Elk makes appearance in a Boise neighborhood
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) spotted an elk roaming a Boise neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The elk was sighted walking in the Columbia Village neighborhood. Officers with BPD and Fish and Game were able to safely relocate the elk back home. In a Facebook post, BPD thanked...
Boise Police looking for missing 15-year-old
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old runaway last seen on Oct. 4. Kaylise was last seen wearing a black tube sweater and black ripped jeans on on the 3000 block of S Milwaukee Ln. She is described as being about 4'8" and 80 pounds, with short red hair and green eyes. Kaylise also has a nose piercing and tattoos on her left hand and arm.
Internet Hilariously Argues Over The Smell of Nampa
We love the internet for many reasons. If you're a student, the answer and the information to just about any essay or homework assignment is just one (or a few) searches away. If you're an adult, or someone trying to be an adult--there are instructions to just about any imaginable task.
Boise resident's dog taken from backyard by wild animal
Idaho Fish and Game Southwest Region staff received a report Monday morning from a Boise resident that their dog had been taken from their back yard on Sunday by a wild animal. The resident stated that after letting their 18-pound miniature labradoodle out, they went to get the dog and...
Idaho’s Scariest Haunted Halloween Experience is in Caldwell
October is winding down faster than we can say Happy Halloween. Speaking of our favorite scary night, Monday, you still have a chance to enjoy Idaho's most creative terrifying Halloween Experience. If you're new to the area or a kid at heart, it's time to make the run to Caldwell, Idaho, to experience The Haunted World.
Nampa man killed in shooting
A Nampa man has died following a shooting late Saturday night. On October 28, 2022, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Nampa Dispatch received two 911 calls reporting shots fired in the 4600 block of Stamm Lane. One call came from a witness who heard the shots, the other from the adult male who was the shooter.
Boise stabbing suspect located in North Carolina three months later
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department says they have located a suspect from a July 28 stabbing that occurred near 9th Street and the Boise River -- he's a man in North Carolina. Richard Lemaster, 37, of Winnabaw, North Carolina, is charged with aggravated battery and use of a...
New details about Boise mall killer. Security company cited by OSHA appeals. What we know
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – The California security company cited for a “serious” safety violation in connection with the Boise Towne Square mall shooting last year is appealing the decision. A year after the October 2021 shooting, an extensive report on the shooting sheds light on three previous...
Beloved Iconic Boise Diner Could Be Toast For More Apartments
I'm sure you know many phrases describe progress. We must move forward, or we'll be left in the dust, which could be one of them. We've been the only outlet that has been critical of the rapid building that has replaced our precious farmland with another cookie-cutter subdivision. An out-of-state...
Meridian Bar Has Arguably The Best Bloody Mary In Idaho
There was once a time when I would say that nothing beats an ice-cold beer on the weekend. Fast-forward to now and that tune has completely changed – whether it's a mimosa or a Bloody mary, there are several other ways to treat your tastebuds on the weekend. While...
Amazing Map Shows You the Best Trick-Or-Treat Routes Around Boise
How much does Boise love Halloween? Enough that there's been a Trunk-Or-Treat event somewhere in the Treasure Valley every weekend in October. Have you been watching the forecast for Monday, October 31 like a hawk? So have we! And the good news is that while things look a little grey and cold for Trunk-Or-Treat events happening on Hallo-Weekend, things look great for actual Halloween! The chance of showers we thought could happen on Halloween has been pushed back to Tuesday. We're looking at a partly cloudy day with temperatures in the low-to-mid 60ºs.
Father facing felony charges after boy fell off jet ski, died in Idaho lake
Three months after his son died in Lucky Peak Lake, a Boise father is facing two felony charges. In July Vyla Sichulailuck and his 16-year-old son, were riding a jet ski on the lake when they hit a wave. The teen fell off and never resurfaced, and his body was found Aug. 3.
Woman killed in western Idaho crash
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred Wednesday at 2:48 p.m. on westbound Interstate 84 at milepost .9 in Payette County. A 64-year-old female of John Day, Oregon, was traveling westbound, in a 1995 Ford Explorer....
Oregon woman killed in rollover crash on I-84 in Payette County
BOISE, Idaho — A woman from Oregon was killed Wednesday after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 84 in Payette County, Idaho State Police reported. The 64-year-old overcorrected after going off the left shoulder in a Ford Explorer while traveling westbound. Police said the Ford then rolled into the median on I-84.
Popular Homemade Boise Christmas Light Display Has Closed
One of the Treasure Valley's favorite homemade Christmas light displays won't be lighting up Southeast Boise this holiday season. Local Christmas light displays add joy and excitement to our community. The really good ones are the ones we come back to see every year. The Christmas light display at 2469...
Local Bed & Breakfast Let’s You Experience Far Away Destinations Right Here in Boise
Now and again we all need a vacation. A nice little get away to somewhere warmer, somewhere colorful, somewhere beachy, just somewhere different. Far away destinations like Egypt, Hawaii, Italy and even an enchanted forest are out of the question most of the time. Well thanks to this fun, unique and massive Bed and Breakfast in Boise called Anniversary Inn we can experience all of that and more.
Questioning the QR code signs around Boise
A viewer sent in this question: "There are Don't Vote QR Code signs at Gekeler and Federal Way today. Who is behind these signs?" Which prompted KTVB to investigate.
Father of teen who drowned in Lucky Peak Reservoir charged with felonies
BOISE, Idaho — The father of a teen who drowned in July after falling off a watercraft on Lucky Peak Reservoir is facing felony charges. The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office alleges that Vyla Mou Sichulailuck, 36, of Boise, was operating a Jet Ski while under the influence of alcohol on July 18, the day his 16-year-old son, Bobby Sichulailuck, fell off the Jet Ski and drowned. The teen’s body was found on Aug. 3.
Chad Daybell's 2023 trial now vacated
BOISE, Idaho — Chad Daybell's trial scheduled for this coming January has just been vacated, according to Idaho court records. Daybell's trial was originally slated to begin on Jan. 9, 2023, in the Ada County Courthouse in Boise. The order was submitted by district Judge Steven Boyce on Friday....
Meridian apartment fire sobering reminder about kitchen safety
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Fire Department reported responding to an apartment fire on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, around 11:00 p.m. The structure fire was located in an apartment building on N. Webb Way in Meridian, Idaho. Crews determined the cause of the fire as an unattended cooking accident and...
