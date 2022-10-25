Screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns Talks ‘The Good Nurse’ & Collaborating With Sam Mendes, Edgar Wright & More [The Fourth Wall]

Read full article on original website
‘Venom 3’: Kelly Marcel To Direct Next & Final Installment Of Tom Hardy Superhero Series
Against all odds, 2018’s “Venom” and its sequel, last year’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” managed to make $1.36 billion worldwide at the box office. Not bad for two films that cost about $100 million each and that critics mostly reviled. Now, Deadline reports that prep for “Venom 3” is underway, and a new director will take over the franchise for its third and final installment: Kelly Marcel, who wrote and produced the first two films in the series. It’s Marcel’s first time as a feature director.
‘Armageddon Time’: James Gray Talks Jessica Chastain’s Cameo & Says They Plan On Working Together Again
Filmmaker James Gray’s “Armageddon Time” opens in limited release this weekend, Friday, October 28. A soulful, melancholy drama about family, friendship, loss, privilege, and more, it’s also a movie, like many of Gray’s films about class and America, and how its 1980s-set Ronald Regan-era echoes back to where we are today.
Sigourney Weaver Says Hollywood’s “Incredible Sexism” Is The Reason She Didn’t Pursue A Directing Career
Veteran actress Sigourney Weaver has made a name for herself playing strong and determined characters going back to the original “Alien” film from 1979, where she essentially played a modified version of the “final girl” in Ridley Scott’s artsy sci-fi take on the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” However, her ambitions to get behind the camera as a director seemingly were dashed by “incredible sexism” in Hollywood that she experienced first-hand as an actress trying to lead rather large studio films over multiple decades.
Henry Cavill & Eiza González Tapped For Guy Ritchie WWII Action Spy Pic ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’
British actor Henry Cavill (“The Witcher“) made waves recently by announcing his official return to the Superman role with early development on a sequel to “Man of Steel.” But that’s not the only thing on the horizon as he’s already teamed with director Matthew Vaughn (“The Kingsman” franchise) on the Apple franchise-starter “Argylle” which could give the streaming service its own run of blockbuster-level spy films.
Alexander Skarsgård To Direct & Co-Star With Florence Pugh In Wilderness Thriller ‘The Pack’
Coming off the blood-pumping Viking epic “The Northman” from director Robert Eggers, Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgård (“Succession”) will be seen next in Brandon Cronenberg’s next movie “Infinity Pool.” But perhaps working alongside all these indie auteurs has activated something in the actor as Skarsgård is about to make his directorial debut soon.
Henry Cavill Says The Previous James Bond Casting Came Down To Him & Daniel Craig
Now that Daniel Craig‘s time as James Bond is over after “No Time To Die,” it’s only healthy for fans of the franchise to speculate who will next don the ruthless and debonair superspy’s black tuxedo. And since Bond producer Barbara Broccoli insists it will take at least a couple of years before they recast the character and start work on a new film, speculation must tide everyone over until there’s an official new Bond.
Oscar Isaac On ‘Moon Knight’ Season Two: “At The Moment, There’s No Official Word” That It’s Happening
The final episode of “Moon Knight” hit Disney+ on May 4, and left fans clamoring for more adventures with Oscar Isaac‘s Mark Spector and Stephen Grant (and Jake Lockley). But will there, in fact, be another season of “Moon Knight”? In an interview with Collider about his new comic book “Head Wounds: Sparrow,” Isaac divulged about the show’s future, and “at the moment, there’s no official word” another installment indeed happening.
Harold Wilson drama is first feature film to be shot in Commons chamber
A new drama about Harold Wilson has become the first feature film to be shot inside the House of Commons chamber after producers appealed directly to the Speaker as well as MPs and peers who knew the former Labour prime minister. The Ghost of Harold Wilson is billed as a...
Brace Yourselves, James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is Said To Run Over 3 Hours
Many genre film fans are foaming from the mouth with anticipation for James Cameron’s upcoming second installment of his sci-fi romantic adventure film “Avatar” with “Avatar: The Way of Water”’ finally heading to theaters after what feels like a decade of waiting. Well, we...
‘Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania’: William Jackson Harper Joins Cast Of Upcoming MCU Movie
“Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania” ushers in Phase 5 of the MCU next February, and the new trailer for the film that dropped this week has Marvel fans hyped. And from the looks of things, expect even more multiversal weirdness than certain Phase 4 content, as well as the return of Jonathan Major‘s Kang The Conquerer. But as the film approaches its release, there’s some new casting news involving a role being kept carefully under wraps.
‘Black Panther’ Cinematographer Autumn Durald Directs Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ Music Video For ‘Wakanda Forever’ [Watch]
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is almost out in the world. Already seen by critics, including yours truly, the Marvel film is action-packed and fierce, yes. But as a film that comes in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s death and the passing of his Black Panther character T’Challa worked into the film, it’s also a deeply emotional film, filled with melancholy, grief, anger, and many of the complicated feelings that come with the heartache of losing a loved one.
Matthew Perry Apologizes For His Puzzling Comments About Keanu Reeves In New Memoir
Earlier this week, “Friends” star Matthew Perry made the news for some confusing comments he made about Keanu Reeves in his upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing,” out November 1. Now it appears Perry wants to retract those comments, explaining he chose Reeve’s name at random and he doesn’t have any issue with the actor.
Marvel’s ‘Vision Quest’: Writer Jac Schaeffer Developing ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff Series Starring Paul Bettany
Marvel Studios continues to pump out a multitude of content for Disney+ as the streaming service has thrived thanks partly to the superhero originals alongside the “Star Wars” shows from Lucasfilm. While projects like a “Black Panther” spinoff series and a show focused on Avengers member “Wonder Man” are being developed, there’s still much more to come.
‘Armageddon Time’ Director James Gray’s Next Film Is A Biopic About The Young John F. Kennedy
James Gray‘s “Armageddon Time” finally hits theaters today after its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this past May. And the film, Gray’s follow-up to 2019’s “Ad Astra,” has a great deal of buzz surrounding it, with near-unanimous critical support. Now what’s next for Gray comes into focus, as Deadline reports the director will helm a biopic about a young John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States.
Quentin Tarantino Dismisses Kanye West’s Comments That He Originated Idea For 2012’s ‘Django Unchained’
On his latest late-night appearance, Quentin Tarantino set the record straight about Kanye West‘s claims that the idea for the 2012 film “Django Unchained” originated with him. Short answer: West had no part in the film’s concept whatsoever, although he once brainstormed an idea for a music video where played a slave.
‘Night Of The Living Dead’ Sequel In The Works With ‘Nanny’ Director Nikyatu Jusu Attached To Direct
George A. Romero‘s 1968 masterpiece “Night Of The Living Dead” is one of the best horror movies ever. And while Romero himself directed sequels to the film, including 1978’s “Dawn Of The Dead” and 1985’s “Day Of The Dead,” it looks like another direct sequel may now be in the works, with “Nanny” director Nikyatu Jusu on board to helm it.
‘The Witcher’: Henry Cavill Exits Series & Liam Hemsworth Recast As Geralt For Season 4
The Superman of it all is very real. How serious is Henry Cavill about returning to the Man Of Steel role and re-entering the DC Universe? Well, there’s no more apparent sign that he’s dropping his current money project at Netflix that’s probably paid him handsomely well in the last few years. That’s right, after this third season, Cavill is calling it quits with his lead role in “The Witcher.” Netflix revealed today—in a tweet of all things on a Saturday—some good news: “The Witcher” has received an early fourth season renewal. The bad news, however, is that Cavill is leaving, and the role is being recast with Liam Hemsworth (“Independence Day: Resurgence”).
‘The Fall Guy’: Aaron Taylor-Johnson Joins Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt In Action Pic
Universal Pictures is best known for its massively popular “Fast & Furious” franchise and the “Jurassic World” series, but the studio is looking to add one more action brand to its slate with “The Fall Guy.” The film will be directed by David Leitch (“Deadpool 2”), who helmed the “Fast & Furious” spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw,” with A-list actors Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt set to star.
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Clips & Mini-Trailer: Wakanda Faces Off Against Namor On November 11
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” wraps up MCU‘s Phase 4 on November 11, and advance word from the film’s world premiere two days ago is very, very strong. No surprise there, as Ryan Coogler cooked up one of Marvel‘s best films with 2018’s “Black Panther.” But the film sees Coogler and its cast and crew face the death of star Chadwick Boseman last year, a difficult thing to manage for any film. So, it’s nice that early reviews indicate Coogler & co. manage to both honor Boseman’s T’Challa and craft another strong entry into the MCU.
