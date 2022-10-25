Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Steve Lacy Playing SNL Next Week
Steve Lacy, a member of the group the Internet, has seen some great success on his own this year thanks to his single “Bad Habit,” which recently made it all the way to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. That song’s popularity has led to some not-so-fun incidents...
Stereogum
Watch Moldy Peaches Reunite For The First Time In 11 Years At Meet Me In The Bathroom Doc Premiere
The first band you meet in the film version of Meet Me In The Bathroom is the Moldy Peaches. The anti-folk duo were tight with the Strokes, for whom they opened some important early shows, and Adam Green’s narration introduces us to both Karen O and Julian Casablancas. So at last night’s Los Angeles premiere of the documentary — adapted from Lizzy Goodman’s book about the post-Y2K New York rock scene — it made sense for the Peaches to reunite for a rare performance. At the Fonda Theatre, Green and Kimya Dawson took the stage together for the first time in 11 years. Below, watch them sing “Anyone Else But You,” their song that became a late-breaking hit after its inclusion in Juno.
Stereogum
Iggy Pop – “Frenzy”
Last week, Iggy Pop announced he’d recently signed with producer Andrew Watt’s Atlantic Records imprint Gold Tooth Records. “I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way,” Pop said in a statement at the time. “The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids and the music will beat the shit out of you. Have a great day.” Pop’s first project with Watt? Well, there’s a new solo album in the works — the follow-up to 2019’s Free. Now, Pop is sharing a new song from said project called “Frenzy.”
Stereogum
Blinker The Star – “Walk Through The Park”
Canadian singer-songwriter and producer Jordon Zadorozny — who performs as Blinker The Star — notably spent the ’90s releasing much-loved albums like his 1993 self-titled and 1996’s A Bourgeois Kitten. He also famously contributed to Hole’s Celebrity Skin (specifically, “Reasons to Be Beautiful”), helped produce Chris Cornell’s 2003 solo album Scream, and has steadily been releasing albums leading all the way up to last year’s Arista. Also of note: last year, Lindsey Buckingham gave Zadorozny and bandmate Brad Laner a retroactive songwriting credit upon realizing he’d accidentally plagiarized their song “Swan Song.” Well, next month Blinker The Star has a new album out called Love Oblast, and today they’re sharing a new single called “Walk Through The Park.”
Stereogum
SZA – “Shirt”
SZA has finally released “Shirt,” a single that she first teased on Instagram in early 2021; that snippet ended up going viral with an accompanying dance on TikTok, and SZA preformed the track for the first time in a livestream later that year. The track was also teased in the music video for SZA’s last proper single, “Good Days,” a song that came out nearly two years ago.
Stereogum
S.C.A.B. – “Small Talk”
We’ve been tracking the rollout for Brooklyn post-punk band S.C.A.B.’s new self-titled album, posting early singles “Tuesday” and “Why Do I Dream Of You.” They’ve got another song out today, and it touches on heavy stuff. As Sean Camargo explains, the woozy and expansive “Small Talk” is all about two people connecting over their respective experiences with grief:
Stereogum
LSDXOXO – “Freak”
Last year, the Philly-born and Berlin-based producer LSDXOXO released the truly nasty debut EP Dedicated 2 Disrespect. This year, he’s released singles like “SMD” and the Eartheater collab “Demons.” He’s also remixed Lady Gaga and produced the great new Kelela single “Happy Ending.” Right now, LSDXOXO is working on his debut album, and he’s just shared a new song called “Freak.” It seems impossible that there wasn’t already an LSDXOXO track called “Freak,” but that oversight has now been corrected.
Stereogum
Philip Selway – “Check For Signs Of Life”
You might know Philip Selway as the drummer for a little-known band called Radiohead, and in the past decade he’s started to put out music under his own name. His debut album, Familial, was released in 2010, and that was followed by Weatherhouse in 2014. He’s worked on a couple soundtracks since then, but otherwise his solo career has been quiet. But today, Selway is announcing a new album called Strange Dance, which will be out in February of next year.
Stereogum
Harry Styles Is A Merman In The “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” Video
Harry Styles is a merman in his new video for “Music For A Sushi Restaurant,” a track off his most recent album Harry’s House. Well, I guess it’s more a mer-squid type thing? Whatever. Keeping in the spirit of the song, mer-Styles is in a sushi restaurant in the clip.
Stereogum
Sour Widows – “I-90”
Over the summer, Bay Area band Sour Widows shared their first new track — “Witness” — since last year’s Crossing Over EP. Now, Maia Sinaiko, Susanna Thomson, and Max Edelman are back with another new track, “I-90,” which they produced in collaboration with engineer Maryam Qudus.
Stereogum
Frank Ocean Launches Homer Radio: “What Plays Around Our Office After Hours”
Frank Ocean has launched a new radio show called Homer Radio. It’ll air on Apple Music Thursdays at 10PM ET. (Related: What does this mean for Blonded Radio?) In an email announcement, Frank Ocean describes Homer Radio as “a one hour window into what plays around our office after hours.”
Stereogum
Mount Kimbie – “DVD” (Feat. Choker) & “Satellite 9”
Next week, the UK production duo Mount Kimbie will release their new double album MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning. For this one, the members of Mount Kimbie have gone all Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, essentially packaging two solo albums together. Dom Maker has made an album full of collaborations, while Kai Campos has gone a more esoteric instrumental route. Thus far, those Mount Kimbie members have released three songs each, including Dom Maker tracks with Danny Brown, slowthai, Maxo Kream, and Pa Saleiu. Today, we get two more tracks from the double LP.
Stereogum
SpiritWorld – “Relic Of Damnation”
SpirtWorld, the metallic hardcore head-crushers from Las Vegas, know how to make a music video. Next month, SpiritWorld will follow their 2021 debut Pagan Rhythms with a new album called DeathWestern. We’ve already posted “Moonlight Torture,” which features Integrity legend Dwid Hellion, and the title track, which has a truly bugged-out Western horror-movie video. Today, the band has shared another fearsome song with another crazy video.
Stereogum
Caroline Rose – “Love / Lover / Friend”
Artist To Watch Caroline Rose is back with her first single in two years — her first new music since the release of 2020’s satire-stacked Superstar. The tension-and-release “Love / Lover / Friend,” as Rose tells it, is “about the experience of commitment and the confusing dance that takes place finding your roles within it.”
Stereogum
The Meet Me In The Bathroom Movie Omits Too Much, But What’s In There Is Mesmerizing
Where do you stand on the myth that the New York rock revolution vanquished nu-metal and pop-punk? How do you feel about the fact that the Strokes sparked a raucous new wave of bands in the city that, in turn, inspired a media frenzy? How important to your coming of age were Is This It and Fever To Tell and “House Of Jealous Lovers” and “Losing My Edge”? Where on the spectrum between insufferable self-indulgence and page-turning intrigue would you place Meet Me In The Bathroom, Lizzy Goodman’s 2017 oral history of that New York scene?
Stereogum
Tancred – “Mirepoix” (Feat. Jenny Owen Youngs)
Jess Abbott is back her first new Tancred track since her album Nightstand was released back in 2018. “Mirepoix” is a flickering acoustic number featuring backing vocals from Jenny Owen Youngs, and it finds Abbott setting a delicate table for two. “Mirepoix is about how important people are to each other,” she explained in a statement. “Especially with how short our time here is, and how we’re all kind of made up of the same stuff, the same little pieces all mixed together.” Listen below.
Stereogum
Dolly Parton Wants To Reunite Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant & Jimmy Page On Her Forthcoming Rock Album
Next month, Dolly Parton will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame — something she initially pushed back against because she felt she hadn’t yet made a great rock record. Well, the Rock Hall still went ahead with the nom, and since her February nomination Parton has confirmed that she will officially make a rock record (Steve Albini even offered to produce it at one point). Now, in a new interview with Pollstar, Parton is laying out some hopes, dreams, and concrete plans around said album. One of those hopes is to reunite Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and Robert Plant on it.
Stereogum
Watch Tyler, The Creator Voice Jesus In Big Mouth Season 6
The sixth season of the raunchy animated series Big Mouth is out today on Netflix, and Tyler, The Creator has a role. Specifically, he plays Jesus, who shows up to assure a young man that it’s alright to dance with a girl without leaving room for Christ himself. “I didn’t even make that rule up!” he exclaims. “These white people made that up ’cause they couldn’t dance. They wanted everybody to suffer.” Watch a clip of Tyler’s appearance below.
Stereogum
Algiers – “Irreversible Damage” (Feat. Zack de la Rocha)
Last month, the expansive Atlanta band Algiers gave us a taste of some new material with “Bite Back,” a single featured billy woods and Backxwash. Today, they’re announcing a whole new album called SHOOK, their follow-up to 2020’s There Is No Year. It includes contributions from Big Rube (The Dungeon Family), Samuel T. Herring (Future Islands), Jae Matthews (Boy Harsher), LaToya Kent (Mourning [A] BLKstar), Nadah El Shazly, DeForrest Brown Jr. (Speaker Music), Patrick Shiroishi, Lee Bains III, and Mark Cisneros.
