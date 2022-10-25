ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Fox17

Teen charged, arrested after fatal crash with gravel truck

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff arrested a teenager on Thursday for reckless driving in crash that happened last August. On August 17, one person was killed in a collision between a Jeep and a gravel truck in Georgetown Township, at the intersection of Jackson Street and 22nd Avenue.
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy