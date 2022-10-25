ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

‘Locked In’ – Johnson Aims to Make Most of Second Chance

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Opportunity finds Xavier Johnson sitting hunched in a white chair on the edge of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall's Branch McCracken Court. He wears his Indiana basketball uniform, No. 0 in case you've forgotten, like a shield from media inquiry. He is, at this moment, in every way, reflective of the best of Indiana athletics.
Hoosiers Fall Short to No. 4 Northwestern in Season Finale

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––– Indiana Field Hockey lost in a close game to No. 4 Northwestern at home, 2-1, on Friday. With today's result in the books, Indiana's season has come to a close with an overall record of 9-10 and a 1-7 conference mark. KEY MOMENTS. •...
No. 8/13 IUSD Welcomes No. 18/RV Missouri to CBAC

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 8/13 Indiana swimming and diving will host its first home meet of the 2022-23 season when it welcomes No. 18/RV Missouri to the Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center on Saturday (Oct. 28). The meet will be streamed live on the Big Ten Plus digital platform with the...
Indiana Water Polo 2023 Schedule Announced

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana head water polo coach has announced its 23-game regular season slate for the upcoming 2023 season. "The 2023 season cannot come soon enough," McInerney said. "We have a great slate of games against many of top programs in the country, and I believe this group is ready to compete on the biggest stage. Opening with a conference opponent will be a fun challenge, and we are most excited to host two tournaments and three other big games, including one against the reigning national champions. Our team has a great balance of veteran experience and talented youth. Hope to see everyone in the stands in January."
Indiana Men’s Tennis Set for Trip to Notre Dame

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– The Indiana Men's Tennis team is set to go on their next road trip for another fall invite tournament. From Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30 the Hoosiers will compete in the Fighting Irish Mini-Dual Event held at the University of Notre Dame's Courtney Tennis Center.
Debutants, Newcomers Shine as Hoosiers Handle Trine

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana men's soccer (8-3-5, 3-1-3 B1G) took care of business against Division III opponent Trine (8-6-3, 3-2-2 MIAA) on Thursday (Oct. 27), earning a 3-0 victory on Jerry Yeagley Field at Bill Armstrong Stadium. Seven Hoosiers made their season debuts, with three also making their collegiate...
Indiana Field Hockey to Host Northwestern for Regular Season Finale

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––– Indiana will close out the 2022 field hockey season with a Friday home game at 3 p.m. against No. 4 ranked Northwestern. Northwestern is the reigning national champion, winning the 2021 NCAA title over Liberty. In this matchup against the Wildcats, the Hoosiers are...
#IUBB Media Availability – Oct. 28

Below is a full transcript of the Zoom press conference with Indiana head coach Mike Woodson on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. WOODSON: Well, from a coaching standpoint, you like to see if they've picked up some stuff that we've put in from this summer. All the work that we've put in up until this point, we want to see from a defensive standpoint if they've picked things up and can carry over in a ball game as well as the offense. We want to see if they are able to execute.
Salyers Honored as Big Ten Golfer of the Week

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana junior Drew Salyers was named the Big Ten Men's Golfer of the Week for the fourth time in his career and second time in as many weeks, the league office announced on Wednesday afternoon. He is the only player in the conference to earn this...
IUWT Closes out Fall Schedule at Roberta Alison Fall Classic

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's tennis will travel to Tuscaloosa for the Roberta Alison Fall Classic, hosted by Alabama. The two-day tournament will take place from Oct. 28-29 with four Hoosiers in the classic. Saby Nihalani, Rose Hu, Mila Mejic and Lauren Lemonds will compete in singles and doubles...
IUSD Athletes Combine for Four Big Ten Weekly Awards

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Following strong team and individual performances against No. 2/3 Texas and No. 14/22 Texas A&M, Indiana swimming and diving athletes, two men and two women, totaled four Big Ten weekly awards, the conference announced on Wednesday (Oct. 26). Sophomores Quinn Henninger and Anna Peplowski and freshman...
Gerstenberg, Luker Earn Big Ten Season Awards

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Jamie Gerstenberg and Karlee Luker were awarded Big Ten regular season awards for their contributions and effort during Indiana women's soccer season, the league announced on Thursday afternoon. Gerstenberg was named All-Big Ten third team, for her second Big Ten honor. She was named to the...
