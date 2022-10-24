Read full article on original website
Photographs of 1930s society ladies in costume, as rediscovered in 1990
Madame Yevonde’s experimental pictures showed Lady Milbanke channelling Penthesilea, Diana Mosley as a bored-looking Venus and other dressed-up luminaries of the day
‘Supernatural force tells me when to paint,’ says artist who works with human ashes
A Texas-based artist who paints memorial artworks incorporating the ashes of loved ones said he believes he has “seen apparitions” and is guided by a “force that decides when I can and can’t paint”.Federico Portalupi, 38, never believed in things that go bump in the night until he started creating his memorial art during a lockdown in the coronavirus pandemic.Portalupi, who is single and who lives with his brother Rodrigo, 32, and nephew Ramiro in Austin, has made a name for himself on TikTok where his 2020 reveal of his first-ever ashes memorial ocean artwork went viral with more than...
petapixel.com
AI Photo Restoration Brings Victorian Portraits to Life
A fascinating video made by Mystery Scoop has brought to life old Victorian-era portraits by using the latest technology in artificial intelligence (AI). The video scrolls through portraits taken in the 19th century and the photos come to life with color and movement as they go. “After receiving such good...
hypebeast.com
NILMANCE Builds on Its Performance Roots for Fall 2022
Returning back to its roots, NILMANCE has delivered its latest Fall 2022 collection centered around performance. Repositioning itself in its core design philosophy, the minimizing and maximizing of essential elements arrive in the presentation of its seasonal offerings. The Fall 2022 collection draws from the traditional navy uniforms of World...
crimereads.com
14 New and Upcoming Books Featuring Witches
Witches in novels, and in real life, are having a moment. While last summer was defined by the nap dress and Cottagecore, this year’s end to Roe V. Wade makes “goth witch” the only reasonable aesthetic to embrace. After all, the original witch crazes, according to Silvia Federici’s essential theory book Caliban and the Witch, were meant as methods of reproductive control—village women steeped in herblore understood how to terminate a pregnancy, and the capitalist need for new workers, soldiers, and prisoners, (or as Amy Comey-Barrett calls it, the “production of infants”) demands that women with enough knowledge to end a pregnancy be themselves terminated. Paradoxically, as our rights are taken away, witchcraft becomes ever more important for the power of magical thinking alone—sometimes, the only power in an increasingly disenfranchised nation.
How do you spot a witch? This notorious 15th-century book gave instructions – and helped execute thousands of women
As fear of witches reached a fever pitch in Europe, witch hunters turned to the “Malleus Maleficarum,” or “Hammer of Witches,” for guidance.
homesenator.com
How to Incorporate Religious Artworks Into Your Home
Your home décor should reflect your aesthetic taste, but it should also incorporate things that are meaningful to you. Therefore, as someone who is religious, you might like to add religious artwork to your home. So, here are some useful suggestions to help you get started. Consider Your Space.
Fred Williams is known for his landscapes. But his drawings are little pockets of explosive expressive energy
Review: Fred Williams: The London Drawings, The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia When Fred Williams died on April 22 1982, aged 55, Australia lost one of its most significant landscape artists of the second half of the 20th century. Williams reinterpreted the landscape within a modernist framework and taught Australians a new way of seeing their natural environment. Williams had studied art in Melbourne at the National Gallery School and took classes in George Bell’s more progressive private school. He subsequently spent almost five years in London studying drawing at the School of Art at the Chelsea Polytechnic and took...
'Once in a lifetime opportunity' to view Paul Allen's $1B art collection at Christie's
Altogether the art is worth more than a billion dollars, but they're on display for free to the public for one week.
Time magazine's new cover is a stunning optical illusion
We've seen plenty of optical illusions here at Creative Bloq, but they're usually found among the corridors of TikTok, Twitter and the like. It isn't often that one pops up somewhere as illustrious as the cover of a world-famous news publication – but Time magazine's latest features a classic 'stare at the dot' illusion with a shocking twist.
Print Magazine
The Daily Heller: A Guide to ’60s Design, as Seen Through Myopic Eyes & Rose-Colored Glasses (Part 1)
Every generation has a formative period. As a “Baby Bloomer”—what I call the tail end of the “Baby Boom” of postwar children (now in their 70s and 80s)—the mid- to late-’60s was a defining cultural, political and social era. Years ago, when my memory was still at 90 percent of its capacity (don’t ask what it is today), I wrote this recollection mixed with historical research and interviews on the design phenomena and language of this time.
DIY Photography
Photography Copycats – The fine line between inspiration and ripping off others
This is a tricky article to write. I’m writing it because of observations I’ve made within the photography community, so here goes. As photographers, we all know that copying other photos and reverse engineering them is part and parcel of our learning experience. We’ve all been on more or less the same journey, impressing ourselves with what we now know to be rather cliché shots that, at the time, we thought were amazing. I’m talking about selective colour, Dutch tilt, and all the stuff that we learn from and leave behind as we find our own photographic voice. There are some examples around of more extreme learning where photographers are literally cloning the work of others in a copycat fashion, and that’s what I want to try and pick apart today.
vinlove.net
Ready to queue for 30 minutes to buy a bouquet of 10$ flowers to take pictures of in autumn
Hanoi is at the most beautiful stage of the year, so it is no coincidence that people take advantage of the streets these days. These days, you don’t need to live in Hanoi, but just surfing Facebook or TikTok is enough to know how the weather in the capital is pleasing to people. The golden sunshine, clear sky, light wind, and moderate temperature, … all make up a gentle, romantic autumn atmosphere of Hanoi, just going to the street is comfortable.
getnews.info
“The Adventures of Mat Rufs” by Anna Liachenko voted Fiction Book of the Year.
“The Adventures of Mat Rufs” is a fantastic debut novel for travel adventure lovers and young adults. Anna Liachenko’s new book, “The Adventures of Mat Rufs: Book One Mexican Jewel,” has been voted Fiction Book of the Year by Corporate Live Wire and highly received by readers who enjoy the whirlwind adventure that every chapter unlocks. Since its release, the book has been a top seller in its category as travel adventure lovers rush to hop on and join the ride.
The oldest doll in the world is from ancient Egypt and has a thick shock of hair and a wooden body
Paddle doll with beaded hairCredit: Rogers Fund, 1915; Public Domain Image. In the history of dolls, wooden paddle dolls from ancient Egypt are said to be the oldest type of doll in the world.
The friend zone: art, music, films and more about platonic love
When he was in his 50s, the Renaissance genius Michelangelo fell in love with a young nobleman called Tommaso dei Cavalieri. This drawing is one of the gifts he gave him: it even has a note asking what Tommaso thinks of it. But Michelangelo also wrote poems in which he insists his love is platonic, drawing on a philosophical conception of love as something that can raise you to the spiritual. Michelangelo knew and understood Plato, even comparing himself with Socrates who Plato says lay all night beside his boyfriend, chastely. Jonathan Jones.
