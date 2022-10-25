ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

This tiny home can be craned into your back yard to become a guest house, rental apartment or fitness studio – if you have $400,000 to spare

Home designer Dwell has launched its first multipurpose backyard home. The company joined forces with Abodu and Norm Architects to build the 540-square-foot Dwell House. It can serve as a guesthouse, rental apartment, home office, pool house, or a fitness studio. Dwell has created the Dwell House, a 540-square-foot, one-bedroom...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tree Hugger

Rentable Modern Treehouse Is Built for Cold Climates

Treehouses are a perennial favorite on Treehugger, and no wonder: they often incorporate green-minded notions like simple living, small space design, and, of course, getting humans to reconnect with trees and nature in general. In Quebec, Canada, local cabin building company Repère Boréal has built a treehouse with an intriguing...
Narcity

Quebec Home For Sale Is In A Valley Surrounded By Fall Colours & Costs Under $330K (PHOTOS)

This house for sale in Quebec is the epitome of a dreamy fall escape and it's on the market right now for less than $330,000. The three-storey home in Petite-Rivière-Saint-François, about an hour from Quebec City, is set in a valley in the province's Charlevoix region, and the whole thing explodes with shades of orange, red and yellow in the fall.
HackerNoon

'It is Some Horrible Inhabitant of Space, Something Unknown to us on Earth'

"I thought you knew him well. It is a surprise to me to find that there is any prominent man who is not an especial friend of yours. At any rate you know him as well as anyone of the staff, so I'll give you the assignment." For eighty vertical miles Carpenter and Bond blasted their way—only to be trapped by the extraordinary monsters of the heaviside layer. "What's he up to now?" I asked. "He's going to try to punch a hole in the heaviside layer." "But that's impossible," I cried. "How can anyone...."
I-95 FM

What Are These Freaky Red Bugs Crawling All Over the Outside My House?

They look kinda like stink bugs, but they're not even related. There are a lot of bugs that stink if you kill them. Two that come to mind are obviously the common Stink Bug, but also the Conifer Beetle can produce quite an aroma when you step on them. Although it's not as offensive as the Stink Bug. It almost smells like a Pine Sol fart, if you can imagine such a thing.
MAINE STATE
Apartment Therapy

I Bought a House on a Corner Lot By Chance — and Now I Could Never Go Back

Some people have an exact dream home in mind, and they can tell you exactly how many bedrooms, floors and windows it has and how they’ll know it’s “the one” the moment they find it. That was not us. When it came time for my husband and I to go house hunting, we weren’t nearly as specific. We didn’t fantasize about a “dream home,” but rather, we knew our dream was simply to have a home of our own that made us happy, so we went out searching with very open minds.
NEW JERSEY STATE
vinlove.net

Climbing to the top of the tree to harvest ‘black gold’, farmers pocket thousands of dollars

During the season, about 300 households in Hiep Hoa, Bac Giang can earn thousands of dollars thanks to the old trees in the garden. That is a true story in Hoang Van commune (Hiep Hoa, Bac Giang).In Van Xuyen village, there are more than 300 households, every house has at least one ancient black oak tree in the garden. In the season, each tree can be harvested from several tens of kilograms to tens of kilograms of fruit.

