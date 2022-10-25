Read full article on original website
McLane Stadium welcomes bands from across Texas for marching band competition
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bands from Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin and South Texas all made the trek to Central Texas for the Bands of America (BOA) – Waco Regional Championship. In total, 28 bands took to McLane Stadium to take part in the marching competition. “They’re all from...
Texas Lottery announces a winning $500K Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A winning lottery ticket worth $500K was purchased in the Waco area, according to a Texas Lottery tweet. “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date. A ticket is not a valid winning ticket until it is presented for payment and meets the Commission’s validation requirements,” according to the Texas Two Step website.
Brand new program heads to the playoffs in inaugural season
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The high school volleyball regular season is in the books, but our central Texas’s newest program is not done playing just yet. Chaparral High School - a brand new high school made of up kids from four different Killeen schools - has earned a spot in the UIL volleyball playoffs less than three months after most of the girls on the team met for the first time at tryouts.
Good News Friday: October 28, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD congratulates Ellison High School senior, Aaron Crittenden, who won the gold at the UIL 5A Region 3 cross country meet Tuesday in Huntsville. He earned his second trip to state next week. Joining him is Shoemaker senior, Finley Hunting, who represents the Lady Grey Wolves.
Groundbreaking Ceremony for Apple Sport Park Marlin
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Marlin held a groundbreaking ceremony of the public – private joint revitalization venture between the City of Marlin and the executives of Apple-Sport Auto Group. They welcomed a new children, family, and community friendly venue located within Central Texas to be known...
10 Things To Do in Central Texas: October 29 - 30
(KWTX) - Here is a list of ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend before Halloween. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Enjoy!. 7th Annual Silobration: Silobration – Waco & The Heart of Texas. Cameron Park Zoo Halloween Scavenger Hunt: Halloween Scavenger Hunt.
Members of popular Facebook group, Waco Texas Rocks, rally together to support the Walk to End Alzheimer’s
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Members of the popular Facebook group, Waco Texas Rocks, rallied together, using their unique hobby to support the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday. Group members decorated hundreds of rocks and plan to sell the rocks at the walk to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association’s efforts to end the disease and find a cure.
McLennan County GOP alleges O’Rourke violated Texas Election Code while campaigning in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Republican Party of McLennan County has filed a complaint against Beto O’Rourke and his campaign for allegedly violating campaign laws by using an amplified speaker within a thousand feet of a polling station. O’Rourke on Oct. 26 visited Waco for a campaign rally near...
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.27.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. Yoshi’s at 2201 Southwest HK Dodgen Loop in Temple got a 94 on its pre-opening inspection. According to the food safety worker, the permit will be issued if the violations are corrected. There were rat droppings...
McLennan County district attorney race: get to know the candidates
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The gubernatorial race isn’t the only thing Central Texans are voting on this election season. They’re also casting ballots for more local positions, like the McLennan county district attorney. The two candidates running for this role are Republican Josh Tetens and his democrat counterpart Aubrey Robertson.
‘I’m still in disbelief’: Families lose business supplies, livelihoods in Robinson Family Farm fire
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - It’s been 12 days since a massive fire at the Robinson Family Farm torched more than 70 vehicles in a parking lot, and for some families, the fire took more than just a form of transportation. Christina Rivera Johns is one of those people. “It’s...
‘It’s such a formidable opponent, and why it must be overcome’: Wacoans raise nearly $150,000 at ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ event
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The rain didn’t stop hundreds of Wacoans from coming out to the “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” event today hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association in East Brazos Park. The annual walk raises money for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, support and research, calling...
‘Don’t wait until election day’: McLennan, Bell county officials encourage early voting this election season
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early voting centers opened up this past Monday across McLennan and Bell counties, allowing Central Texans to vote on an array of candidates and local issues from the gubernatorial race to local city propositions. Some voters at First Assembly of God located at 6701 Bosque Blvd....
‘It’s scary’: Central Texas realtor alarmed as home mortgage rates increase to levels not seen since early 2000s
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Home mortgage rates in the country are hitting record breaking numbers this week AND realtors say it’s scary that 30-year mortgage rates are now over seven percent. Reports show that rates last week went from 6.94 percent to 7.08 percent, a rate not seen since...
Distemper outbreak forces closure of Humane Society of Central Texas, Waco Animal Shelter
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Humane Society of Central Texas and the Waco Animal Shelter will close for two weeks after several animals tested positive for distemper, according to Waco Animal Services Director Trey Buzbee. “As you may have heard over the past few weeks, our shelter veterinarian, Dr. Vallon,...
Killeen’s free Fall Festival returns this weekend, prepared for a big turnout
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Killeen is hosting their annual Fall Festival Saturday, featuring one hundred acres of fun activities as well as a haunted mansion, games and food vendors. “We are the city of Killeen, so we belong to the citizens, and so we want to make...
Waco Bicyclist dead after being hit by 2018 Ford Expedition
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A bicyclist is dead following an accident Wednesday evening in Waco. Waco Police Department officers responded at 9:08 p.m. Oct. 26 near South 18th Street and Connor Ave. When officers arrive, they found the bicyclist who was hit by a 2018 2018 Ford Expedition and was...
Temple Halloween light display helps others glow in more ways than one
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Halloween display is bringing more than just lights and music to the Central Texas community. Pass by 2021 Broken Shoe Trail and you’ll find spooky, scary skeletons, pumpkins, and lots and lots of lights. “We have different types of lights, LEDs, incandescents and we...
Killeen town hall begins effort to get citizens engaged in upcoming decisions regarding city’s future
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen on Thursday held a special town hall meeting and invited the community to be part of the conversation for improving municipal services and the overall quality of life. Several topics were addressed during the special meeting’s agenda, including city development, fiscal responsibility...
Waco Fire responds to car fire in downtown
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department is responded to a fire in downtown Waco Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to the call around 5:30 a.m. Oct. 27 at the 200 block of 17th Street and Washington Street. Crews are responding to a car with a trailer on fire in...
