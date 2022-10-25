Read full article on original website
Victim Identified in Fatal Laramie County Shooting
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Monday afternoon's fatal shooting near Burns as 41-year-old Cheyenne resident Alexander Frederick Papin II. Agency spokesman Captain Kevin James says the shooting took place at a home in the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road, roughly three miles east of the TA Travel Center.
Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Finding Missing Girl
The Cheyenne Police Department in a Facebook post on Friday said Simones has been found. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a runaway girl. According to a department Facebook post, Riley Simones was last seen wearing a red Central hoodie and blue jeans. The...
Larimer County Deputies Fatally Shoot Knife-Wielding Man
A Larimer County Deputy Sheriff shot and killed a man who was allegedly coming at him with a knife on Friday night. That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. Fort Collins Police Services is managing the release of information on the case and the Loveland Police Department is leading the investigation.
Wyoming Supreme Court Suspends Cheyenne Attorney For Three Years
The Wyoming Supreme Court has suspended Cheyenne attorney Cody Jerabek for three years. According to a news release from the Wyoming State Bar, the suspension stems from Jerabek's actions in a lawsuit. In the case, a client represented by Jerabek was being sued after the client's business caught on fire and the fire spread to another business.
Laramie Man Facing Felony Strangulation Charges
A Laramie man is facing felony strangulation charges, according to a release by Laramie PD. On October 17, 2022, at approximately 5:58 p.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of McCue Street for a report of a domestic dispute. Further investigation resulted in 41-year-old Kevin D Morris...
Laramie County Sheriff’s Deputies Recognized For Saving Lives
Four Laramie County Sheriff's Deputies have been recognized for saving lives, according to a post on the Laramie County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post ''Deputies Graham, Hermelink, Chaffin and Rybak received Lifesaving Awards recently. The Lifesaving Award is given to individuals that took action in an effort to save a human life, which, without such intervention would have likely resulted in death.''
Snow Possible Between Cheyenne And Rawlins Wednesday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow is possible today for an area of southeast Wyoming between Rawlins and Cheyenne, with the heaviest snow expected in the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Here's a look ahead for the...
Laramie County Firefighters Battle Explosion, Fire Near Carpenter
Laramie County Fire Districts 4 and 5 were among those who were called out to deal with a gas explosion and fire in a rural area of Laramie County on Thursday morning, according to social media posts. The explosion reportedly happened in the 100 block of county road 154 southeast...
1 Dead, 1 Injured After SUV Rear-Ends Pickup North of Laramie
A Wyoming driver was killed and another injured Thursday after an SUV rear-ended a pickup north of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Patrol spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Beck says troopers were called to the scene at milepost 322 on U.S. 30 around 11:20 a.m. Beck says 67-year-old Centennial resident Joseph...
Look! Full Details On The Cheyenne Christmas Parade for 2022!
As the calendar flips to November, without bypassing Thanksgiving, we should probably think about the holidays, at least a little, right? Especially when you think of some of the holiday events that may be on the way, like, I don't know, a Christmas Parade. The Greater Cheyenne Chamber Of Commerce...
Well, Maybe Cheyenne’s Barnes & Noble Isn’t Opening In The Mall?
I mean, your guess is as good as mine at this point. If you Google Barnes & Noble, the Cheyenne store will pop up as a location at the Frontier Mall, but it says "Temporarily Closed", which is what we've seen from this for the past months since they were moved out of their Dell Range location, which Natural Grocers now occupy. That's not really news.
Most Outrageous Yelp Reviews Of Cheyenne Bars
The word "Karen" gets thrown around a lot when you think of customers torturing people working in the food service or customer service industry. We've all seen it. Someone doesn't get their way and they turn into a "Karen". But, if they're not careful, they can turn into an "Atomic Karen" like Stan's dad on South Park. That's a whole different level!
BOPU Gets Fluoride Shipment, Levels To Remain Steady For Now
The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities has received a shipment of fluoride that is expected to last about 90 days. That means a drop in fluoride levels in the Cheyenne water supply that was announced earlier this month won't happen, at least not yet. Fluoride is added to many drinking water supplies across the country because it is believed to prevent dental cavities.
Warming Trend, Nice Fall Weather Expected In Cheyenne, Laramie
After a cool start to the day on Thursday, Cheyenne National Weather Service forecasters are predicting a warming trend for southeast Wyoming with typical fall weather over the next few days. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Here's a look at the forecast for the week ahead! After...
This Weekend in Laramie: IT’S HALLOWEEN
It's HALLOWEEN! How excited are we? So many many many fun things happening in Laramie this weekend! You won't know which to choose!. Join the American Heritage Center and UW Art Museum for a Day of the Dead/Dia de los Muertos exhibit. When: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Where: American...
Check Out This Home Outside Of Laramie With Yellowstone “Dutton” Vibes
If you're a fan of Yellowstone, you'll love this house outside of Laramie that is for sale at the low, low price of $1,150,000!. I like to think this home has some Dutton family home vibes to it, while also being a cabin-style of home. I also know, it's not a ranch, and it doesn't look spot-on like the Dutton family home, but, with a little imagination and a fire pit with chairs out front, you'll be sipping on whiskey and making big plans in no time!
Boo! Halloween In Cheyenne Is Going To Be Action Packed
Get ready for all the spooky fun and send off spooky season the best way you can. There are so many events happening this weekend that you'll have to take off Monday and Tuesday from work to recover. And probably sit in your Friday The 13th special pajamas. Let's take a look at the spooky and not so spooky events happening this weekend.
Big Changes In The Weather, Likely Snow, Facing SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes are headed for Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend. While snow has been in the forecast for the mountains, forecasters are now saying there is a better chance that lower elevations will see snow as well. The...
Love A Good Burger? These Cheyenne And Laramie Restaurants Have The Best!
You have to love a nice burger. You bite into it and you're like, wow, this is incredible. This is life-changing. I'm going to name my firstborn child after this burger(or rename). You get the idea. Everyone loves a good burger. But, who has the best burger in Cheyenne? What...
Hey Cheyenne! Fall Into Another Weekend Full Of Events
Well, well, well, we've made it to another weekend. It's still mid spooky season and the leaves are starting to fall everywhere(I have to take care of them this weekend). There are tons of events, festivals, and other spooky things going on this weekend. Let's go ahead and jump into what we have to look forward to.
