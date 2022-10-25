Kickoff To Hispanic Heritage Celebration In Port Washington. The Hispanic Heritage Committee is grateful to our distinguished guests, New York Secretary of State Richard Rodriguez, Chief Diversity Officer for the State of New York Julissa Gutierrez and Liz Blacker, VP of Business Development at TelevisaUnivision and Port Washington resident. A delightful and inspiring conversation took place that described how both grew up and what paths they took that led them to serve in government. Secretary Rodriguez had advice for our youth: you may not succeed time and time again, but just dust yourself off and try again. Ms. Gutierrez added that if today’s youth is looking to be an influencer, the government provides a path towards having a direct impact “influencing” people. They both added that there are many types of jobs in government from entry-level to mid-career and seasonal all over the state of New York and encouraged young adults to search for those that fit their interests. They may connect and follow their social media accounts on Instagram and LinkedIn where jobs are frequently posted. Additional jobs can be found by visiting the government websites, www.statejobs.ny.gov and www.ny.gov.

PORT WASHINGTON, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO