Thirteen people apply for LATC president’s job
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown School District Superintendent Dr. Jeff Danielsen tells KWAT News thirteen people applied to become the next president of Lake Area Technical College (LATC). Danielsen says it was a nationwide search that yielded applicants from multiple states. The names of the applicants are not being made public. Danielsen...
Contractor will pay liquidated damages for missing completion date on Watertown’s Highway 212 project (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Today (Friday) is the scheduled completion date for the Highway 212 construction project in Watertown. One trip through the construction zone makes it obvious construction crews will not meet that deadline. South Dakota Department of Transportation Engineer Bryce Olson says that means the general contractor, in this case...
SD Tourism Dept awards $50,000 grant to SDSU marching band
PIERRE, S.D. – The Department of Tourism is providing a $50,000 marketing grant to the South Dakota State University Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band to assist with costs as the band makes their upcoming appearance in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®. The parade will air live from New York City on NBC on Thursday, November 24, 9 a.m.-noon in all time zones.
“Ears Up”: New SDSU beer hopping off the shelves
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)– Jackrabbit fans have an introduction to an exciting new product, just in time for hobo day. Earlier this week “Ears Up,” a new beer created by Fernson Brewing Company and South Dakota State University, was brought to stores and taps across both Brookings and Sioux Falls. The new brew has quickly become a fan favorite.
Another nursing home closes in South Dakota
FLORENCE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Alpha Media USA, another nursing home will be closing its doors for good in South Dakota. The Country View Assisted Living Center in Florence will close in mid-November, joining care centers in Clear Lake, Ipswich, Salem, and Lennox that have recently closed. As of last week, they were operating at half capacity with eight residents living there.
Crash kills driver in eastern South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead following a crash east of Waverly on Thursday. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 36-year-old man was driving a 1994 GMC Sierra C1500 pickup eastbound on 164th Street near the intersection with 466th Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The driver overcorrected and the pickup went into the north ditch where it rolled.
Nursing homes in Salem & Florence latest to be closed
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Nursing homes in Salem and Florence are joining the list of those that have closed or soon will. Representative Ryan Cwach of Yankton says current policy is not working. Cwach says he has backed bills that could help refinance nursing homes. Cwach says they have to rethink the...
Damage estimated at $130,000 in Brookings County combine fire
BROOKINGS, S.D.–Farm implement fires are not uncommon this time of year as big equipment is out in fields bringing in the crop. Such a fire occurred Sunday afternoon northwest of Brookings when a combine caught on fire. It happened just before 2:30 p.m. in a field on 207th Street...
Rural Castlewood church destroyed from fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A rural church in Hamlin County has been destroyed by a fire. The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says fire and EMS crews responded to a fire at the Hamlin Reformed Church in rural Castlewood shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday. The church was deemed...
Highway Patrol: Man killed in pickup crash in Codington County
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A man was killed in a pickup crash in Codington County Thursday morning. The Highway Patrol says the 36 year-old man was traveling four-and-a-half miles east of Waverly when the 1994 GMC Sierra C-1500 pickup left 164th Street, went into the ditch and rolled. The man was not...
Person arrested with meth near North Dakota border
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A North Dakota resident is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in South Dakota. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before midnight Wednesday near the North Dakota border. During a search, nearly 26 grams of meth and nearly 3-thousand dollars were found in the car.
One dead in single-car crash near Waverly
WAVERLY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One man died Thursday morning in a one-vehicle crash east of Waverly. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 1994 GMC Sierra C1500 pickup was eastbound on 164th Street when the car left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The driver overcorrected and the car went into the north ditch where it rolled.
Sunday threats at the Dakota Magic Casino & C Store lead to a lockdown
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to assist the Sisseton Wahpeton Police Department on Sunday at around noon. They say this was because of a threat made to the Dakota Magic Casino C Store & possibly the Dakota Magic...
Thank You From the Family of JJ Jurgens
The family of Jason “JJ” Jurgens would like to express a sincere Thank You for all the love, thoughts, prayers, support, cards, food, visits and generosity during this very difficult time in our family. Thank you to those that planned the benefits for Jason, Kathy and the family and also those that attended. For us like so many families like us, it’s hard to understand all the why’s, but we put our faith and trust in God that he has a better plan for Jason and those like him. We are blessed he touched our lives for 47 years, never complaining and always with a smile. Thank you to the Health Care workers and Hospice Team for their care and support of Jason, Kathy and the family. Thank you Pastor Neugebauer for a very nice service. A very big Thank You to the Corona Fire Department for the Firefighter’s Funeral Service supported by Milbank, Wilmot, Big Stone and Summit Departments. It was a wonderful tribute to Jason. It made us all so very proud. Thank you Father Gary for the visits to Jason with prayers and blessings and especially the last day. I know he really appreciated it. Thank you Tim and Tana Mundwiler for providing the best of services, including the music. And Thank You to the Corona Fire Department and Corona Community Club for providing the dinner after the service. May God Bless you all. Kathy, Troy, Brock & Wyatt; Tim & Donna; Michele , John, Haley & Grant; Kim, Shane, Madison, Jack & Lucas; Chris, Racheal & Joey Rose.
Waubay, October 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Waubay, October 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Wilmot School basketball team will have a game with Waubay High School on October 27, 2022, 14:00:00.
