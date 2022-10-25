Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Sidemen star signed by pro football team after scouting at Sidemen charity match
YouTubers Tobi ‘TBJZL’ Brown and Manny will be getting trials with Crawley Town after the English Football League club scouted the Sidemen Charity Match for players. Though, some fans aren’t impressed. Over the years, as the Sidemen Charity Match has grown in stature, plenty of fans have...
dexerto.com
The story of acoR: From MOUZ disaster to GamerLegion resurgence
Frederik ‘acoR’ Gyldstrand is back at the top of the CS:GO scene after a barren spell with MOUZ. He leads the charge for a young and vibrant GamerLegion team that wants to impress at the IEM Rio Major. acoR is a name that many CS:GO fans had seemingly...
dexerto.com
FormaL hits huge earnings milestone after Halo World Championship win
Multiple FPS World Champion Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper has hit a major earnings milestone following his victory with OpTic Gaming at the 2022 Halo Infinite World Championships. In any title’s esport, the World Championships are the pinnacle of competition and the one tournament that competitors want to win above...
dexerto.com
When does FIFA 23 World Cup mode start? Full FUT schedule leaked
The 2023 FIFA World Cup is just around the corner and a leak revealed FIFA 23’s World Cup content schedule. Here’s everything we know so far, from the leaked start date to what to expect. EA has delivered a lot of FIFA 23 promo content so far. Out...
dexerto.com
NBA 2K League indefinitely bans six players for gambling on games
The NBA 2K League has banned six players from three different teams, as well as a coach, for “violating the league’s gambling and fantasy rules” by wagering on league games. Six NBA 2K League players have been “indefinitely disqualified” from competition for breaking the league’s gambling policy,...
dexerto.com
Doublelift reportedly eyes LCS return for 2023 after two-year break
LCS veteran and NA’s most-heralded AD carry of all time, Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng, is reportedly eyeing a return to professional League of Legends in 2023. It comes after the former TSM, CLG, and Team Liquid star retired from pro play at the end of 2020. Doublelift’s retirement...
Switchbacks FC win historic match, move to conference finalists in USL Championship
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, COLO (October 29, 2022) - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC earned a spot in the Western Conference finals tonight, a first in the club's seven year history, after defeating Sacramento Republic FC 2-1. With a finals on the line for both teams and home advantage dashed after San Antonio's decisive defeat The post Switchbacks FC win historic match, move to conference finalists in USL Championship appeared first on KRDO.
dexerto.com
Valorant star keznit apologizes to Brazilian community for alleged racist comment
In a statement on Twitter, Leviatán Valorant player Angelo ‘keznit’ Mori apologized for the alleged racist comment he made in February against a Brazilian player. Back in February, keznit called then-Gamelander Blue player Douglas ‘dgzin’ Silva the “CJ of VALORANT” during a practice session in a reference to the Black character from the videogame ‘Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas’. dgzin is a Black man.
dexerto.com
FIFA 23 Halloween costume turns “cringe” player into a FUT pack
FIFA 23’s Halloween promo in Ultimate Team just isn’t enough for some players – and one has been spotted with a costume that literally turns them into a FUT pack. Opening a pack and seeing one of the top-rated players walk out of it is one of the most exciting experiences in FIFA 23’s popular online mode.
Comments / 0