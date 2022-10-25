ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Clarity on Digital Therapeutics Reimbursement Could Lead to More Behavioral Health Adoption

After years of reimbursement uncertainty, the digital therapeutics industry is beginning to see newfound clarity. Within the last year, digital therapeutics, which are evidence-based treatments delivered through software interventions to treat or manage a condition, have made inroads with both commercial insurers and Medicaid. Earlier this year, state Medicaid programs...
PE Firm Lee Equity Partners Acquires Substance Use Disorder Provider Bradford Health

Middle-market private equity firm Lee Equity Partners has acquired substance use disorder provider Bradford Health. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition includes 40 substance abuse treatment and recovery centers in the Southeast U.S. Birmingham, Alabama-based Bradford Health was founded more than 40 years ago. It has centers in Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, North Carolina and Arkansas.
Citing ‘New Needs,’ Addiction Treatment Provider Aware Recovery Care Shakes Up C-Suite

Aware Recovery Care has had a total reset in its C-suite. The shakeup comes as it settles in under a new CEO and continues its steep growth trajectory. Since the beginning of the year, the in-home addiction treatment provider has seen 12 C-suite executives come and go — seven people leaving and five new people joining the leadership team. By the end of the year, the company will have had three different chief operating officers.
IDD Operators Place Bets on Tech to Improve Billing, Retain Workforce

The intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) treatment space will likely see an increase in technology investment. This is a much-needed development if the segment is to realize its potential, according to panelists at the Behavioral Health Business event INVEST. More digital tools could help expand access to care and care...
UHS Facilities Likely to Struggle with Workforce Challenges ‘For the Foreseeable Future’

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) continues to forecast staffing challenges going forward after years of difficulties driven by the coronavirus pandemic. Elevated premium temp staffing rates relative to pre-COVID rates are likely a new permanent reality for the company, UHS leaders said during the company’s third-quarter earnings call. The company also expects specific facilities to struggle with limited capacity, choking revenue and elevated staffing costs, tamping down profitability.
China's Evergrande delivers first electric vehicles

BEIJING, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd (0708.HK) has started deliveries of its Hengchi 5 electric vehicle, with the first 100 customers getting their cars on Saturday, it said on its official Wechat account.

