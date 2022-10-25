ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utv44.com

Developer suing Fairhope after being denied rental townhomes

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — A development company is suing the City of Fairhope and the Fairhope Planning Commission after being denied approval to build rental town homes. Earlier this year the planning commission turned down the company’s request to build a 114-unit town home at the corner of Dyer Road and Bishop Road.
FAIRHOPE, AL
utv44.com

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to prevent addiction, drug poisoning

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WPMI) — The Drug Enforcement Administration will host its 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event offers anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide. For more than a...
utv44.com

Officials say we are in a 'fentanyl epidemic'

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fentanyl can be deadly, but it's cheap. Officials tell us that's why drug dealers are disguising fentanyl in other drugs. It gives the dealer more profit, and the user a potentially lethal dose. Most times kid's don't even know that what they're taking is deadly, but thankfully, roughly 90% of high schools throughout Alabama keep Narcan on site which is an overdose reversal medicine that can save lives.
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

Mobile County officials host townhall addressing Fentanyl crisis

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mobile officials held a townhall Friday addressing the fentanyl crisis threatening our community. Representatives are sounding the alarm, saying Mobile County is directly impacted by the drugs that are coming across the border as we speak. Part of the reason why these conversations are happening,...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

ALDOT cleans up litter left behind by homeless camp under Mobile bridge

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Thursday, workers hired by ALDOT raked up litter and scooped up piles of trash left under a bridge off Highway 90 near 1-65 where homeless people had been living. ALDOT says the cleanup cost $7,000 plus however much it will cost to repair some fire damage from a mattress that was set on fire earlier this week under the bridge.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

The Greater Gulf State Fair returns to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Greater Gulf State Fair in Mobile is officially open!. Thousands are expected to turn out at the fair, which lasts through November 6th at the fairgrounds off Cody Road. There's a little something for everyone... rides, games, shows, live music, and, of course, all...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Loxley rapist on the loose, women take safety precautions

LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Loxley Police say a man beat and raped a 49-year-old woman who was home alone on County Road 68 Thursday morning. Investigators say the suspect had been watching the house and lured her to the door by yelling "police." With a dangerous predator on the loose, women say they're preparing themselves in case they're targeted next. Tonia, a friend of the victim, told us she installed surveillance cameras at her home and bought a gun.
LOXLEY, AL
utv44.com

House destroyed by fire east of Flomaton

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Fire destroyed a home in Escambia County, Alabama this morning. The fire erupted about 6 a.m. in the 200 block of Friendship Road in the Friendship Community, east of Flomaton. Flomaton Fire Chief Steve Stanton says the homeowner went to her car to go...
FLOMATON, AL
utv44.com

ALEA: Atmore woman killed in single vehicle crash in Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, has claimed the life of an Atmore woman. Patricia Allen Helton, 57, was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned. Helton...
ATMORE, AL
utv44.com

Hunt for dangerous predator accused of raping Loxley woman continues

LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — A 49-year-old Loxley woman says she woke up early Thursday morning to a man, who was wearing a badge, banging on her front door yelling "police." Investigators say he pushed his way in the door and beat and raped the woman in her home on County Road 68. Since the Loxley Police Department posted a sketch of the rape suspect Tuesday morning on its Facebook page, it's been shared more than 3,000 times with hundreds more commenting.
LOXLEY, AL
utv44.com

Police: Officer injured trying to detain 2 suspects at Mobile Walmart

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday afternoon an off duty Chickasaw police officer was working security at the Wal-Mart on I-65 when he tried to detain two shoplifting suspects. A fight ensued and the officer sustained non-life threatening lacerations to the face. Mobile Police provided...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Trunk-or-Treat at Bishop State

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Bishop State Community College invites the community to attend their Trunk-or-Treat event at Bishop State’s Main Campus on Monday, October 31, 2022 from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. The parking lot will be filled with excitement as students and kids from all over the community...
utv44.com

Prichard street renamed in honor of 102-year-old local woman

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Friends, family, and community members gathered on what was formerly known as Truman Drive to rename this road after Mary Lee Hill, a woman who has served the Prichard community for over 100 years. Friday, the city of Prichard renamed Truman drive to Honorary Mary...
PRICHARD, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police make arrest in attempted murder stabbing investigation

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the MPD Swat and the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force arrested Larry Curry for attempted murder and charges of Domestic Violence Assault, Domestic Violence by Strangulation, Unlawful Imprisonment, and Interference with a Domestic Violence 911 Call.
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy