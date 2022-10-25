NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are trying to track down the owner of an alligator discovered by someone walking their dog late last week near New Plymouth. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, a conservation officer picked up the 3.5 foot alligator after the person who reported it found the animal in the brush on October 20, and kept it in a horse trailer. Officials say you can own an alligator in the Gem State with a permit, but without one it is illegal. Plus, releasing the non-native species into the wild is illegal. Idaho Fish and Game officials said it's likely the animal got away from its owner and they'd like to track them down or find anyone with information. Alligators are not unheard of in the Gem State, at one time the public could visit an aquatic farm near Buhl that raised the animals. Today, visitors to the popular Miracle Hot Springs can see an alligator in a nearby, separate, pool.

NEW PLYMOUTH, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO