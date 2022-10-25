ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pa. Supreme Court hears arguments on Medicaid funding for abortion

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday heard arguments over the state Medicaid program’s coverage ban on abortion. Under the 1982 Abortion Control Act, passed by the Pennsylvania legislature, Medicaid prohibits reimbursement for abortions in all instances other than to prevent the death of the woman or in the case of rape or incest.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

'What century are we in?' Biden slams Idaho school denying students access to contraception and criticizes case of girl, 14, who couldn't get medication because of Arizona's abortion ban - even though she wasn't pregnant

President Joe Biden slammed officials at the University of Idaho for their new guidance that students should not be offered birth control because of the state's near-total on abortions. 'Folks, what century are we in?,' Biden said during a meeting of his reproductive task force at the White House on...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Jill Biden reveals she helped a friend recover from an abortion before Roe vs Wade when it was still illegal - and slams 'extremist Republicans' for trying to take women 'back to that time'

Jill Biden on Friday described helping a friend get an abortion pre-Roe. vs. Wade and slammed 'extremist Republicans' for wanting to take women 'back to that time.'. The first lady talked in detail about how she helped a friend recover from the procedure in the 1960s, before an abortion was made legal, and she used the story to target Republicans who are pushing anti-abortion laws.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WIBC.com

Federal Judge Blocks Indiana Abortion Burial Law

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge has blocked Indiana’s abortion burial and cremation law. Monday, Indiana Southern District Judge Richard Young ruled to block the 2016 law, which required patients and doctors to either bury or cremate the fetal remains after an abortion or miscarriage. The case began in...
INDIANA STATE
Black Enterprise

Former Black Planned Parenthood Employee Sues Organization Claiming Racial Discrimination

A former senior employee at Planned Parenthood sued the organization Wednesday claiming it racially discriminated against her. According to the New York Times, Nicole Moore, who spent 2020 and 2021 as Planned Parenthood’s director of multicultural brand engagement, said she was expected to take on more work than her white colleagues. Moore said she was denied opportunities to advance in the organization and was retaliated against when she raised concerns.
WBUR

Harvard SCOTUS case could change affirmative action

Harvard SCOTUS case could change affirmative action. On Monday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in two cases, including one brought against Harvard, that could drastically change the way colleges and universities handle the admissions process. With around 100 institutions of higher education in the Greater Boston area, the decision...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

A quarter of a million immigrants are in legal limbo

A quarter of a million immigrants are in legal limbo. Settlement talks to extend temporary protected status for many immigrants have fallen apart. Temporary protected status, or TPS, allows people to live and work in the U.S. if they are from designated countries that are engulfed in war or battered by natural disasters.
Business Insider

How anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers target women looking for abortions

There are more than three crisis pregnancy centers for every abortion clinic in the US. CPCs don't offer abortions, but many show up in searches related to abortion services. Doctors say these centers cause confusion and elevate people's mistrust of the medical system. Anti-abortion activists say these centers will help...
ValueWalk

Two Court Challenges To Abortion Rights In New Mexico

WASHINGTON, D.C. (October 21, 2022) – Although New Mexico is being described as an “oasis” or “safe harbor” for abortion rights in the Southwest. Since it is largely surrounded by states imposing bans, that could suddenly change because of two different types of lawsuits which can be brought under the state’s current law, regardless of who wins the race for governor, and even if there is no new legislation.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC News

Rep. Carolyn Maloney aims to expand access to abortion resources with new bill

House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., will introduce a bill Friday aimed at improving access to abortion services, as well as accurate information on the procedure, in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, NBC News has learned. The Abortion Care Awareness Act of...
Nevada Current

Does your insurance plan cover abortions? In Nevada, probably not.

Policy, politics and progressive commentary At least 7 out of 10 of Nevada’s insured population have health plans that do not cover elective abortions. That’s because they are either insured through the federal government or receive subsidies subjected to prohibitions on federal spending on abortions. For decades, few health insurance plans have covered abortion in America. Policies enacted by Congress […] The post Does your insurance plan cover abortions? In Nevada, probably not. appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
The Gaston Gazette

A woman has a right to end a pregnancy

Until recently this was a (relatively) free country in which citizens, both male, female, had the right to live their lives as they saw fit. Now, with the recent Supreme Court decision, we are seeing state legislators around the country enacting or trying to enact laws to restrict or even eliminate the once right of women to abort unwanted pregnancies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy