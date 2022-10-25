Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
baristanet.com
Dedication of Terry Lawrence Demming Little League Field at Glenfield Park
Montclair, NJ – Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. dedicated the “Terry Lawrence Demming Little League Field” in Essex County Glenfield Park in Montclair on Friday, October 28th. The field is named for Terry Demming, a 7-year-old Montclair resident who lost his life in 2018. “Despite...
baristanet.com
Remembering Kevin Berry
Kevin Berry, “Boo” as those dear to him knew him by, passed away on October 26th, 2022 with his family right beside him. Kevin had ALS for almost ten years and defied the odds every day so that he could be with his wife, Vicki, and daughter, Haylee, who took care of him and were guided by his courage, strength, faith, and positivity that he carried with him even on the hardest days. Kevin courageously stared this illness in the face each and every day and never let it dim his smile and bright personality. We are so proud of him. He was an inspiration to all of those who supported him. Kevin was finally able to find peace, joining his father, James Berry, “Big Jim”, who we know helped him get there. Kevin touched every soul that he encountered and his lifelong wish was to help others, which he accomplished in his profession as a fireman in Montclair. One of Kevin’s proudest moments was being able to help at ground zero, a day he always carried with him. Kevin retired from the Montclair Fire Department as a Battalion chief in 2013. Despite his retirement, his job helping others would continue, but his main focus became spending time with his wife and daughter. Any time he was not with his two girls he was at the golf course, playing hockey, making more friends, or watching football – Go Patriots!
baristanet.com
Montclair High School Football Forfeits To Ridgewood Due to Ineligible Player (UPDATED)
Update: Comment from attorney for John Fiore below. Montclair High School football team’s state playoff game with Ridgewood will not happen. Superintendent Jonathan Ponds says the district learned last night that an academically ineligible student was allowed to play for the Montclair High School football team this season due to an administrative oversight.
baristanet.com
Baristanet Profile: José Camacho
When did you move there? 25 years ago or so. How do you make a living? OR What is your everyday passion? I make a living with my art, which is also my every day passion. Find me on Instagram: @jcamachostudio. Coffee, tea or … ? Both, but coffee is...
baristanet.com
Montclair Man Fatally Shot on Lincoln Street
Montclair, NJ – Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Montclair Police Chief Todd Conforti announced today that Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and Montclair Police are investigating the fatal shooting of Leroy Peters, 23, of Montclair, N.J. On Friday, October 28, at...
Comments / 0