Screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns Talks ‘The Good Nurse’ & Collaborating With Sam Mendes, Edgar Wright & More [The Fourth Wall]

The Superman of it all is very real. How serious is Henry Cavill about returning to the Man Of Steel role and re-entering the DC Universe? Well, there’s no more apparent sign that he’s dropping his current money project at Netflix that’s probably paid him handsomely well in the last few years. That’s right, after this third season, Cavill is calling it quits with his lead role in “The Witcher.” Netflix revealed today—in a tweet of all things on a Saturday—some good news: “The Witcher” has received an early fourth season renewal. The bad news, however, is that Cavill is leaving, and the role is being recast with Liam Hemsworth (“Independence Day: Resurgence”).

1 DAY AGO