Read full article on original website
Related
Victim Identified in Fatal Laramie County Shooting
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Monday afternoon's fatal shooting near Burns as 41-year-old Cheyenne resident Alexander Frederick Papin II. Agency spokesman Captain Kevin James says the shooting took place at a home in the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road, roughly three miles east of the TA Travel Center.
WATCH: Cheyenne Police Release Video of Burglar, Ask for Help Identifying Him
The Cheyenne Police Department in a Facebook post on Friday said the burglar has been identified. The Cheyenne Police Department has released a video of a man who they say burglarized a resident's garage and is asking for the public's help identifying him. According to a department Facebook post, the...
Reward Offered in Cheyenne Catalytic Converter Theft Case
A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by Tyrrell Auto Centers for information leading to the arrest of two individuals who stole catalytic converters from multiple vehicles at their Honda and Chevrolet dealerships. Cheyenne Police Department spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the thefts occurred between 12:35 a.m. and...
capcity.news
One dead following afternoon shooting, according to Laramie County Sheriff’s Office
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office has released more information regarding a shooting that occurred on Monday, Oct. 24. According to a release from the department, deputies responded at around 3 p.m. to a report of a shooting that occurred on the 43000 block of East I-80 Service Road.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/25/22–10/26/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
UPDATE: 1 Dead After Shooting in Laramie County, Suspect Detained
According to Laramie County Sheriff's Office spokesman Captain Kevin James, the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road is located about three miles east of the TA Travel Center near Burns, not near Archer as Google Maps indicates. UPDATE:. One person was killed and another was detained after...
capcity.news
Cheyenne police seek public assistance regarding burglary this week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking assistance regarding a burglary that occurred this week. The burglary occurred on the 3100 block of Dillon Avenue, where security footage shows a suspect entering a detached garage and stealing outdoor power equipment. Police believe the suspect was able to...
Cheyenne Teen Still Missing 1 Month Later
The Cheyenne Police Department is still searching for a missing 15-year-old boy who ran away from home a month ago. According to a department Facebook post, Jonathan "Jonny" Davisson ran away from the 4500 block of Ontario Avenue in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 25. "He packed his...
BB Gun Vandals Hit More Than 40 Vehicles, Businesses in Cheyenne
Cheyenne police are working to find whoever is behind a recent string of BB gun vandalism. According to a department Facebook post, more than 40 vehicles and businesses, primarily concentrated in the northeast area of town, have recently had their windows shot out. "Cheyenne Police are contacting persons of interest...
Larimer County Deputies Fatally Shoot Knife-Wielding Man
A Larimer County Deputy Sheriff shot and killed a man who was allegedly coming at him with a knife on Friday night. That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. Fort Collins Police Services is managing the release of information on the case and the Loveland Police Department is leading the investigation.
Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Finding Missing Girl
The Cheyenne Police Department in a Facebook post on Friday said Simones has been found. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a runaway girl. According to a department Facebook post, Riley Simones was last seen wearing a red Central hoodie and blue jeans. The...
Police investigate crash that hospitalized 2
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 7:38 p.m. Monday at US 91 near Tyhee Road north of Chubbuck. The post Police investigate crash that hospitalized 2 appeared first on Local News 8.
REVISION: Motorcycle Crash Near Wheatland, 1 Dead, 1 Injured
A Colorado woman died in a motorcycle accident near Wheatland around 12:40 AM on Saturday, October 22nd. Angela Mills, 41, of Colorado, was riding with Dustin Parks, 38, when the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and exited the roadway, striking a wooden post and a temporary construction sign, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report.
Fort Collins police looking for missing woman last seen alone
Fort Collins police crews are searching for a 21-year-old woman who did not come home after a night out at bars Monday night.Winter Ryan was out in Old Town Fort Collins alone at several bars. She was seen sleeping near Oak Street Plaza at 10 p.m. Monday, appearing disoriented. Her keys, ID, phone and other personal items were turned in to staff at a bar at 11:20 p.m. Monday. When officers brought the items to Ryan's house, they were told she never came home. Surveillance footage shows Ryan getting a ride downtown and going to several bars by herself. Police have checked with local hospitals and shelters for her, but they say she is not at any of them. Police say they are especially concerned about her given last night's freezing temperatures. She is 5-foot-8, 140 pounds, and has long brown hair and was wearing a white hoodie under a black jacket with ripped jeans and light-colored shoes. FCPS has called in the Larimer County Search and Rescue team to help in their search. Anyone with info on where Ryan may be is asked to call Fort Collins Police at 970-221-6540 and press 7.
Cheyenne Police Ask For Help In Identifying Stolen Check Suspect
Cheyenne Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of using stolen to make purchases in local stores. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, the man in the above photo is believed to have used stolen...
Missing Fort Collins woman found safe
A 21-year-old woman missing in Fort Collins overnight after a night at the bars was found safe Tuesday morning, police said.
$7.5K in Ground Wire Stolen From Oil Well Site in Laramie County
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help tracking down whoever burglarized an oil well site east of Cheyenne. Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the incident occurred in the area of County Road 143 and County Road 215, also known as Railroad Road, about a mile east of Hillsdale.
WATCH: Cheyenne Police Looking to Identify Man Caught ‘Fishing’ at Payment Drop Box
The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help reeling in a man who was caught on camera "fishing" at a payment drop box outside of a local property management group. According to the time stamp on the video, which the department posted on its Facebook page Friday evening,...
Wanted Felon Arrested in Cheyenne After Allegedly Holding Female at Gunpoint
A wanted felon is facing multiple charges after reportedly holding a female at gunpoint in a vehicle, Cheyenne police say. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says it all started around 2:25 a.m. yesterday, Oct. 18, when Marcus Baumstarck, 25, of Rapid City, South Dakota, pulled into the parking lot of the Red Lion Hotel at 204 W. Fox Farm Road and an employee heard his female passenger scream for help.
Laramie County Sheriff’s Deputies Recognized For Saving Lives
Four Laramie County Sheriff's Deputies have been recognized for saving lives, according to a post on the Laramie County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post ''Deputies Graham, Hermelink, Chaffin and Rybak received Lifesaving Awards recently. The Lifesaving Award is given to individuals that took action in an effort to save a human life, which, without such intervention would have likely resulted in death.''
KGAB AM 650
Cheyenne, WY
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0