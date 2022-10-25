How much does Boise love Halloween? Enough that there's been a Trunk-Or-Treat event somewhere in the Treasure Valley every weekend in October. Have you been watching the forecast for Monday, October 31 like a hawk? So have we! And the good news is that while things look a little grey and cold for Trunk-Or-Treat events happening on Hallo-Weekend, things look great for actual Halloween! The chance of showers we thought could happen on Halloween has been pushed back to Tuesday. We're looking at a partly cloudy day with temperatures in the low-to-mid 60ºs.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO