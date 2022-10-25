Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide map lighting up in SWFL
The Red Tide map’s lighting up on Friday, is not a good sign as our community works to recover from Hurricane Ian. Aboard the floating laboratory, the WT Hogarth Research Vessel, WINK News spotted the colors of the Gulf changing from brilliant blues to less-vibrant greens and murky browns.
Disturbance in the Caribbean likely to develop into a tropical depression by early next week
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical disturbance 95L is slowly brewing in the southeastern Caribbean, where models show it gradually getting better organized this weekend, Channel 9 chief meteorologist Tom Terry said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Models keep the system over the Caribbean through Monday, Terry said.
Hurricane Center: Tropical Depression Likely To Form Within Days South Of Florida
BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center says there is a growing chance that a tropical wave south of Florida turns into a Tropical Depression.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Restaurants In St. Augustine Florida
St. Augustine has numerous charms: it is an ancient city built by the Spanish in 1565, it has a stunning bay front setting complete with a 400-year-old stone fort and national monument, the Castillo San Marcos at the water’s edge, and it is a national treasure. Its food culture...
wlrn.org
If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been
The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts...
fox35orlando.com
Florida deputies find 14-foot Burmese python lurking in bushes near homes
NAPLES, Fla. - Some Florida deputies helping with Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts found quite a surprise in a neighborhood this week: a 14-foot long Burmese python!. The Collier County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the deputies holding the slithering beast after it was caught. They said on Wednesday night, deputies from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were assisting them with a call to an East Naples neighborhood after a resident reported seeing the snake in the bushes between two homes.
Florida Republicans register 9 new voters for every 1 new Democrat in months leading to midterms
Prospects for Republicans in Florida are shining brighter than ever as Democrats face difficult-to-overcome numbers. It’s not just braggadocio from Republican candidates and activists. It’s not just the multiple polls, foreshadowing Republican wins and Democratic losses in the marquee elections in Florida. And it’s not just the decisions by major Democratic donors and left-of-center interest ...
Florida's Most Dangerous Cities
Florida has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Miami, Florida, downtown skyline at night.Image by Jorge Molina from Pixabay. This article discusses the most dangerous cities in Florida, why these cities are hazardous, and how to improve them. Our research utilizes, among other resources, the annual FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Statistics. The UCR divides the data into Violent Crime and Property Crime categories, subdividing it into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft.
Ian's lucrative cleanup deals generate new storm
Contractors who clean up debris and perform other services already are fighting over local government contracts that could be worth tens of millions in tax dollars.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis doubles down on diss of ’70s and ’80s construction
Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to offer post-storm critiques of bygone eras of Florida construction, again condemning builds from the 1970s and ’80s. DeSantis was in Marathon Friday, where he redoubled attacks on how builds from that era held up compared to sturdier stock from other periods. The Governor extolled...
Florida Is Home To 3 Of America's Best Fine Dining Restaurants
If you like to dress nice and enjoy a dainty dinner, then fine dining establishments are for you. These restaurants are known for their posh presentations, neat concepts, and of course, extravagant meals. Sometimes you might be staring at a work of art rather than a plate for food. For...
Here's The Best Suburb To Live In Florida
Niche has the scoop on the best suburb in every state.
Property insurance company cancels Florida couple’s policy night before Hurricane Ian hit
A Tampa Bay man got a crash course on Florida's property insurance crisis when Hurricane Ian hit last month.
click orlando
Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season isn’t over yet. The tropics are bubbling again after being relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian ravaged a large part of Florida, including the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is keeping tabs on three potential...
WESH
Florida homeowners facing increasing property insurance rates, experts say
Florida — Florida homeowners are bracing to spend even more money to insure their homes. Some industry analysts predict the average homeowner will spend 40% more on property insurance next year because of the storm. Even before Hurricane Ian unleashed its wrath in the Fort Myers region and drenched...
10 "Bugs" in Florida You Should Always Avoid
Florida is full of creatures, many of them loveable like the manatees and Key West deer, but others--well, loveable probably isn't the word you'd use for them. Regardless of your personal word choice, there's no denying that it's the time of the year when a lot of our unfriendly critters are coming out to play--coincidently the same time we want to be outside playing too! If you want to know which Florida bugs and bug-like small animals you should be avoiding this season, then this short list may help you get a head start.
foreigndesknews.com
Democrat Blows Whistle on Alleged Ballot Harvesting Scheme, Florida Opens Criminal Probe
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election crimes unit has recommended state police open a full criminal investigation into a Democrat whistleblower’s detailed complaint of a long-running, widespread ballot harvesting operation in the African-American communities in politically important central Florida. Former Orange County Commissioner candidate Cynthia Harris filed a...
fox35orlando.com
Here's when daylight saving time ends in Florida
Although the Sunshine Protection Act was passed through the U.S. Senate, Florida will still have to dial back the clocks this year for daylight savings. Daylight savings time will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 6 and Florida residents will have to set their clocks back one hour, and it may actually be for the last time.
Click10.com
South Florida commissioner convicted of lying to get into ICE detention center to see lover
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. – North Bay Village Commissioner Julianna Clare Strout has been convicted of lying to get into the Krome Service Processing Center in order to see her lover who was being held there, prosecutors announced Thursday. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office...
westorlandonews.com
Sierra Club Florida Gives Governor Ron DeSantis a D-
The Sierra Club released its scorecard on Ron DeSantis’s first term as Governor, assigning a “D-” grade. The scorecard from the environmental group considered the Governor’s actions on 23 bills across his tenure, but expanded to include issues related to “freedom” and “democracy,” including this year’s redistricting process. It also considered the Governor’s actions on other topics such as what Sierra Club labeled as his failure to heed the recommendations of the state’s own Blue-Green Algae Task Force and his administration’s failure to take robust action to protect the Everglades through meaningful investment in common sense and necessary restoration.
