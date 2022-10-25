BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana head water polo coach has announced its 23-game regular season slate for the upcoming 2023 season. "The 2023 season cannot come soon enough," McInerney said. "We have a great slate of games against many of top programs in the country, and I believe this group is ready to compete on the biggest stage. Opening with a conference opponent will be a fun challenge, and we are most excited to host two tournaments and three other big games, including one against the reigning national champions. Our team has a great balance of veteran experience and talented youth. Hope to see everyone in the stands in January."

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO