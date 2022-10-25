Read full article on original website
cuny.edu
CCNY features in 2023 Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges
For the fifth straight year, The City College of New York ranks among the nation's most environmentally responsible colleges, according to The Princeton Review®. The education services company features CCNY in its online resource, “The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2023 Edition,” published this week. The guide is accessible here for free.
portwashington-news.com
NY Secretary Of State And Chief Diversity Officer Are Interviewed At Landmark
Kickoff To Hispanic Heritage Celebration In Port Washington. The Hispanic Heritage Committee is grateful to our distinguished guests, New York Secretary of State Richard Rodriguez, Chief Diversity Officer for the State of New York Julissa Gutierrez and Liz Blacker, VP of Business Development at TelevisaUnivision and Port Washington resident. A delightful and inspiring conversation took place that described how both grew up and what paths they took that led them to serve in government. Secretary Rodriguez had advice for our youth: you may not succeed time and time again, but just dust yourself off and try again. Ms. Gutierrez added that if today’s youth is looking to be an influencer, the government provides a path towards having a direct impact “influencing” people. They both added that there are many types of jobs in government from entry-level to mid-career and seasonal all over the state of New York and encouraged young adults to search for those that fit their interests. They may connect and follow their social media accounts on Instagram and LinkedIn where jobs are frequently posted. Additional jobs can be found by visiting the government websites, www.statejobs.ny.gov and www.ny.gov.
cuny.edu
Grove School senior Ewelina Randall wins international spectroscopy award
Ewelina A. Randall, a senior in The City College of New York’s Grove School of Engineering, is the winner of an internationally contested undergraduate award from the Society for Applied Spectroscopy. The honor is presented to top junior or senior undergraduate students globally in recognition of outstanding research in the area of spectroscopy.
Yale Daily News
An “erosion of expectations”: faculty and students react to firing of NYU professor
Last spring, more than 80 students at New York University signed a petition against organic chemistry professor Maitland Jones Jr. ’59 GRD ’63 with complaints about low grades and poor teaching. Months later, university administrators terminated Jones’ contract. The move has sparked discussion on campuses around the...
cuny.edu
CCNY's Bernard & Anne Spitzer School of Architecture's celebrates opening of the Sorkin Reading Room
The City College of New York’s Bernard and Anne Spitzer School of Architecture celebrates the opening of the Sorkin Reading Room, dedicated to its namesake, Michael Sorkin, the late Distinguished Professor of Architecture on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, 6:00 pm held in the Spitzer School of Architecture Atrium at 141 Convent Avenue, New York, New York, 10031.
cuny.edu
Record Number of Company Recruiters Attend Baruch College Fall 2022 Career Fairs
Baruch College continues to be a recruiting hotspot for many top national and multinational companies seeking talent for their organizations, as a record number of employers attended two Fall 2022 Virtual Career Fairs hosted by the Starr Career Development Center. The Virtual Undergraduate Job & Internship Fair drew 114 employers—setting...
cityandstateny.com
Wait – did Hochul just say she wants to lift the NYC charter school cap?
For apparently the first time since becoming governor, Gov. Kathy Hochul publicly said she was in favor of lifting the limit currently restricting the number of charter schools allowed in New York City during Tuesday night’s long-awaited NY1 gubernatorial debate. “Should the cap on charter schools in New York...
As Election Day nears, candidates net endorsements from S.I. officials, unions and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Staten Island congressional candidates Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn), New York State Assembly Mid-Island candidates Sam Pirozzolo and Vincent Argenziano, and New York City Civil Court candidate Mary Kavanagh have recently secured the support of unions, advocacy groups and Staten Island elected officials. Both...
Cardinal Dolan joins BP Fossella as funds are allocated to S.I. Catholic schools
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Catholic schools on Staten Island will soon have more funding for programs, services, education and more, thanks to Borough President Vito Fossella’s budget allocation of nearly $460,000. Timothy Cardinal Dolan, archbishop of New York, joined Fossella to make the announcement about the budget allocation...
More senior citizens and people with disabilities may be eligible for NYC Rent Freeze Program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A new report says more senior citizens and people with disabilities may be eligible for the city’s Rent Freeze Program, which protects eligible tenants living in affordable housing from future rent hikes. The city Department of Finance’s 2022 annual report released Monday details expanded outreach...
Another Million Dollar Powerball Winner in New York & This Time It’s Not in the City
Jackpot! Someone hit the Powerball in New York and the winning ticket wasn't sold in the city for once. Six lucky lottery players won the million-dollar second-place price, including one from New York. The winning Powerball numbers of the Wednesday, October 26 drawing were:. 19-36-37-46-56 +24. The winning tickets were...
Commercial Observer
Upper West Side Private School Heads to the Financial District
An Upper West Side private school is planning to head downtown and fill a chunk of empty offices at 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District, the landlord announced Wednesday. The IDEAL School of Manhattan will leave its current location at 314 West 91st Street near Riverside Drive for 63,000...
Judge orders NYC to reinstate workers fired for not complying with COVID vaccine mandate
The judge ruled the city owes the workers back pay from when they were fired in February for failing to comply with the mandate
Zeldin, Hochul focus on crime as NY election nears
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin picked up another endorsement in the race for New York governor Monday, securing the backing of the New York City Correction Officers’ Union, COBA. Zeldin praised correction officers during the announcement. “They deserve total support, unapologetic help, unapologetic love from people in government,” he said. Several polls […]
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul gives herself good marks for debate performance
One day after the likely one-and-only debate for governor, Gov. Kathy Hochul was out on the campaign trail in Brooklyn with other lawmakers. With days left until early voting, she reflected on her performance — giving herself a high rating. When it came to grading herself on how she...
13 WHAM
NY Post investigating apparent disturbing Twitter hack, Hochul's campaign responds
NEW YORK CITY, (WRGB) — An apparent hacking attack on the New York Post is getting attention from Governor Kathy Hochul's team. Twitter users and Post readers Thursday morning were subjected to an onslaught of disturbing tweets and headlines, including racist and sexist comments as well as threats against Democratic politicians like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and even President Joe Biden.
arizonasuntimes.com
Chinese Donor, Fundraiser for NYC Mayor Eric Adams Worked Closely with Communist Party Influence Operation
A fundraiser and donor to New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ election campaign heads a non-profit that houses a Chinese overseas police station and works closely with Communist Party influence operations, a Daily Caller News Foundation investigation found. Lu Jianshun supported fundraising efforts for Adams through his role as...
cuny.edu
CUNYAC Announces Women's Tennis All-Stars, Deguzman & Kelley Win Major Awards
On the eve of the 2022 CUNYAC/HSS Women's Tennis Championship, the City University of New York Athletic Conference (CUNYAC) has revealed its all-star selections for the 2022 fall campaign. For the second straight season, the Bearcats' Ava Deguzman was voted Player of the Year after going undefeated again in the...
Judge slams Mayor Adams for double standard, says NYC must rehire workers who rejected COVID vax mandate.
NEW YORK -- New York City sanitation workers who were fired for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 should be reinstated and given back pay, a state judge ruled in a decision released Tuesday.
NY SNAP households to get maximum food benefits in October: Hochul
Supplemental food benefits are expected to continue through February.
