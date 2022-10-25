ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WINKNEWS.com

Red tide map lighting up in SWFL

The Red Tide map’s lighting up on Friday, is not a good sign as our community works to recover from Hurricane Ian. Aboard the floating laboratory, the WT Hogarth Research Vessel, WINK News spotted the colors of the Gulf changing from brilliant blues to less-vibrant greens and murky browns.
LEE COUNTY, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Restaurants In St. Augustine Florida

St. Augustine has numerous charms: it is an ancient city built by the Spanish in 1565, it has a stunning bay front setting complete with a 400-year-old stone fort and national monument, the Castillo San Marcos at the water’s edge, and it is a national treasure. Its food culture...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida deputies find 14-foot Burmese python lurking in bushes near homes

NAPLES, Fla. - Some Florida deputies helping with Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts found quite a surprise in a neighborhood this week: a 14-foot long Burmese python!. The Collier County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the deputies holding the slithering beast after it was caught. They said on Wednesday night, deputies from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were assisting them with a call to an East Naples neighborhood after a resident reported seeing the snake in the bushes between two homes.
NAPLES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida Republicans register 9 new voters for every 1 new Democrat in months leading to midterms

Prospects for Republicans in Florida are shining brighter than ever as Democrats face difficult-to-overcome numbers. It’s not just braggadocio from Republican candidates and activists. It’s not just the multiple polls, foreshadowing Republican wins and Democratic losses in the marquee elections in Florida. And it’s not just the decisions by major Democratic donors and left-of-center interest ...
FLORIDA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Florida's Most Dangerous Cities

Florida has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Miami, Florida, downtown skyline at night.Image by Jorge Molina from Pixabay. This article discusses the most dangerous cities in Florida, why these cities are hazardous, and how to improve them. Our research utilizes, among other resources, the annual FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Statistics. The UCR divides the data into Violent Crime and Property Crime categories, subdividing it into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis doubles down on diss of ’70s and ’80s construction

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to offer post-storm critiques of bygone eras of Florida construction, again condemning builds from the 1970s and ’80s. DeSantis was in Marathon Friday, where he redoubled attacks on how builds from that era held up compared to sturdier stock from other periods. The Governor extolled...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season isn’t over yet. The tropics are bubbling again after being relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian ravaged a large part of Florida, including the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is keeping tabs on three potential...
ORLANDO, FL
Uncovering Florida

10 "Bugs" in Florida You Should Always Avoid

Florida is full of creatures, many of them loveable like the manatees and Key West deer, but others--well, loveable probably isn't the word you'd use for them. Regardless of your personal word choice, there's no denying that it's the time of the year when a lot of our unfriendly critters are coming out to play--coincidently the same time we want to be outside playing too! If you want to know which Florida bugs and bug-like small animals you should be avoiding this season, then this short list may help you get a head start.
FLORIDA STATE
foreigndesknews.com

Democrat Blows Whistle on Alleged Ballot Harvesting Scheme, Florida Opens Criminal Probe

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election crimes unit has recommended state police open a full criminal investigation into a Democrat whistleblower’s detailed complaint of a long-running, widespread ballot harvesting operation in the African-American communities in politically important central Florida. Former Orange County Commissioner candidate Cynthia Harris filed a...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Here's when daylight saving time ends in Florida

Although the Sunshine Protection Act was passed through the U.S. Senate, Florida will still have to dial back the clocks this year for daylight savings. Daylight savings time will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 6 and Florida residents will have to set their clocks back one hour, and it may actually be for the last time.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Sierra Club Florida Gives Governor Ron DeSantis a D-

The Sierra Club released its scorecard on Ron DeSantis’s first term as Governor, assigning a “D-” grade. The scorecard from the environmental group considered the Governor’s actions on 23 bills across his tenure, but expanded to include issues related to “freedom” and “democracy,” including this year’s redistricting process. It also considered the Governor’s actions on other topics such as what Sierra Club labeled as his failure to heed the recommendations of the state’s own Blue-Green Algae Task Force and his administration’s failure to take robust action to protect the Everglades through meaningful investment in common sense and necessary restoration.
FLORIDA STATE

