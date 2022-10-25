Read full article on original website
ewu.edu
CPP Student Spotlight: Marina Conner
The College of Professional Programs is very proud to highlight Marina Conner, a student in the EWU School of Psychology. Originally from Westport, WA, Marina Conner is majoring in psychology, with a minor in criminal justice, and anticipates graduating in June of 2023. The more she studies psychology, the more she is interested. “I knew this was the major for me!” she reports.
ewu.edu
EWU Early Head Start Helps Children in Rural Communities Thrive
The Eastern Washington University Early Head Start program is making developmental screenings more accessible for families in rural communities. The program held the first of its free “child development fairs” in Colville and Newport, Washington, in late summer. A total of 33 children, from infants to age 3, were screened by pediatric experts for potential delays in speech, motor skills and other benchmarks of healthy development.
ewu.edu
Help Disadvantaged Kids by Giving to the EWU School Supply Drive
EWU is collecting school supplies in partnership with Communities in Schools of Spokane County on Oct. 29-Nov. 19. The supplies will be distributed to schoolchildren throughout the area whose families are unable to afford the cost of purchasing these essential items. To participate in this Eagle community service project, please...
ewu.edu
EWU Police Officer Douthitt Recognized by BOT for Heroic Actions
EWU Police Officer, Valerie Douthitt was recently recognized by the EWU Board of Trustees at the Oct. 21 meeting with a Medal of Courage certificate for taking heroic actions to save the life of a motorcyclist involved in an accident. Douthitt, who has been with the EWU Police Department since...
