Kevin Berry, “Boo” as those dear to him knew him by, passed away on October 26th, 2022 with his family right beside him. Kevin had ALS for almost ten years and defied the odds every day so that he could be with his wife, Vicki, and daughter, Haylee, who took care of him and were guided by his courage, strength, faith, and positivity that he carried with him even on the hardest days. Kevin courageously stared this illness in the face each and every day and never let it dim his smile and bright personality. We are so proud of him. He was an inspiration to all of those who supported him. Kevin was finally able to find peace, joining his father, James Berry, “Big Jim”, who we know helped him get there. Kevin touched every soul that he encountered and his lifelong wish was to help others, which he accomplished in his profession as a fireman in Montclair. One of Kevin’s proudest moments was being able to help at ground zero, a day he always carried with him. Kevin retired from the Montclair Fire Department as a Battalion chief in 2013. Despite his retirement, his job helping others would continue, but his main focus became spending time with his wife and daughter. Any time he was not with his two girls he was at the golf course, playing hockey, making more friends, or watching football – Go Patriots!

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO