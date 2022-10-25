ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Elk makes appearance in a Boise neighborhood

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) spotted an elk roaming a Boise neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The elk was sighted walking in the Columbia Village neighborhood. Officers with BPD and Fish and Game were able to safely relocate the elk back home. In a Facebook post, BPD thanked...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police looking for missing 15-year-old

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old runaway last seen on Oct. 4. Kaylise was last seen wearing a black tube sweater and black ripped jeans on on the 3000 block of S Milwaukee Ln. She is described as being about 4'8" and 80 pounds, with short red hair and green eyes. Kaylise also has a nose piercing and tattoos on her left hand and arm.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Internet Hilariously Argues Over The Smell of Nampa

We love the internet for many reasons. If you're a student, the answer and the information to just about any essay or homework assignment is just one (or a few) searches away. If you're an adult, or someone trying to be an adult--there are instructions to just about any imaginable task.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Boise resident's dog taken from backyard by wild animal

Idaho Fish and Game Southwest Region staff received a report Monday morning from a Boise resident that their dog had been taken from their back yard on Sunday by a wild animal. The resident stated that after letting their 18-pound miniature labradoodle out, they went to get the dog and...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho’s Scariest Haunted Halloween Experience is in Caldwell

October is winding down faster than we can say Happy Halloween. Speaking of our favorite scary night, Monday, you still have a chance to enjoy Idaho's most creative terrifying Halloween Experience. If you're new to the area or a kid at heart, it's time to make the run to Caldwell, Idaho, to experience The Haunted World.
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Nampa man killed in shooting

A Nampa man has died following a shooting late Saturday night. On October 28, 2022, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Nampa Dispatch received two 911 calls reporting shots fired in the 4600 block of Stamm Lane. One call came from a witness who heard the shots, the other from the adult male who was the shooter.
NAMPA, ID
KTVB

Boise stabbing suspect located in North Carolina three months later

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department says they have located a suspect from a July 28 stabbing that occurred near 9th Street and the Boise River -- he's a man in North Carolina. Richard Lemaster, 37, of Winnabaw, North Carolina, is charged with aggravated battery and use of a...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Amazing Map Shows You the Best Trick-Or-Treat Routes Around Boise

How much does Boise love Halloween? Enough that there's been a Trunk-Or-Treat event somewhere in the Treasure Valley every weekend in October. Have you been watching the forecast for Monday, October 31 like a hawk? So have we! And the good news is that while things look a little grey and cold for Trunk-Or-Treat events happening on Hallo-Weekend, things look great for actual Halloween! The chance of showers we thought could happen on Halloween has been pushed back to Tuesday. We're looking at a partly cloudy day with temperatures in the low-to-mid 60ºs.
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman killed in western Idaho crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred Wednesday at 2:48 p.m. on westbound Interstate 84 at milepost .9 in Payette County. A 64-year-old female of John Day, Oregon, was traveling westbound, in a 1995 Ford Explorer....
PAYETTE COUNTY, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Popular Homemade Boise Christmas Light Display Has Closed

One of the Treasure Valley's favorite homemade Christmas light displays won't be lighting up Southeast Boise this holiday season. Local Christmas light displays add joy and excitement to our community. The really good ones are the ones we come back to see every year. The Christmas light display at 2469...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Local Bed & Breakfast Let’s You Experience Far Away Destinations Right Here in Boise

Now and again we all need a vacation. A nice little get away to somewhere warmer, somewhere colorful, somewhere beachy, just somewhere different. Far away destinations like Egypt, Hawaii, Italy and even an enchanted forest are out of the question most of the time. Well thanks to this fun, unique and massive Bed and Breakfast in Boise called Anniversary Inn we can experience all of that and more.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Father of teen who drowned in Lucky Peak Reservoir charged with felonies

BOISE, Idaho — The father of a teen who drowned in July after falling off a watercraft on Lucky Peak Reservoir is facing felony charges. The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office alleges that Vyla Mou Sichulailuck, 36, of Boise, was operating a Jet Ski while under the influence of alcohol on July 18, the day his 16-year-old son, Bobby Sichulailuck, fell off the Jet Ski and drowned. The teen’s body was found on Aug. 3.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Chad Daybell's 2023 trial now vacated

BOISE, Idaho — Chad Daybell's trial scheduled for this coming January has just been vacated, according to Idaho court records. Daybell's trial was originally slated to begin on Jan. 9, 2023, in the Ada County Courthouse in Boise. The order was submitted by district Judge Steven Boyce on Friday....
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Meridian apartment fire sobering reminder about kitchen safety

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Fire Department reported responding to an apartment fire on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, around 11:00 p.m. The structure fire was located in an apartment building on N. Webb Way in Meridian, Idaho. Crews determined the cause of the fire as an unattended cooking accident and...
MERIDIAN, ID
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy