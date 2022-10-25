Read full article on original website
Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe expected to open in Coppell
Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe is expected to open its Coppell location in November. (Courtesy Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe) Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe is expected to open its Coppell location in November. The bakery will be at 804 S. MacArthur Blvd. Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe menu items include coffee, cake and pastries, and it also serves brunch. It also has a location in Carrollton. 214-731-6403. www.ecclesiabnc.com.
cravedfw
The Ultimate DFW (and Beyond) Chicken Fried Steak List 2022
Today is a day of celebration and joy as we mark the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day. The day’s founder, Jeffrey Yarbrough, said on this auspicious occasion, “I am honored to have worked closely with restaurateurs Tom Perini and Ralph Sheffield to elevate this savory southern dish that reflects our state history. Besides my wife and kids as the loves of my life, creating the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day has been a dream come true and makes me so proud to be a Texan.”
Established eatery Neighborhood Services housed in Frisco hotel
Chef de Cuisine Rachel Rechou, Executive Chef Marcus Strietzel, Marketing Manager Elyse Callison, Property General Manager Gayla Guyse and Restaurant General Manager Gary Martin contribute to the restaurant. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) When Omni Frisco Hotel opened in July 2017, so did the third location of Neighborhood Services. Neighborhood Services is...
Fatburger brings burgers, fries and milkshakes to Plano starting Nov. 14
This new restaurant's menu will feature burgers, wings, milkshakes, fries and more. (Courtesy Fatburger) Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect a new opening date of Nov. 14. Fatburger is scheduled to open its first Plano location on Nov. 14 at 1855 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 300. The fast-casual...
What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
Kris Tee’s moves to new Lewisville location
Kris Tee’s in Old Town Lewisville moved to 502 E Purnell St. on Oct. 4. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Kris Tee’s moved to its new location in Lewisville on Oct. 4. The store relocated from its Old Town Lewisville shop at 102 W. Main St. to 502 E. Purnell St. The clothing store sells custom T-shirts, embroidery and local sports items. 214-222-4600. www.kristees.biz.
This Texas Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Fried Steak In The World
One report ranked this Texas restaurant above all others.
Local Jokers to bring local clothing designers to Music City Mall in Lewisville
Local Jokers is set to open in Music City Mall by November in Lewisville. (Samantha Douty/ Community Impact) Local Jokers is coming soon to Music City Mall in Lewisville. It is expected to open by November, according to store officials. The business will be located at 2401 S. Stemmons Fwy, Ste. 2126, in Lewisville. Local Jokers will feature local clothing designers. It will also include shoes, clothes and other retail items. 469-324-8098.
Health-conscious cafe now operating in The Birch Racquet and Lawn Club in Keller
The Athletic Cafe at The Birch Racquet and Lawn Club in Keller opened in September. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) The Athletic Cafe is the name of the new eatery at The Birch Racquet and Lawn Club, 660 Keller Smithfield Road, Keller. The previous cafe was Nurish, and a grand opening for the new cafe will be held soon. Ingrid Fioroni, one of two people who operate the cafe, said the new model is a healthy cafe that provides all-natural ingredients. The eatery will not serve items with additives, food coloring, dairy, high-fructose sugar or genetically modified meats.
Flow Therapy to offer health care-related services in Lake Highlands
Flow Therapy will be located on the 10th floor of the Bank of America building on Greenville Avenue. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact) Flow Therapy is expected to open this fall, according to Jared Laake, vice president of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services, at 7515 Greenville Ave., Dallas. Construction is underway, and the facility is expected to open in November.
De Ra Coffee to offer handcrafted coffee, espresso, desserts and more in Plano
De Ra Coffee is set to open in Plano in early December. (Courtesy Esra Afsar/Pexels) De Ra Coffee is scheduled to open in early December at 2320 Los Rios Blvd., Ste. 101, Plano. The shop will serve handcrafted coffee and espresso drinks, including traditional Arabic coffee flavored with cardamom, saffron...
Lemma Coffee Co. brings its specialty roasts from around the world to downtown Plano
Lemma Coffee Co. is opening a new shop in downtown Plano. (Courtesy Daniel Baum-Lemma Coffee Co.) Lemma Coffee Co. is scheduled to open Oct. 29 in downtown Plano. The specialty coffee company offers a variety of coffee and espresso drinks. Its signature drink menu includes lattes, cold brews and other sweetened coffees. There is also a menu for the more serious coffee drinkers who “really want to taste the coffee,” owner Daniel Baum said.
ReEnvision Eyecare offers range of services, eye glasses in Frisco
ReEnvision Eyecare opened in June at 8949 Coit Road, Ste. 170 in Frisco. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A new optometrist clinic held a soft opening in June at 8949 Coit Road, Ste. 170, Frisco, office manager Agastya Vyas said in an email. ReEnvision Eyecare offers a broad range of services related to eye care performed by the clinic’s optometrist, Dr. Neha Patel, including eye examinations for adults, seniors, children and infants, Vyas said. The clinic also sells a variety of glasses from different brands, according to its website. 469-908-8282. www.reeyecare.com.
New Tarrant County H-E-B Store Announced
As we’ve said before in Local Profile, H-E-B wants to replicate its success formula in the DFW area and they are not kidding. After opening several stores in North Texas in rapid succession, today the company announced its plans to open a new location in Tarrant County. Right now...
Piano dueling bar to open at The Star in Frisco this winter
Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will open a new location this winter at The Star in Frisco. (Courtesy Pete's Dueling Piano Bar) Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will open a new location at 6765 Winning Drive, Ste. 810, at The Star in Frisco this winter. The 5,400-square foot space will seat 300 people with a design similar to other Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar locations, according to a news release. The Frisco location will also feature a food menu in addition to its drink menu, the first location to do so. A ghost kitchen will also launch at the Frisco location for private events in Frisco and Fort Worth, according to the news release. Pete’s will close its Addison location by the end of the year before relocating to the new space at The Star. www.petesduelingpianobar.com.
dallasexpress.com
Margaritaville Resort Communities Coming to Texas
The plans to open Margaritaville-themed communities across the state of Texas have sped up with the announcement of a Margaritaville resort opening in South Padre in the spring of 2023. Highline Hospitality Partners will convert the newly acquired Pearl South Padre Beach Resort into a vacation experience inspired by the...
Walmart Supercenter in Plano celebrates $1.4M remodel
The electronics department at the Walmart Supercenter in Plano was among the areas that got remodeled. (Courtesy Walmart) The Walmart Supercenter will celebrate its newly remodeled store at 1700 Dallas Parkway in Plano from 7-9 a.m. Oct. 28. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a kids zone, food trucks, a DJ with music and vendor giveaways. The remodeling includes an updated electronics department, the pharmacy’s move to the front of the store, an expanded apparel department and updated signage. Renovations totaled about $1.4 million, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. 972-931-9846. www.walmart.com.
Ear, nose, throat practice ENT Specialty Partners buys White Rock ENT in Dallas
ENT Specialty Partners purchased the former White Rock ENT in the Beachview Medical Center in Dallas. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Ear, nose and throat practice ENT Specialty Partners acquired White Rock ENT, which is located at Beachview Medical Center, 1130 Beachview St., Ste. 240, Dallas. The clinic’s main physician is Dr. Jennifer Jordan, who has served the community for over 25 years. The clinic provides ear, nose and throat services as well as allergy, hearing and voice treatments for children and adults. The acquisition allows the specialized clinic to connect with more doctors in the field, according to a news release. 214-324-0418.
Dallas Observer
Good Times and Good Food at Jamaica Gates in Arlington
Along the Bob Marley poster-lined walls at Jamaica Gates in Arlington is a framed photo of Guy Fieri, who visited here about a decade ago for his Food Network show, Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. We checked in again recently for a fresh look and found that the spot is still thriving, well into the night.
Proposed renovations to Towne Lake Park announced in McKinney
Proposed renovation plans to McKinney's Towne Lake Park were presented at an Oct. 27 Community Development Corp. meeting. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) New proposed master plans for McKinney’s Towne Lake Park were announced as part of a presentation by Director of Parks Michael Kowski at an Oct. 27 McKinney Community Development Corp. meeting.
