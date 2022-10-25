Read full article on original website
Bassist Jamaaladeen Tacuma reflects on his journey down a 'Dirt Road' in N. Carolina
A little over 150 miles east of Charlotte, N.C. is the city of Whiteville. With a population around 5,000, it is a relatively quiet, picturesque southern farm town with winding dirt roads. Those dirt roads left a strong impression on bassist, composer and fashion icon Jamaaladeen Tacuma, who spent the summers of his youth in Whiteville — his family's home town.
DONNIE DOUGLAS: Remembering HOFer Alton ‘Tunney’ Brooks
My relationship with Alton “Tunney” Brooks got off to a rough start. It was March of 1973, and I was a sophomore on the
This Is The Creepiest Urban Legend In North Carolina
Insider found the most unnerving legend in each state.
Kick Butt Tip of the Day for Oct. 28 – Trying To Impress
From Will Smith: “Too many people spend money they haven’t earned to buy things they don’t want to impress people they don’t like.”. – Don Chase’s Kick Butt Tip of the Day is a daily motivational feature designed to give you the inspiration you need to power through your day. Check out all the Kick Butt Tips here.
Beast Fest in Bladenboro happening this weekend
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The 15th annual Beast Fest in Bladenboro is happening this weekend, October 28-29. There will be live music Friday night and many vendors serving food. On Saturday, there are lots of events happening like a cornhole contest, car show, bike show, live music, costume contest and trunk or treat.
PHOTOS: Seaboard Festival ’22 – Food
HAMLET — One main staple of street festivals is … food. There were plenty of delectable selectables at the Hamlet Seaboard Festival on Saturday, from turkey legs to collard sandwiches, funnel cakes to kettle corn and various baked goods. In addition to regular food vendors, several churches and...
Head to Williams Produce before they close for the season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Williams Produce is out of Autryville, North Carolina, and offers great produce several months of the year. As they prepare to close for the season, now is the perfect time to check out their sale.
Segra Stadium to Host Annual “United for Veterans”
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Woodpeckers will host the annual “United for Veterans” event on Friday, November 11th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Segra Stadium. This event is free, open to the public and will have activities for all ages. United for Veterans will feature...
Family says Walk to End Alzheimer's in Fayetteville is in honor of their mother, others
Saturday's Walk to End Alzheimer's is in Fayetteville at Segra Stadium; opening ceremony and walk starts at 10 a.m.
Mark Robinson: He stood up and spoke his mind, says others should, too (‘1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast)
Interim Sheriff: Former Bladen Co. deputy no longer with Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office. Interim Sheriff: Former Bladen Co. deputy no longer with Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office.
Golden Corral Salutes the nation’s heroes with 22nd annual “Military Appreciation Night”
RALEIGH, N.C. (KTVE/KARD) — Golden Corral will honor the nation’s heroes with their 22nd annual “Military Appreciation Night.” On November 14, 2022, Golden Corral restaurants nationwide will gift a free “thank you” meal to those who protect and serve the country in honor of Veterans Day from 5 PM until closing time. It is an […]
Dave Doeren shares tweet saying NC State fans who left early “suck”
The NC State Wolfpack rallied from 18 down to come back and beat Virginia Tech 22-21 on Thursday night at Carter-Finley Stadium. Not every NC State fan stuck around to watch it happen and head coach Dave Doeren would like them to know that they “suck.”. When Virginia Tech...
Campbell nabs 1st deer
Peter Campbell took the first deer of his life while hunting recently in Robeson County. The 160-pound, seven-point buck was taken in the Barn
’34 Strong’: Fundraiser underway for RSHS football player diagnosed with leukemia
ROCKINGHAM — Football, like all sports, is a unifying tool that brings people closer together, especially in Richmond County during times of need. And for one former Richmond Raider football player, garnering community support and extending a helping hand to a current Raider linebacker was an easy decision. This...
Cheers to 50 Years: Inaugural Richmond football, cheerleading teams hold reunion
ROCKINGHAM — This fall marked the 50-year anniversary since the first Richmond Senior High School football team played its inaugural season. A half a century later, members of the 1972 Raider football and cheerleading teams held a reunion during Friday’s regular-season finale at Raider Stadium. No stranger to...
Construction to begin on Target shopping center
Moore 100 hosted guest speaker John Silverman on Oct. 27 in the Grand Ballroom at the Carolina Hotel in Pinehurst. Silverman is the managing principal of Midland Atlantic, developer of Morganton Park South in Southern Pines, which will includes a Target store. Construction on the $80 million investment begins next...
North Carolina City One of the Top Cities Millennials Are Moving To
Looks like Millennials are doing a lot of relocating this year. Millennials are constantly finding new places to lay down roots and start their lives. From relocating for work, just picking a favorite city, or finding new places to explore they are certainly moving out of their hometowns. A recent study done by Smart Asset shows that there are a few cities that top the list for the new home for many millennials in 2022.
This Is North Carolina's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the best historic fast food spots around the country, including this longtime favorite in North Carolina.
Learning to live with water, again: Lumbee face hard decisions about nature and NC storms
ROBESON COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA — Clayton Dial’s family lived for 50 years on Bryants Circle, in a county with 50 swamps. Hurricanes came and water pooled, then drained away. Their homes never flooded. Then, in 2018, Hurricane Florence hit. “We heard it in the night,” he said. “It...
Pate sworn in as mayor of Clio
CLIO – Adam Pate was sworn in as mayor of Clio at the Oct. 21 town council meeting. Pate, who grew up in Clio, was sworn in by Probate Judge Mark Heath, also a Clio resident. “I just am so thankful to be able to be in this position...
