Pistons (1-4) Friday at Little Caesars Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Hawks vs. Pistons odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Hawks defeated the Pistons 118-113 in...
HometownLife.com
New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns odds, picks and predictions
The New Orleans Pelicans (3-1) play the first of 3 consecutive games on the road against the Phoenix Suns (3-1) Friday night. Tip-off is 10 p.m. ET at Footprint Center in Phoenix (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Pelicans vs. Suns odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.
HometownLife.com
Florida Panthers at Philadelphia Flyers odds, picks and predictions
The Florida Panthers (4-2-1) and Philadelphia Flyers (4-2-0) meet Thursday at Wells Fargo Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Panthers vs. Flyers odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Panthers opened the season with a...
HometownLife.com
Tampa Bay Lightning at Anaheim Ducks odds, picks and predictions
The Tampa Bay Lightning (3-4-0) and Anaheim Ducks (1-4-1) meet Wednesday at Honda Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Lightning vs. Ducks odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Lightning suffered a 4-2 loss at...
