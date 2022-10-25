ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

wunc.org

Bassist Jamaaladeen Tacuma reflects on his journey down a 'Dirt Road' in N. Carolina

A little over 150 miles east of Charlotte, N.C. is the city of Whiteville. With a population around 5,000, it is a relatively quiet, picturesque southern farm town with winding dirt roads. Those dirt roads left a strong impression on bassist, composer and fashion icon Jamaaladeen Tacuma, who spent the summers of his youth in Whiteville — his family's home town.
WHITEVILLE, NC
wkml.com

Kick Butt Tip of the Day for Oct. 28 – Trying To Impress

From Will Smith: “Too many people spend money they haven’t earned to buy things they don’t want to impress people they don’t like.”. – Don Chase’s Kick Butt Tip of the Day is a daily motivational feature designed to give you the inspiration you need to power through your day. Check out all the Kick Butt Tips here.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WECT

Beast Fest in Bladenboro happening this weekend

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The 15th annual Beast Fest in Bladenboro is happening this weekend, October 28-29. There will be live music Friday night and many vendors serving food. On Saturday, there are lots of events happening like a cornhole contest, car show, bike show, live music, costume contest and trunk or treat.
BLADENBORO, NC
The Richmond Observer

PHOTOS: Seaboard Festival ’22 – Food

HAMLET — One main staple of street festivals is … food. There were plenty of delectable selectables at the Hamlet Seaboard Festival on Saturday, from turkey legs to collard sandwiches, funnel cakes to kettle corn and various baked goods. In addition to regular food vendors, several churches and...
HAMLET, NC
WCNC

Head to Williams Produce before they close for the season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Williams Produce is out of Autryville, North Carolina, and offers great produce several months of the year. As they prepare to close for the season, now is the perfect time to check out their sale.
AUTRYVILLE, NC
milb.com

Segra Stadium to Host Annual “United for Veterans”

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Woodpeckers will host the annual “United for Veterans” event on Friday, November 11th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Segra Stadium. This event is free, open to the public and will have activities for all ages. United for Veterans will feature...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Construction to begin on Target shopping center

Moore 100 hosted guest speaker John Silverman on Oct. 27 in the Grand Ballroom at the Carolina Hotel in Pinehurst. Silverman is the managing principal of Midland Atlantic, developer of Morganton Park South in Southern Pines, which will includes a Target store. Construction on the $80 million investment begins next...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina City One of the Top Cities Millennials Are Moving To

Looks like Millennials are doing a lot of relocating this year. Millennials are constantly finding new places to lay down roots and start their lives. From relocating for work, just picking a favorite city, or finding new places to explore they are certainly moving out of their hometowns. A recent study done by Smart Asset shows that there are a few cities that top the list for the new home for many millennials in 2022.
RALEIGH, NC
heraldadvocate.com

Pate sworn in as mayor of Clio

CLIO – Adam Pate was sworn in as mayor of Clio at the Oct. 21 town council meeting. Pate, who grew up in Clio, was sworn in by Probate Judge Mark Heath, also a Clio resident. “I just am so thankful to be able to be in this position...
CLIO, SC

