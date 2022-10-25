Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. Supreme Court hears arguments on Medicaid funding for abortion
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday heard arguments over the state Medicaid program’s coverage ban on abortion. Under the 1982 Abortion Control Act, passed by the Pennsylvania legislature, Medicaid prohibits reimbursement for abortions in all instances other than to prevent the death of the woman or in the case of rape or incest.
'What century are we in?' Biden slams Idaho school denying students access to contraception and criticizes case of girl, 14, who couldn't get medication because of Arizona's abortion ban - even though she wasn't pregnant
President Joe Biden slammed officials at the University of Idaho for their new guidance that students should not be offered birth control because of the state's near-total on abortions. 'Folks, what century are we in?,' Biden said during a meeting of his reproductive task force at the White House on...
A 31-year-old woman who had her tubes removed says she never has to worry about an 'oopsie' pregnancy in a post-Roe v. Wade America: 'This has given me so much peace'
"According to the lawmakers in this country, I don't have a brain in my head," Sarah G. told Insider.
Sarah Palin: Democrats 'wasting their money' on abortion ads because they have no answers on the economy
Alaska congressional candidate Sarah Palin joined "Faulkner Focus" to discuss Democrats focusing on abortion ahead of the midterm election and says the party has no answers for the economy.
A Young Victim Of Incest Was Denied An Abortion In Florida And Forced To Travel For Care, Planned Parenthood Said
A child who was the victim of incest was denied an abortion in Florida since the state instituted its 15-week ban in July, the local Planned Parenthood chapter told BuzzFeed News. The GOP-controlled state legislature allowed exceptions to the 15-week ban in order to save the pregnant person's life, prevent...
Planned Parenthood doctor tells Congress men can get pregnant: ‘This is medicine’
Democrats held a hearing Thursday to stress the importance of widely accessible abortion rights across the country.
BET
Black Staffer Sues Planned Parenthood For Allegedly Firing Her After Complaints Of Racial Discrimination
A Black former Planned Parenthood director sued the reproductive health organization on Wednesday (Oct. 19) for allegedly firing her as retaliation for her complaints about workplace race discrimination. In the federal lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Nicole Moore said the organization has...
House Judiciary Votes Against Bill To Allow Fathers To Use Courts To Stop Abortions
CONCORD – A bill that would allow biological fathers to use the courts to stop an abortion will not be recommended for future legislation. The New Hampshire House Judiciary Committee voted 12-7 to not recommend the legislation, HB 1181, from the pile of studied bills they still have to report out in November.
Jill Biden reveals she helped a friend recover from an abortion before Roe vs Wade when it was still illegal - and slams 'extremist Republicans' for trying to take women 'back to that time'
Jill Biden on Friday described helping a friend get an abortion pre-Roe. vs. Wade and slammed 'extremist Republicans' for wanting to take women 'back to that time.'. The first lady talked in detail about how she helped a friend recover from the procedure in the 1960s, before an abortion was made legal, and she used the story to target Republicans who are pushing anti-abortion laws.
WIBC.com
Federal Judge Blocks Indiana Abortion Burial Law
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge has blocked Indiana’s abortion burial and cremation law. Monday, Indiana Southern District Judge Richard Young ruled to block the 2016 law, which required patients and doctors to either bury or cremate the fetal remains after an abortion or miscarriage. The case began in...
Former Black Planned Parenthood Employee Sues Organization Claiming Racial Discrimination
A former senior employee at Planned Parenthood sued the organization Wednesday claiming it racially discriminated against her. According to the New York Times, Nicole Moore, who spent 2020 and 2021 as Planned Parenthood’s director of multicultural brand engagement, said she was expected to take on more work than her white colleagues. Moore said she was denied opportunities to advance in the organization and was retaliated against when she raised concerns.
WBUR
Harvard SCOTUS case could change affirmative action
Harvard SCOTUS case could change affirmative action. On Monday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in two cases, including one brought against Harvard, that could drastically change the way colleges and universities handle the admissions process. With around 100 institutions of higher education in the Greater Boston area, the decision...
WBUR
A quarter of a million immigrants are in legal limbo
A quarter of a million immigrants are in legal limbo. Settlement talks to extend temporary protected status for many immigrants have fallen apart. Temporary protected status, or TPS, allows people to live and work in the U.S. if they are from designated countries that are engulfed in war or battered by natural disasters.
Business Insider
How anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers target women looking for abortions
There are more than three crisis pregnancy centers for every abortion clinic in the US. CPCs don't offer abortions, but many show up in searches related to abortion services. Doctors say these centers cause confusion and elevate people's mistrust of the medical system. Anti-abortion activists say these centers will help...
ValueWalk
Two Court Challenges To Abortion Rights In New Mexico
WASHINGTON, D.C. (October 21, 2022) – Although New Mexico is being described as an “oasis” or “safe harbor” for abortion rights in the Southwest. Since it is largely surrounded by states imposing bans, that could suddenly change because of two different types of lawsuits which can be brought under the state’s current law, regardless of who wins the race for governor, and even if there is no new legislation.
WBUR
Peer recovery doulas offer support for pregnant women dealing with substance abuse
Peer recovery doulas offer support for pregnant women dealing with substance abuse. People who are pregnant and using substances fear mistreatment from health care providers and worry about the possibility they'll lose custody of their baby. So they may avoid seeking prenatal care and addiction treatment. Several clinics in Illinois...
Rep. Carolyn Maloney aims to expand access to abortion resources with new bill
House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., will introduce a bill Friday aimed at improving access to abortion services, as well as accurate information on the procedure, in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, NBC News has learned. The Abortion Care Awareness Act of...
Does your insurance plan cover abortions? In Nevada, probably not.
Policy, politics and progressive commentary At least 7 out of 10 of Nevada’s insured population have health plans that do not cover elective abortions. That’s because they are either insured through the federal government or receive subsidies subjected to prohibitions on federal spending on abortions. For decades, few health insurance plans have covered abortion in America. Policies enacted by Congress […] The post Does your insurance plan cover abortions? In Nevada, probably not. appeared first on Nevada Current.
A woman has a right to end a pregnancy
Until recently this was a (relatively) free country in which citizens, both male, female, had the right to live their lives as they saw fit. Now, with the recent Supreme Court decision, we are seeing state legislators around the country enacting or trying to enact laws to restrict or even eliminate the once right of women to abort unwanted pregnancies.
Alito says leaked abortion opinion made conservative justices 'targets'
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito said Tuesday night at an event organized by The Heritage Foundation that the leak of the draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade this year endangered the lives of justices.Oct. 26, 2022.
