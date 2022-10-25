Read full article on original website
New joint statement on principles for responsible algorithmic systems
The Association for Computing Machinery’s global Technology Policy Council (TPC) has released a new Statement on Principles for Responsible Algorithmic Systems authored jointly by its US (USTPC) and Europe Technology Policy Committees (Europe TPC). Recognizing that algorithmic systems are increasingly used by governments and companies to make or recommend decisions that have far-reaching effects on individuals, organizations and society, the ACM Statement lays out nine instrumental principles intended to foster fair, accurate, and beneficial algorithmic decision-making.
Meta Collabs With Taiwanese Pro-LGBT Group to Issue Pride-Focussed NFTs
Meta, formerly Facebook, has been marking its presence in next-gen digital initiatives, especially the ones that have a Web3 flavour to them. The social networking giant has now pledged support to a Taiwanese LGBT advocacy group to launch an NFT collection dedicated to the Pride celebration in Taiwan. In Taipei, an annual LGBT+ pride parade is set to take place on October 29 to celebrate its 20th edition. Local cryptocurrency exchange ACE is also part of this initiative alongside Meta.
3 Questions: How AI image generators could help robots | MIT News
AI image generators, which create fantastical sights at the intersection of dreams and reality, bubble up on every corner of the web. Their entertainment value is demonstrated by an ever-expanding treasure trove of whimsical and random images serving as indirect portals to the brains of human designers. A simple text prompt yields a nearly instantaneous image, satisfying our primitive brains, which are hardwired for instant gratification.
OpenSSL to fix the second critical flaw everSecurity Affairs
The OpenSSL Project announced an upcoming update to address a critical vulnerability in the open-source toolkit. The OpenSSL Project announced that it is going to release updates to address a critical vulnerability in the open-source toolkit. Experts pointed out that it is the first critical vulnerability patched in toolkit since September 2016.
Numbering Systems – Digital Electronics Course: Part 3
Numbering systems are sets of symbols used to represent numbers and values. It has methods and rules for counting and performing many mathematical operations. In Part 3 of our Digital Electronics Course, we will delve into this very concept, as it underlies all methodologies applied to digital electronics. Positional numbering...
iOS Bug Lets Apps Record Siri Conversations
For anyone who thought their conversations with Siri were sacred and keyboard dictation recordings were secure, a new analysis found a flaw in the iOS Bluetooth that could allow someone to grab audio from both. The find is from researcher Guilherme Rambo, who published details of an Apple iOS flaw...
Podcast 132: Can synthetic biology ever be natural?
Can synthetic biology be a more sustainable way to bring “natural” cosmetic ingredients to market? Can a branch of bioscience that includes the word “synthetic” in its name ever be considered natural? These are questions Formula Botanica CEO and podcast host Lorraine Dallmeier tackles in this short opinion episode.
Binance, Elon Musk’s Co-Investor, Creating Team to Help Twitter With Blockchain
Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange that has invested $500 million into Elon Musk’s buyout of Twitter, is creating a team to work on how blockchain and crypto could be helpful to Twitter, the company’s spokesperson said on Friday. As one of Elon Musk’s equity co-investors to fund his $44 billion (nearly Rs. 3,62,300 crore) deal, Binance said it will brainstorm plans and strategies that could help Elon Musk run the platform.
GitHub fixes high-severity vulnerability that exposed repositories to attackers
Checkmarx Supply Chain Security team has shared its findings on a new flaw discovered in GitHub that allows attackers to take control of repositories and infect codes and apps with malware. Researchers dubbed it a high-severity flaw in GitHub. Findings Details. According to researchers, the attacker can use a technique...
Google’s Ad Sales Weakens Dramatically, Advertisers Brace for Potential Recession
Summertime revenue growth at Google’s corporate parent slipped to its slowest pace since the pandemic jarred the economy more than two years ago, with advertisers clamping down on spending and bracing for a potential recession. Alphabet, which owns an array of smaller technology companies in addition to Google, on...
Apple Unveils Stricter App Store Rules for Crypto and NFTs — Critic Says Firm Wants to Keep Money in Its Ecosystem – Featured Bitcoin News
According to Apple’s latest guidelines for developers seeking to have their apps included in the App Store, crypto exchange applications should only facilitate the transfer of crypto funds to approved exchanges. Where payments are needed to unlock features or functionality, Apple says apps may only “use in-app purchase currencies.”
LOCKING THE BACK DOOR (Pt. 4 of “Why Don’t You Go Dox Yourself?”)
With passwords and MFA out of the way, let’s next look at connected apps or services that are tied to our priority accounts. When you log into other sites on the web through Facebook, Google, or another social account, as well as when you install social media apps or games, you are sharing information about those accounts with those services. This may be as limited as the email address and username on file, or may include much more information like your friends list, contacts, likes/subscriptions, or more.
