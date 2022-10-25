ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma’s Scariest Urban Legend & Mythical Monster

Not only does Oklahoma have more than its fair share of haunted places and ghost stories we also have one of the most terrifying urban legends. There are tales being told across the Sooner State of a mythical monster of pure evil. This dark supernatural creature of legend that roams the forests at night is pure horror!
Picher: The rise and fall of Oklahoma’s toxic ghost town

PICHER, Okla. — The small former mining community of Picher sits in the northeastern corner of Oklahoma, just a short distance from the Oklahoma-Kansas border. All that remains are the abandoned buildings standing among the overgrown grass and piles of toxic waste. It’s quiet now. The inhabitants left years ago, taking their belongings and their secrets with them.
Oklahoma lawmakers tried to limit four-day school weeks, but they're hanging on in rural communities

Not so in McLoud, a town of about 4,000 in northwest Pottawatomie County. This small district operates on a four-day school week for most of the year. Vania Farmer is a junior at McLoud High School, and she hardly knows school any other way. The district adopted the practice when she was in eighth grade. So when she talks to a student from another school or drives by another packed school while running Friday errands, she said it feels a little weird.
Plant-based food makers call Oklahoma law unconstitutional, files lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY — The people who make plant-based foods have beef with Oklahoma. In 2020, Oklahoma passed a law that kept plant-based foods from being labeled as things like "beef," "pork," "hot dogs," "sausages" or "bacon." But companies that make those foods say they're clear about what their products are and claim the law is unfair and unconstitutional.
Governor Kevin Stitt addresses concerns of rural Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Stitt paid a visit to Cache to meet with local representatives and community members. Many people said this was their first time ever meeting a governor. They said they couldn’t remember the last time anyone in that position had visited Cache. That’s why most...
Wheeler Bio announces initial closing of Series A round supporting expansion In Oklahoma

Wheeler Bio, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in small-batch clinical production of biologics, announced the first closing of its Series A financing round. The round was co-led by Charles River Laboratories and Echo Investment Capital with participation from ATUM, Floating Point Advisors, Plains Venture Partners (a subsidiary...
How Many Alligators Live in Oklahoma?

Oklahoma is home to many things: white-tailed deer, bullfrogs, turkeys, but alligators? It’s true: a tiny part of Oklahoma plays host to the semi-aquatic reptile known as the American alligator. But, just how many alligators live in Oklahoma? There are only two species of alligator in the world; the American alligator, and the Chinese alligator. Chinese alligators are critically endangered and face a very real threat of extinction. American alligators, on the other hand, have experienced an incredible resurgence in the past six decades due to federal protection of the species.
This SWOK Burger Joint Has Been Around Since 1938

Sitting around the table with some friends recently, someone uttered the most typical and uninformed sentence someone could say in this state... "There's nothing to do in Oklahoma." Honestly, we've been over this a thousand times... If you're bored living in Oklahoma, you are just a boring person. As much...
Good rain coming to Oklahoma

With recent rain slightly helping the Oklahoma drought, there is more good rainfall on the way!. Look for an area of low pressure to swing pretty well south, and travel over north Texas Thursday and Friday. Much of the severe weather chances will likely stay south, but a strong storm or two may form in SW Oklahoma Thursday night into the overnight.
