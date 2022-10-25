Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
Alabama witness says UFO may have reset vehicle radio to Christian stationRoger MarshMobile, AL
The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope PierAna KimberFairhope, AL
Developer suing Fairhope after being denied rental townhomes
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — A development company is suing the City of Fairhope and the Fairhope Planning Commission after being denied approval to build rental town homes. Earlier this year the planning commission turned down the company’s request to build a 114-unit town home at the corner of Dyer Road and Bishop Road.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to prevent addiction, drug poisoning
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WPMI) — The Drug Enforcement Administration will host its 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event offers anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide. For more than a...
Officials say we are in a 'fentanyl epidemic'
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fentanyl can be deadly, but it's cheap. Officials tell us that's why drug dealers are disguising fentanyl in other drugs. It gives the dealer more profit, and the user a potentially lethal dose. Most times kid's don't even know that what they're taking is deadly, but thankfully, roughly 90% of high schools throughout Alabama keep Narcan on site which is an overdose reversal medicine that can save lives.
Mobile County officials host townhall addressing Fentanyl crisis
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mobile officials held a townhall Friday addressing the fentanyl crisis threatening our community. Representatives are sounding the alarm, saying Mobile County is directly impacted by the drugs that are coming across the border as we speak. Part of the reason why these conversations are happening,...
ALDOT cleans up litter left behind by homeless camp under Mobile bridge
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Thursday, workers hired by ALDOT raked up litter and scooped up piles of trash left under a bridge off Highway 90 near 1-65 where homeless people had been living. ALDOT says the cleanup cost $7,000 plus however much it will cost to repair some fire damage from a mattress that was set on fire earlier this week under the bridge.
HELP OUT: Thanksgiving food boxing event draws volunteers helping those in need
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — Prodisee Pantry relies on the helping hands of hundreds of volunteers of all ages to pre-package 1,500 Thanksgiving Feast Fixings boxes for distribution to Baldwin County families in need in the month of November. This is a fun family morning when our Baldwin County...
The Greater Gulf State Fair returns to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Greater Gulf State Fair in Mobile is officially open!. Thousands are expected to turn out at the fair, which lasts through November 6th at the fairgrounds off Cody Road. There's a little something for everyone... rides, games, shows, live music, and, of course, all...
Loxley rapist on the loose, women take safety precautions
LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Loxley Police say a man beat and raped a 49-year-old woman who was home alone on County Road 68 Thursday morning. Investigators say the suspect had been watching the house and lured her to the door by yelling "police." With a dangerous predator on the loose, women say they're preparing themselves in case they're targeted next. Tonia, a friend of the victim, told us she installed surveillance cameras at her home and bought a gun.
Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office jails family of Chickasaw murder suspect for non-compliance
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office announced on Facebook Thursday that they have jailed the mother, stepfather, and stepsister of a murder suspect for non-compliance in their murder investigation. Joseph Michael Timmons. is wanted for the murder of Tristan Michael Bohannon. Tristan was shot and killed...
House destroyed by fire east of Flomaton
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Fire destroyed a home in Escambia County, Alabama this morning. The fire erupted about 6 a.m. in the 200 block of Friendship Road in the Friendship Community, east of Flomaton. Flomaton Fire Chief Steve Stanton says the homeowner went to her car to go...
ALEA: Atmore woman killed in single vehicle crash in Escambia Co.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, has claimed the life of an Atmore woman. Patricia Allen Helton, 57, was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned. Helton...
Hunt for dangerous predator accused of raping Loxley woman continues
LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — A 49-year-old Loxley woman says she woke up early Thursday morning to a man, who was wearing a badge, banging on her front door yelling "police." Investigators say he pushed his way in the door and beat and raped the woman in her home on County Road 68. Since the Loxley Police Department posted a sketch of the rape suspect Tuesday morning on its Facebook page, it's been shared more than 3,000 times with hundreds more commenting.
Police: Officer injured trying to detain 2 suspects at Mobile Walmart
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday afternoon an off duty Chickasaw police officer was working security at the Wal-Mart on I-65 when he tried to detain two shoplifting suspects. A fight ensued and the officer sustained non-life threatening lacerations to the face. Mobile Police provided...
'Jesus Revolution' Watch the trailer for new movie filmed in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The first movie trailer for Jesus Revolution, featuring Kelsey Grammar, has been released. Jesus Revolution was filmed in Mobile in March and April 2022. The film debuts on theater screens in 2023.
Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office seeking woman missing since August
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — MCSO is looking for missing person, Kristy Lee Wilkerson. She was last seen in August. If anyone has any information about Kristy Lee Wilkerson, please call our office at 251-391-8303.
Trunk-or-Treat at Bishop State
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Bishop State Community College invites the community to attend their Trunk-or-Treat event at Bishop State’s Main Campus on Monday, October 31, 2022 from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. The parking lot will be filled with excitement as students and kids from all over the community...
Prichard street renamed in honor of 102-year-old local woman
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Friends, family, and community members gathered on what was formerly known as Truman Drive to rename this road after Mary Lee Hill, a woman who has served the Prichard community for over 100 years. Friday, the city of Prichard renamed Truman drive to Honorary Mary...
Mobile Police make arrest in attempted murder stabbing investigation
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the MPD Swat and the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force arrested Larry Curry for attempted murder and charges of Domestic Violence Assault, Domestic Violence by Strangulation, Unlawful Imprisonment, and Interference with a Domestic Violence 911 Call.
