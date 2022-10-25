Read full article on original website
Related
DIY Photography
Instagram surpasses 2 billion active monthly users… Or does it?
Meta has announced that Instagram now has over two billion monthly active users worldwide. Four years after hitting the 1 billion mark, the number has doubled, closing in on Facebook and its 2.96 billion users. However, does this show the real situation? Are the active monthly users real 2 billion...
These Celebs Didn't Waste Any Time Leaving Twitter After Elon Musk Bought The Site
"Hate speech intended to incite harm (with no consequences) ain’t what I signed up for."
Twitter Says Increase in Slurs Following Elon Musk Takeover Is a “Trolling Campaign”
Twitter’s head of safety and integrity says the platform is facing a “trolling campaign” of racist abuse after a report found that the use of the n-word jumped on the social media site less than a day after Elon Musk’s takeover. In a thread on Saturday, Twitter’s Yoel Roth explained that the platform’s policies around hateful conduct on the platform have not shifted since Musk officially took over on Friday despite reports of increasing use of slurs and targeted harassment. “Hateful conduct has no place here. And we’re taking steps to put a stop to an organized effort to make...
DIY Photography
TTartisan’s new 27mm f/2.8 is a $159 autofocus pancake lens for Fuji X cameras
TTartisan has announced their newest lens. This time, it’s an autofocus one and it’s for the Fujifilm X mount camera system. The TTartisan 27mm f/2.8 is compatible with pretty much all Fuji X cameras, offering a field of view equivalent to around 41mm on full-frame. It’s a very compact pancake-style autofocus lens that should be ideal for travel and street photography.
DIY Photography
Kenko Tokina has announced three weird looking 300mm, 600mm and 900mm super telephoto lenses are on the way
Kenko Tokina Japan has announced three new manual focus lenses for APS-C mirrorless cameras. The three lenses are all super telephoto, being extremely long in terms of focal length all quite short in physical length. This design is due to the fact that they’re reflex lenses. Essentially, they contain mirrors to house a longer focal length inside a shorter barrel. But even for reflex lenses, they look pretty odd.
DIY Photography
DJI teases November 2nd date for possible Mavic 3 Classic drone announcement
DJI has posted a new teaser to Twitter and put up a trailer page on the DJI website for a new product announcement event on November 2nd. Along with the date and a 9am Eastern start time for the event, we also see the slogan “Explore Vivid” and a picture of what looks like the Mavic 3 camera but with a single lens.
DIY Photography
Lemur filmed picking its nose for first time ever
A Madagascan Aye-Aye lemur has been captured on camera picking its own nose and eating it. Scientists say that this is the first time this type of lemur has been recorded doing this activity. The Naural History Museum of London reports that there are only 12 known species of primate known to pick their noses, including humans.
Comments / 0