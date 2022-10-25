Aware Recovery Care has had a total reset in its C-suite. The shakeup comes as it settles in under a new CEO and continues its steep growth trajectory. Since the beginning of the year, the in-home addiction treatment provider has seen 12 C-suite executives come and go — seven people leaving and five new people joining the leadership team. By the end of the year, the company will have had three different chief operating officers.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO