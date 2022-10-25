Read full article on original website
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
edglentoday.com
Tigers Post Strong Girls Tennis Performances In State and Sectional Competitions
BUFFALO GROVE - Edwardsville's girls' tennis program is always strong under Head Coach Dave Lipe and his staff. The girls had considerable success in both the sectional and state tournaments in the post-season. Lipe's girls won the sectional championship at home on Oct. 15 and then performed well at state...
madisoncountyjournal.com
Germantown Band wins state title
GERMANTOWN — The GHS Marching Band won the State Championship and is inviting everyone to an encore performance tonight (Thursday). In celebration of their victory at the MHSAA and Mississippi Band Directors Association State Marching Championship, the Germantown High School Band is performing an encore of their award-winning production, “Couture,” tonight.
Rosati Kain High School has big plans for the future
After the Archdiocese announced that it would shut down Rosati Kain High School as part of its restructuring plan, the school is planning to operate independently, and they’re optimistic about their future.
FOX2now.com
Tools for Teachers Presented by Weber Chevrolet
On Wednesday, we’re recognizing a local teacher who goes above and beyond for her students. Jennifer O’Dell, a teacher at Union Elementary in Belleville, Illinois, is this month’s Tools for Teachers winner presented by Weber Chevrolet. Jennifer was nominated by Janet Smiddy who wrote:. “This is my...
Greenfield, October 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice
collinsvilledailynews.com
Collinsille Senior Center hosts fun Halloween party
COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville Senior Center is hosting a fun event today at the CSC. It begins at 10am.
KSDK
'Flock' across the river for Alton Illinois' 105th Annual Halloween Parade
ST. LOUIS — They say Alton Illinois is one of the most haunted towns in America. Which makes it the perfect spot for Halloween festivities!. For over a century, downtown Alton has hosted the annual Halloween Parade on Halloween night. This year, Flock & Food Truck Park, is hosting...
advantagenews.com
Small but exceptional new hotspot
This newer establishment in northwestern Madison County is hot both in spice level and popularity. You can’t miss it at a major intersection through the uptown portion of this community. It’s housed inside a building which was the previous home of a staple food establishment for this city.
edglentoday.com
O'Fallon Hosts Tigers In First Round Of Class 8A Playoff - Edwardsville Seeking To Avenge Regular-Season Loss
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville and O'Fallon football teams are set to lock horns once again in the first round of Class 8A as the IHSA football playoffs are set to begin across the state this weekend. The Tigers and Panthers will play each other at OTHS Panther Stadium Saturday night at 7 p.m.
Senior from STL high school shooting speaks at town hall
A student who survived the St. Louis High School shooting spoke with Fox 2 after her emotional outcry for change stunned a congressional town hall meeting, Thursday night.
stlouiscnr.com
Southern Illinois Students Show Growing Interest In Paid Training For Work In Skilled Trades
Interest in learning about and training for a career in one or more of the skilled trades which support the construction industry drew more than 1,600 Southern Illinois high school students to regional Construction Careers Expos in Belleville and DuQuoin. The young women and men said they were attracted by...
edglentoday.com
Tigers Open Postseason With 25-11, 25-9 Win Over Granite City In Class 4A Regional Semifinal, Play Maroons Next In Final
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High girls' volleyball team opened up its postseason run with very little trouble in taking a 25-11, 25-9 win over Granite City in the IHSA Class 4A regional Tuesday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym. It was the start of the Tigers' bid to return to the state...
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Pulls Out Hard Fought, Well-Played Class 4A Girls Volleyball Regional Final Over Maroons 25-22, 25-23
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High girls' volleyball team used key shots at important times to help pull out a 25-22, 25-23 win over Belleville West in a very well-played and exciting IHSA Class 4A regional final Thursday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym. Whenever the Maroons would rally back and take a...
edglentoday.com
Michael Richard Hoffman
Michael Richard Hoffman, 70, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away at 12:25 p.m. Thurs. Oct. 27, 2022, at Bria of Columbia in Columbia, IL. He was born Apr. 16, 1952, in Granite City to the late Helen (Gomze) Hoffman and John Hoffman Sr. He is survived by a sister...
Loss of colleague hits home for athletic director after Central VPA shooting
ST. LOUIS — It’s been a week of indescribable emotions after the deadly shooting at Central Visual Performance Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday. Two people died in that shooting including student Alexzandria Bell and teacher Jean Kuczka. Seven others were injured. Funeral arrangements have been...
Local school districts stress taking school threats seriously
HOLLISTER, Mo. – Following the St. Louis school shooting, local school districts remain on high alert for any threats. Just last week, Hollister School District officials were informed of a potential school shooting threat. “Our administration started getting some texts and emails and phone calls from people with some screenshots of something that had been […]
edglentoday.com
Letter to the Editor - Sheriff John D. Lakin
As the sheriff in Madison County, my job is to protect the public’s safety. In this role, it’s vital to have strong partners in elected officials who share my commitment to making the right decision when it comes to protecting the public and our men and women in law enforcement.
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: Mary Engelbreit
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Born and raised in St. Louis, Mary Engelbreit’s art is known all over the world. News 4′s Steve Harris sat down with her in her home studio for this version of St. Louis Proud.
edglentoday.com
Alleged Threat Posted On Social Media: Alton High Has Increased Law Enforcement Presence
ALTON - An alleged threat was posted on social media last night involving Alton High School and heavily shared overnight, Alton School District No. 11 Superintendent Dr. Kristie Baumgartner said in a statement. "Administration began working immediately with law enforcement to determine the origin of the threat," she said. "Because...
George Paz, former CEO of Express Scripts and civic leader, dead at 67
ST. LOUIS — George Paz, the former CEO of Express Scripts who built the company into the nation’s largest pharmacy benefits manager, died on Sunday evening, according to Kristin Sobolik, chancellor of the University of Missouri-St. Louis. He was 67. Sobolik said she didn't have details of how...
