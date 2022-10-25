ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

David G. Moore

David G. Moore, 62 of Dakota, MN passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. He was born September 17, 1960, in La Crosse to Gene and Sharon (Hill) Moore. On May 17, 1986, he married Carrie Shepardson in Hokah, MN. David...
DAKOTA, MN
Lun “Mike” Van Nguyen

Lun “Mike” Van Nguyen, age 79, of Winona, passed away on October 16, 2022 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Mike was born in Nha Trang, Vietnam on September 10, 1943 to parents Lu Thi Tron and Thu Nguyen. As a young adult, Mike was a...
WINONA, MN
Cashton football soars past Ithaca 42-13, advances to Level 3

The Cashton football team kept its perfect record intact on Friday night as the Eagles took down Ithaca, 42-13, to advance to Level Three. Cashton will host Black Hawk/Warren, Illinois next Friday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST,...
CASHTON, WI
Brad Pfaff responds to Derrick Van Orden’s comments on Christianity

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — During a recent campaign stop in Sparta, Republican candidate for Congress Derrick Van Orden said Leftists cannot be Christians. He said, “There are many God-fearing Christians who are Democrats, there’s not a single God-fearing Christian that is a leftist, because those two things are incompatible.”
SPARTA, WI

