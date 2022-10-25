More than 9.2 million pre-election ballots cast nationally as early and absentee voting continues ahead of the 2022 midterms

Read full article on original website
Arizona's Kari Lake swipes Liz Cheney in open letter announcing 'biggest fundraiser yet'
Republican candidate Kari Lake, who is running for governor, thanked Sen. Liz Cheney for a recent ad purchase which she claims is helping her, instead of hurting her chances to win.
Abortion an answer to inflation? Democrats have overplayed their hand, and voters know it.
Polls show a shift toward Republicans in recent weeks, even among independent women, as the economy tops all other concerns in midterm elections.
