RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ricky

The woman who died without having a relationship with a man

Clara Meadmore is known to be the oldest virgin in the world. In 2011, she died a virgin at 108 years old, making her the oldest virgin in recorded history. She told in an interview that staying a virgin was one of the factors that helped her live a long life.
intheknow.com

Toddler negotiates toy cleanup in adorable TikTok

This adorable video of a toddler trying to broker the number of toys he has to clean up has viewers sore from laughing so hard. It can be challenging getting your toddler to help out with chores, especially when they have the communication skills to talk you out of it. Three-year-old Aldrian can attest to this notion based on a video his mom, @mom_aldie, posted on her TikTok account featuring the adorable little boy amid discussions over how many toys he has to clean up, and it’s a hilarious example of how to negotiate with your toddler on chores.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Run Sweetheart Run’ on Prime Video, Where The Patriarchy Is A Predator And Ella Balinska Is the Prey

Slasher movie mechanics meet midnight movie idiosyncrasies in Run Sweetheart Run (Prime Video), directed and co-written by Shana Feste. Beset by male chauvinism at every turn, Cherie (Ella Balinska of the callously canceled Resident Evil) agrees to meet the client of her lawyer boss for dinner. But that isn’t the spark of romance she’s sensing, and soon enough Cherie is fighting for her life, pursued through an unwelcoming nighttime LA by the patriarchy made manifest.    RUN SWEETHEART RUN: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?  The Gist: Cherie (Balinska) is pre-law at UCLA, but she’s stuck in the secretary pool at the male-dominated firm...
mailplus.co.uk

Call off the weddings!

WITH its grand house, medieval church and formal gardens, 16th century Oxnead Hall will never be forgotten by couples who book the venue for their nuptials. But neighbours living next to the Grade II-listed hall say the weddings are memorable for a very different reason. They say they are angry...
Vogue Magazine

Ina Garten’s New Cookbook Is Almost as Easygoing as She Is

Ina Garten, by her own admission, no longer holds a strict definition of what’s considered “dinner.” It started during the pandemic: sick of constantly cooking and cleaning like the rest of us, she started gravitating toward dishes that were quicker to make, took fewer pans, or, well, little-to-no cooking at all. (As Garten herself famously says: “Store-bought is fine.”)
buckinghamshirelive.com

King Charles tells Repair Shop about Queen Mother's clock prank that always shut people up

King Charles has told the Repair Shop team about a prank the Queen Mother loved to play with clocks that always shut people up. Presenter Jay Blades and the team visited Dumfries House in Scotland for a one-off episode to mark the BBC’s centenary filmed when Charles was still the Prince of Wales. In The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit, Charles needs help with an 18th-century bracket clock and a piece made for Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee by British ceramics maker Wemyss Ware.
homesenator.com

How To Transform A Guest Room In A Day: A Step By Step Guide

Guests can visit at any time of the year, but across the world, this happens most often during the holidays. For that reason, when winter comes it is a good time to think about preparing the guest room for imminent visits from loved ones. Of course, sometimes plans can happen last minute, which means you could end up having to seriously speed up your guest room decoration process. Instead of having a few weeks or months to get things done, you may have to pull a 24 hour makeover. Don’t worry, though, it is totally doable, especially with this step by step guide:

