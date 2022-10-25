Read full article on original website
Twin Falls Sheriff Says Stop Signs are More Than Suggestions
The signs are universal. If you go to a foreign country and see a red octagon, it means stop. In France, it reads ARRET. ALTO in Mexico and ARRESTO in Italy. All mean STOP! Local law enforcement explains more and more people are simply rolling through intersections and ignoring the signs. Some drivers never even tap the brakes.
Madrona in Twin Falls to be Closed for Construction (Nov 1-16)
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Road crews will shut down a Twin Falls street for about two weeks for reconstruction forcing drivers to find alternate routes through the area. The City of Twin Falls says Madrona Street north of Falls Avenue will get repaved by REG Contracting beginning November 1, and last until November 16. The roadway will be closed off to traffic during the duration of the work. Crews have been building new sidewalks, ADA ramps, along with new curbs and gutter in the area to connect to existing sidewalks. The area is a primary travel area for students to get to and from the Twin Falls High School and Sawtooth Elementary. Drivers will need to watch for detours in the area and plan accordingly.
Idaho Man Gets Lifetime Hunting Ban for Killing Multiple Animals
REXBURG, Idaho (KLIX)-A Madison County man will not be able to hunt for the rest of his life in Idaho or 48 other states following his conviction for multiple wildlife crimes. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Brayden Froehlich was sentenced Monday for illegally killing several large game animals between July and August of 2021 near Rexburg. Froehlich had already been convicted of killing a deer with a rifle during archery season and had his license suspended. Idaho Fish and Game credit a tip to the Citizen's Against Poaching hotline that resulted in the latest conviction.
Law in Idaho Allowing Children to Marry Children Being Taken Advantage of
Each state has crazy laws, and while some are justified, some may need a second look at them or may need to be tweaked a tad. When it comes to minors, they rarely have the freedom to do much without parental consent, often for their good. Sometimes parents can dictate their children's lives and use their parental powers for selfish reasons and one such law in Idaho has been taken advantage of to allow parents to use their children to get what they want.
18-year-old Charged with Vehicular Manslaughter, Arraigned in Jerome County Court
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-An 18-year-old was arraigned in court earlier this week on a single count of vehicular manslaughter related to a crash in February that killed a young Twin Falls man in Jerome County. Idaho State Police filed the charge on October 7, against Jesus Andrade for the fatal two-vehicle crash on Golf Course Road that claimed the life of Even Olsen, 19, of Twin Falls. Andrade was in a Jerome courtroom for arraignment Monday to face the charge. According to charging documents, ISP investigators allege Andrade had been driving a Ford Focus with a learners permit on February 6, on Golf Course road a little after 8 p.m. at an estimated 97 mph in a 50 mph zone. Andrade lost control of the car, crossed the center line, struck the Toyota Camry Olsen had been a passenger in, then hit a series of rocks along the road before coming to a stop. Olsen was flown to a Boise hospital where he later died. The 21-year-old driver of the Toyota, Andrade, and his juvenile passenger were taken to area hospitals, according to information released by ISP in February. At the time of the crash Andrade was under the age of 18.
Why Idaho Has Some of the Worst Eating Options in the Country
Food is one of the best things on the planet. We all need it to survive, and everyone eats differently, but the one thing we can agree on is that food is delicious. Each state and culture bring its spin to food through the dishes they make, how they are prepared, and the diversity in it makes eating enjoyable for many. When it comes to food states and cities, there are some known to be better than others. How do Idaho and the cities in the state compare to the rest of the country when it comes to being a foodie city and state?
Have You Ever Wondered Where the Snake River Begins?
Most of us learned that all rivers feed the ocean in grade school but have you ever wondered about where the Snake River originates? We found this interactive map that traces all rivers back to their source. Where Does The Snake River Start And End. There's an interactive map on...
Why Idaho Needs to Step up their Game When Celebrating Halloween
Halloween weekend is finally here and it's time to put on the costumes, grab your buckets or kids, and head out for a fun weekend of Halloween activities. While many will be going to parties this weekend, trunk or-treating events, or haunted attractions, it is fair to wonder if you are getting the most you can out of the holiday this year. Compared to other places, how do Idaho and its towns do Halloween, and do we do the holiday justice?
Know Porch Light Etiquette When Trick Or Treating In Twin Falls
With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, many Twin Falls trick-or-treaters will be looking to score candy all weekend long. Don't be surprised if your doorbell rings Saturday or Sunday evening, and if you don't want to participate in handing out candy prior to Monday night, don't forget to do one simple thing.
RANKED: The Best Neighborhoods for Trick-or-Treating in Twin Falls, ID
We polled a sampling of parents and trick-or-treat-aged kids and devised an informal ranking of the five best neighborhoods in Twin Falls to go trick-or-treating. I cannot emphasize enough, the word 'informal' when referring to these rankings. There are plenty of stellar neighborhoods around Twin Falls that didn't make the top five that can hold their own against any from our list. I raised my kids in Twin Falls and we visited dang near every subdivision in Twin before they outgrew the holiday. All of them were fantastic. If your neighborhood isn't on this list, take it for what it's worth.
Why You Can’t Visit the Most Haunted House in Idaho
The week building up to Halloween is often just as much fun, if not more, than the holiday itself. Sitting down every night to watch scary or Halloween-themed movies, as the weather outside puts you into the mood is a great way to get ready for the holiday. Outside of the movies, there are often many haunted attractions to attend as well. With many of us being in the Halloween spirit and wanting to find and experience haunted and scary things, it raises the question, what is the most haunted place in the state of Idaho this Halloween?
What Will the Weather be Like in Southern Idaho Over Halloween Weekend?
We’ve already had a light dusting of snow in Twin Falls this week and that has some people concerned about what season Mother Nature will be dressing up as for Halloween. Halloween is on a Monday this year and that means the entire weekend will be filled with various Halloween-themed events around the Magic Valley. There are trunk-or-treat activities planned at many businesses and churches and many of them aren’t even waiting for Halloween weekend to roll around. Whether you plan to go out on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, or Monday the weather forecast is pretty much the same each day.
9 Ways to Winterize Your Home in the Magic Valley
Twin Falls has been blessed with a decently warm Fall until recently, and as the temperature drops, time is running out to prepare for winter. Snow has already glazed the mountain tops and flakes have made their presence felt this week in the Magic Valley. As the weather continues to drop, it is time to get your house ready for winter, as well as yourself, your vehicles, and anything else that needs taken care of before the temperatures are below freezing, and stay there for months at a time. Here are some things you need to do to prepare for the cold weather and winter as they approach.
What Would You Do? Wild Animals Want to Shop in the Magic Valley
What would you do? What would you do if you are walking through Walmart, Target, or Costco and a deer or a wild animal comes rushing into the store? Do you run and hide? Do you help? Do you pull out your gun and contemplate taking it down? Do you go about your business and let others deal with it and hope it never comes near you? Do you pull out your phone and record it? It would be a rare and unique situation, so how would you react and what would you do?
Woke Policies Fueling Bear Attacks in Idaho and Elsewhere
A biologist from Washington State blames woke policies for recent attacks by bears and mountain lions on passing humans. Sound far-fetched? The guy has been making the rounds of TV talk shows and offering an explanation. Just yesterday, he made appearances on Fox Business and Fox News networks. He believes...
Alligator Emerges From Bush; Startles Idaho Man Walking Dog
Alligators and Idaho aren't two things one usually hears in the same sentence. A man walking a dog in southwestern Idaho recently was surprised to find a nearly four-foot alligator approaching him and his dog from some bushes. The incident happened Thursday evening (October 20), but it took animal control...
Idaho’s Mystery Alligator
NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are trying to track down the owner of an alligator discovered by someone walking their dog late last week near New Plymouth. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, a conservation officer picked up the 3.5 foot alligator after the person who reported it found the animal in the brush on October 20, and kept it in a horse trailer. Officials say you can own an alligator in the Gem State with a permit, but without one it is illegal. Plus, releasing the non-native species into the wild is illegal. Idaho Fish and Game officials said it's likely the animal got away from its owner and they'd like to track them down or find anyone with information. Alligators are not unheard of in the Gem State, at one time the public could visit an aquatic farm near Buhl that raised the animals. Today, visitors to the popular Miracle Hot Springs can see an alligator in a nearby, separate, pool.
Memorial Service October 30 For Heritage Twin Falls Broadcaster
A Celebration of Life is being held on October 30, 2022, for a heritage Twin Falls broadcaster who was loved and respected by his family, his colleagues, and his community. Broadcaster and former owner of KLIX radio, Charles “Charlie” Tuma passed away at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho on April 25th, 2022. On a professional level, he was admired and respected as a broadcaster and businessman. His generosity to the community of Twin Falls and the surrounding area is often talked about among his peers.
A Waste Or Funny Prank, Twin Falls Teens Throw Fish At Random Homes
I have to admit, when I first heard about this, I laughed. There have been reports of some teenagers driving around area neighborhoods throwing fish at homes and in the streets. Trout to be exact. A friend of mine is actually one of these people who have been "trouted". He...
An Idaho Town That is Strangely Listed as a Great Place to Visit in Winter
House Beautiful issued a list of 40 towns and cities the writers believe you would enjoy visiting in winter. One is a small town where I used to live and I was surprised because I’ve actually visited another dozen. Even one place is listed in Idaho. Did the Chamber of Commerce in that city offer a bribe? Because if I was compiling a list of the best winter towns only in Idaho, it wouldn’t be near the top of my list.
