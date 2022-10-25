Read full article on original website
KOCO
Country music legend Shania Twain bringing Queen of Me Tour to Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — Country music legend Shania Twain will be in Oklahoma this summer for her Queen of Me Tour. Twain will perform at the BOK Center in Tulsa on June 3 as part of a 49-date global tour. The tour marks Twain's first in nearly five years following a Las Vegas residency run.
Oklahoma’s Scariest Urban Legend & Mythical Monster
Not only does Oklahoma have more than its fair share of haunted places and ghost stories we also have one of the most terrifying urban legends. There are tales being told across the Sooner State of a mythical monster of pure evil. This dark supernatural creature of legend that roams the forests at night is pure horror!
Oklahoma tribal nations encourage Native Americans to vote
With less than two weeks until the midterm elections, Oklahoma tribal nations are rallying to push Native Americans to the polls.
publicradiotulsa.org
In the race for governor, Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister are trying to win favor with Oklahoma’s growing Latino population
In an election year where Republicans nationally hope to make big waves among Latino voters and Democrats are trying to hold on to what has historically been a safe vote, both Gov. Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister are working hard to appeal to the community. Stitt is running what...
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
KOCO
Picher: The rise and fall of Oklahoma’s toxic ghost town
PICHER, Okla. — The small former mining community of Picher sits in the northeastern corner of Oklahoma, just a short distance from the Oklahoma-Kansas border. All that remains are the abandoned buildings standing among the overgrown grass and piles of toxic waste. It’s quiet now. The inhabitants left years ago, taking their belongings and their secrets with them.
kosu.org
Oklahoma lawmakers tried to limit four-day school weeks, but they're hanging on in rural communities
Not so in McLoud, a town of about 4,000 in northwest Pottawatomie County. This small district operates on a four-day school week for most of the year. Vania Farmer is a junior at McLoud High School, and she hardly knows school any other way. The district adopted the practice when she was in eighth grade. So when she talks to a student from another school or drives by another packed school while running Friday errands, she said it feels a little weird.
KOCO
Plant-based food makers call Oklahoma law unconstitutional, files lawsuit
OKLAHOMA CITY — The people who make plant-based foods have beef with Oklahoma. In 2020, Oklahoma passed a law that kept plant-based foods from being labeled as things like "beef," "pork," "hot dogs," "sausages" or "bacon." But companies that make those foods say they're clear about what their products are and claim the law is unfair and unconstitutional.
KFOR EXCLUSIVE: Construction timeline reveals more about Gov. Stitt’s secret mansion plans
According to a draft timeline of the project, Governor Kevin Stitt started meeting architects and engineers in the earliest days of his term, which began in January of 2019.
kswo.com
Governor Kevin Stitt addresses concerns of rural Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Stitt paid a visit to Cache to meet with local representatives and community members. Many people said this was their first time ever meeting a governor. They said they couldn’t remember the last time anyone in that position had visited Cache. That’s why most...
OKC VeloCity
Wheeler Bio announces initial closing of Series A round supporting expansion In Oklahoma
Wheeler Bio, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in small-batch clinical production of biologics, announced the first closing of its Series A financing round. The round was co-led by Charles River Laboratories and Echo Investment Capital with participation from ATUM, Floating Point Advisors, Plains Venture Partners (a subsidiary...
KFOR
Tracking Oklahoma’s next storm system. It’s taking a southern path! What does this mean?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Tracking our next storm system for late tonight, Friday into Saturday. It’s taking a southern path across north Texas. This means heaviest rain south and east with much less rain northwest. The OKC Metro on the northern edge! Should clear out for Sunday and...
Oklahoma Congressional Medal of Honor recipient returns to salute his home town
The current students of Merritt High weren't even born when Earl left for the military.
a-z-animals.com
How Many Alligators Live in Oklahoma?
Oklahoma is home to many things: white-tailed deer, bullfrogs, turkeys, but alligators? It’s true: a tiny part of Oklahoma plays host to the semi-aquatic reptile known as the American alligator. But, just how many alligators live in Oklahoma? There are only two species of alligator in the world; the American alligator, and the Chinese alligator. Chinese alligators are critically endangered and face a very real threat of extinction. American alligators, on the other hand, have experienced an incredible resurgence in the past six decades due to federal protection of the species.
This SWOK Burger Joint Has Been Around Since 1938
Sitting around the table with some friends recently, someone uttered the most typical and uninformed sentence someone could say in this state... "There's nothing to do in Oklahoma." Honestly, we've been over this a thousand times... If you're bored living in Oklahoma, you are just a boring person. As much...
‘There’s not as many providers that are available’: SoonerCare patients struggle to find doctor
More than 1.2 million Oklahomans currently have SoonerCare, but some say it's been nearly impossible to find a doctor.
KFOR
Good rain coming to Oklahoma
With recent rain slightly helping the Oklahoma drought, there is more good rainfall on the way!. Look for an area of low pressure to swing pretty well south, and travel over north Texas Thursday and Friday. Much of the severe weather chances will likely stay south, but a strong storm or two may form in SW Oklahoma Thursday night into the overnight.
What To Know Before Early Voting Starts In Oklahoma On Nov. 2
Early voting in Oklahoma starts on November 2. If you plan to vote early, one thing is different this year. "Early voting starts on Wednesday, that's new for the state of Oklahoma, it just happened in the 21 legislature they voted to add an additional day," Julie Dermody, Rogers Co. Election Board.
Oklahoma early voting to begin one day earlier
Early voting for the Oklahoma general election will begin one day earlier this year after an extra day was added from new legislation enacted in 2021.
oklahomawatch.org
What Stitt Has and Hasn’t Done to Address Oklahoma’s Poor Health Outcomes
Sedentary lifestyles, poverty, lack of insurance and poor access to medical and mental health care plague Oklahomans, ranking the state among the nation’s unhealthiest. Gov. Kevin Stitt promised to use his business acumen to make Oklahoma top-10 in public health. Four years later, and days from an election to...
