The Boston Celtics have lofty expectations in 2022-23, and it appears they're leaving no stone unturned as they try to replicate last season's success. Boston is "looking to fill holes in the frontcourt and on the wings" and is exploring trade options that would utilize its two traded player exceptions ($6.9 million from the Juancho Hernangomez deal and $5.9 million from the Dennis Schroder deal), Heavy Sports' Sean Deveney reports, citing multiple league sources.

