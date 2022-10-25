WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The high school volleyball regular season is in the books, but our central Texas’s newest program is not done playing just yet. Chaparral High School - a brand new high school made of up kids from four different Killeen schools - has earned a spot in the UIL volleyball playoffs less than three months after most of the girls on the team met for the first time at tryouts.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO