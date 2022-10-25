ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

madisoncountyjournal.com

Germantown Band wins state title

GERMANTOWN — The GHS Marching Band won the State Championship and is inviting everyone to an encore performance tonight (Thursday). In celebration of their victory at the MHSAA and Mississippi Band Directors Association State Marching Championship, the Germantown High School Band is performing an encore of their award-winning production, “Couture,” tonight.
GERMANTOWN, IL
FOX2now.com

Tools for Teachers Presented by Weber Chevrolet

On Wednesday, we’re recognizing a local teacher who goes above and beyond for her students. Jennifer O’Dell, a teacher at Union Elementary in Belleville, Illinois, is this month’s Tools for Teachers winner presented by Weber Chevrolet. Jennifer was nominated by Janet Smiddy who wrote:. “This is my...
BELLEVILLE, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Greenfield, October 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Pleasant Hill High School basketball team will have a game with Greenfield High School on October 27, 2022, 16:15:00.
GREENFIELD, IL
advantagenews.com

Small but exceptional new hotspot

This newer establishment in northwestern Madison County is hot both in spice level and popularity. You can’t miss it at a major intersection through the uptown portion of this community. It’s housed inside a building which was the previous home of a staple food establishment for this city.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

Michael Richard Hoffman

Michael Richard Hoffman, 70, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away at 12:25 p.m. Thurs. Oct. 27, 2022, at Bria of Columbia in Columbia, IL. He was born Apr. 16, 1952, in Granite City to the late Helen (Gomze) Hoffman and John Hoffman Sr. He is survived by a sister...
GRANITE CITY, IL
KOLR10 News

Local school districts stress taking school threats seriously

HOLLISTER, Mo. – Following the St. Louis school shooting, local school districts remain on high alert for any threats. Just last week, Hollister School District officials were informed of a potential school shooting threat.  “Our administration started getting some texts and emails and phone calls from people with some screenshots of something that had been […]
HOLLISTER, MO
edglentoday.com

Letter to the Editor - Sheriff John D. Lakin

As the sheriff in Madison County, my job is to protect the public’s safety. In this role, it’s vital to have strong partners in elected officials who share my commitment to making the right decision when it comes to protecting the public and our men and women in law enforcement.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: Mary Engelbreit

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Born and raised in St. Louis, Mary Engelbreit’s art is known all over the world. News 4′s Steve Harris sat down with her in her home studio for this version of St. Louis Proud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

