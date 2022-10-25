ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

cuny.edu

CCNY features in 2023 Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges

For the fifth straight year, The City College of New York ranks among the nation's most environmentally responsible colleges, according to The Princeton Review®. The education services company features CCNY in its online resource, “The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2023 Edition,” published this week. The guide is accessible here for free.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
portwashington-news.com

NY Secretary Of State And Chief Diversity Officer Are Interviewed At Landmark

Kickoff To Hispanic Heritage Celebration In Port Washington. The Hispanic Heritage Committee is grateful to our distinguished guests, New York Secretary of State Richard Rodriguez, Chief Diversity Officer for the State of New York Julissa Gutierrez and Liz Blacker, VP of Business Development at TelevisaUnivision and Port Washington resident. A delightful and inspiring conversation took place that described how both grew up and what paths they took that led them to serve in government. Secretary Rodriguez had advice for our youth: you may not succeed time and time again, but just dust yourself off and try again. Ms. Gutierrez added that if today’s youth is looking to be an influencer, the government provides a path towards having a direct impact “influencing” people. They both added that there are many types of jobs in government from entry-level to mid-career and seasonal all over the state of New York and encouraged young adults to search for those that fit their interests. They may connect and follow their social media accounts on Instagram and LinkedIn where jobs are frequently posted. Additional jobs can be found by visiting the government websites, www.statejobs.ny.gov and www.ny.gov.
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
cuny.edu

Grove School senior Ewelina Randall wins international spectroscopy award

Ewelina A. Randall, a senior in The City College of New York’s Grove School of Engineering, is the winner of an internationally contested undergraduate award from the Society for Applied Spectroscopy. The honor is presented to top junior or senior undergraduate students globally in recognition of outstanding research in the area of spectroscopy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cuny.edu

CCNY's Bernard & Anne Spitzer School of Architecture's celebrates opening of the Sorkin Reading Room

The City College of New York’s Bernard and Anne Spitzer School of Architecture celebrates the opening of the Sorkin Reading Room, dedicated to its namesake, Michael Sorkin, the late Distinguished Professor of Architecture on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, 6:00 pm held in the Spitzer School of Architecture Atrium at 141 Convent Avenue, New York, New York, 10031.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

As Election Day nears, candidates net endorsements from S.I. officials, unions and more

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Staten Island congressional candidates Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn), New York State Assembly Mid-Island candidates Sam Pirozzolo and Vincent Argenziano, and New York City Civil Court candidate Mary Kavanagh have recently secured the support of unions, advocacy groups and Staten Island elected officials. Both...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Commercial Observer

Upper West Side Private School Heads to the Financial District

An Upper West Side private school is planning to head downtown and fill a chunk of empty offices at 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District, the landlord announced Wednesday. The IDEAL School of Manhattan will leave its current location at 314 West 91st Street near Riverside Drive for 63,000...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Zeldin, Hochul focus on crime as NY election nears

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin picked up another endorsement in the race for New York governor Monday, securing the backing of the New York City Correction Officers’ Union, COBA. Zeldin praised correction officers during the announcement. “They deserve total support, unapologetic help, unapologetic love from people in government,” he said. Several polls […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul gives herself good marks for debate performance

One day after the likely one-and-only debate for governor, Gov. Kathy Hochul was out on the campaign trail in Brooklyn with other lawmakers. With days left until early voting, she reflected on her performance — giving herself a high rating. When it came to grading herself on how she...
BROOKLYN, NY
13 WHAM

NY Post investigating apparent disturbing Twitter hack, Hochul's campaign responds

NEW YORK CITY, (WRGB) — An apparent hacking attack on the New York Post is getting attention from Governor Kathy Hochul's team. Twitter users and Post readers Thursday morning were subjected to an onslaught of disturbing tweets and headlines, including racist and sexist comments as well as threats against Democratic politicians like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and even President Joe Biden.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

