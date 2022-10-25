The family of Jason “JJ” Jurgens would like to express a sincere Thank You for all the love, thoughts, prayers, support, cards, food, visits and generosity during this very difficult time in our family. Thank you to those that planned the benefits for Jason, Kathy and the family and also those that attended. For us like so many families like us, it’s hard to understand all the why’s, but we put our faith and trust in God that he has a better plan for Jason and those like him. We are blessed he touched our lives for 47 years, never complaining and always with a smile. Thank you to the Health Care workers and Hospice Team for their care and support of Jason, Kathy and the family. Thank you Pastor Neugebauer for a very nice service. A very big Thank You to the Corona Fire Department for the Firefighter’s Funeral Service supported by Milbank, Wilmot, Big Stone and Summit Departments. It was a wonderful tribute to Jason. It made us all so very proud. Thank you Father Gary for the visits to Jason with prayers and blessings and especially the last day. I know he really appreciated it. Thank you Tim and Tana Mundwiler for providing the best of services, including the music. And Thank You to the Corona Fire Department and Corona Community Club for providing the dinner after the service. May God Bless you all. Kathy, Troy, Brock & Wyatt; Tim & Donna; Michele , John, Haley & Grant; Kim, Shane, Madison, Jack & Lucas; Chris, Racheal & Joey Rose.

CORONA, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO