Waco, TX

KWTX

Texas Lottery announces a winning $500K Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A winning lottery ticket worth $500K was purchased in the Waco area, according to a Texas Lottery tweet. “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date. A ticket is not a valid winning ticket until it is presented for payment and meets the Commission’s validation requirements,” according to the Texas Two Step website.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Brand new program heads to the playoffs in inaugural season

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The high school volleyball regular season is in the books, but our central Texas’s newest program is not done playing just yet. Chaparral High School - a brand new high school made of up kids from four different Killeen schools - has earned a spot in the UIL volleyball playoffs less than three months after most of the girls on the team met for the first time at tryouts.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: October 28, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD congratulates Ellison High School senior, Aaron Crittenden, who won the gold at the UIL 5A Region 3 cross country meet Tuesday in Huntsville. He earned his second trip to state next week. Joining him is Shoemaker senior, Finley Hunting, who represents the Lady Grey Wolves.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Groundbreaking Ceremony for Apple Sport Park Marlin

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Marlin held a groundbreaking ceremony of the public – private joint revitalization venture between the City of Marlin and the executives of Apple-Sport Auto Group. They welcomed a new children, family, and community friendly venue located within Central Texas to be known...
MARLIN, TX
KWTX

10 Things To Do in Central Texas: October 29 - 30

(KWTX) - Here is a list of ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend before Halloween. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Enjoy!. 7th Annual Silobration: Silobration – Waco & The Heart of Texas. Cameron Park Zoo Halloween Scavenger Hunt: Halloween Scavenger Hunt.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.27.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. Yoshi’s at 2201 Southwest HK Dodgen Loop in Temple got a 94 on its pre-opening inspection. According to the food safety worker, the permit will be issued if the violations are corrected. There were rat droppings...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

McLennan County district attorney race: get to know the candidates

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The gubernatorial race isn’t the only thing Central Texans are voting on this election season. They’re also casting ballots for more local positions, like the McLennan county district attorney. The two candidates running for this role are Republican Josh Tetens and his democrat counterpart Aubrey Robertson.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Waco Bicyclist dead after being hit by 2018 Ford Expedition

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A bicyclist is dead following an accident Wednesday evening in Waco. Waco Police Department officers responded at 9:08 p.m. Oct. 26 near South 18th Street and Connor Ave. When officers arrive, they found the bicyclist who was hit by a 2018 2018 Ford Expedition and was...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Temple Halloween light display helps others glow in more ways than one

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Halloween display is bringing more than just lights and music to the Central Texas community. Pass by 2021 Broken Shoe Trail and you’ll find spooky, scary skeletons, pumpkins, and lots and lots of lights. “We have different types of lights, LEDs, incandescents and we...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Waco Fire responds to car fire in downtown

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department is responded to a fire in downtown Waco Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to the call around 5:30 a.m. Oct. 27 at the 200 block of 17th Street and Washington Street. Crews are responding to a car with a trailer on fire in...
WACO, TX

